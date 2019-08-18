FILM
‘AQUAMAN’
Spartan Cinema continues its free summer outdoor screenings on Friday with the sci-fi adventure “Aquaman” at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. The movie starts at dusk, but arrive early for some fun activities. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. There are food kiosks on-site. For information, visit Spartan Cinema on Facebook.
MUSIC
MUSIC FOR A SUNDAY EVENING IN THE PARK
The outdoor concert series Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park continues with Beatles tribute band Wonderwall and funk group doby at 6 p.m. today at Latham Park at West Wendover Avenue and Latham Road in Greensboro. Admission is free. Bring a picnic and lawn chair. The series continues next week with jazz with Wally West Big Band at Blandwood Mansion. For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS
Latin singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solis performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Tickets are $59 to $499 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office.
BLUEGRASS FOR THE FUTURE CONCERT
The High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association presents a Bluegrass for the Future concert featuring Southeast Express and Sideline at 7 p.m. Friday at Tabernacle United Methodist Church at 5721 Methodist Road in Greensboro. For information, visit www.highlonesomestrings.org.
FUN
MVP BEER FEST
More than 30 breweries will offer samples during the baseball-themed MVP Beer Fest from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Stadium at 951 Ballpark Way in Winston-Salem. The festival will feature craft beer from all over the Southeast, plus food trucks. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $39.99 for drinkers; $10 for designated drivers and ages 20 and younger. For tickets and information, visit www.mvpbeerfest.com.
MUSIC
COMMUNITY CONCERT
Husband and wife acoustic duo Nu-Blu (at right) joins bluegrass family The Burnett Sisters Band with banjoist Colin Ray in a back-to-back performance for a community concert presented by the High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association at 4 p.m. today at Barber Park in Greensboro. Bring your own acoustic instrument for a jam session from 6 to 8 p.m. The concert is free. For more information, visit www.highlonesome strings.org.
2ND TODAY
Alt and punk rock group 2nd Today performs Friday at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The Burnt Biscuits and Mightier Than Me open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 at https://carolinatheatre.com. To avoid an additional $3.50 fee, call the box office at 336-333-2605.