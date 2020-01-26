MUSIC
CHARLIE HUNTER AND LUCY WOODWARD
Guitarist Charlie Hunter and vocalist Lucy Woodward perform blues, soul and funk at 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Advance tickets are $20 at carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office.
FACULTY CHAMBER RECITAL
A faculty chamber recital will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Tew Recital Hall at UNCG School of Music at 100 McIver St. in Greensboro. The performance features Andy Hudson, clarinet; Marjorie Bagley, violin; Alex Ezerman, cello; and Annie Jeng, piano. The performance is free. For information, visit vpa.uncg.edu.
FUN
COMMUNITY ARTS DAY
The High Point Arts Council presents its annual Community Arts Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Centennial Station Arts Center at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. Sample performances from the High Point Arts Council, the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts and High Point Community Theatre. There will be refreshments. For information, visit highpointarts.org or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
THEATER
GREENSBORO FRINGE
FESTIVAL THEATER
The Greensboro Fringe Festival concludes with a week of theater starting with Staged Playwrights Forum performance of “Simple Things,” Chauncey Miller’s play about the owner of a club and the stories of the people who frequent it. It will be performed at 7 p.m. Jan. 29. A non-traditional couple choose to raise a child in “The F Word.” Performances are 6 p.m. Jan. 30 and 8 p.m. Jan. 31. The Phoenix Theatre Company presents “President Elect: 1892,” a contemporary spin on the U.S. presidential election of 1892. Performances are 6 p.m. Feb. 1 and 3 p.m. Feb. 2. “Bottom’s Dream” by Chris Tilley is a play with songs based on William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Performances are 9 p.m. Feb. 1 and noon Feb. 2. All performances are at the Stephen D. Hyers Studio Theater at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. All performances are a suggested donation of $10. For information, visit greensborofringefestival.org.
‘SHORT TALES FOR CHILDREN’
The Drama Center of the City of Greensboro presents “Short Tales for Children,” a series of short children’s plays directed by area college and high school theater students. Performances are 2 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2 at Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center at 1700 N. Orchard St. in Greensboro. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. For information, visit www.thedramacenter.com or call 336-335-6426.
DANCE
GREENSBORO FRINGE
FESTIVAL DANCE
The Greensboro Fringe Festival presents dance performances featuring “Primavera,” choreography by Kaitlynn Man Gruchacz and songs by Jacqui Haggerty, and “Love Notes from the Skeleton in My Closet” featuring works by Nicole Lawson and Dylan Reddish. Performances are 8 p.m. Jan. 30 and 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Stephen D. Hyers Studio Theater at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. Admission is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit greensborofringefestival.org.
FUN
‘JURASSIC WORLD LIVE TOUR’
Raptors, triceratops, pteranodons and even the Tyrannosaurus rex are among the dinosaurs to storm the Greensboro Coliseum during “Jurassic Word Live Tour.” Performances are 7 p.m. Jan. 30-31; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 1; and 1 and 5 p.m. Feb. 2. Tickets start at $30 at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.