MUSIC
FOREVER MOTOWN
Forever Motown — a super group of greats from other groups including Spinners lead singer G.C. Cameron, Temptations lead singer Glenn Leonard, and members of the Marvelettes — will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $29-$59; call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com.
CLASSIC JOURNEY LIVE
The Journey tribute band Classic Journey Live performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $35-$50. Call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com to learn more.
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
The Beach Music Series continues with a performance by the Chairman of the Board from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The series is a benefit for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10; ages 11 and younger get in free. For information, visit www.chsnc.org.
DUB AXXES
The Randolph Arts Guild and Jazz and Rhythms at Sunset presents the reggae band Dub Axxes at 7 p.m. Friday at Bicentennial Park at 135 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro. Admission is free. There will be food and craft vendors and a beer garden. For information, visit www.randolphartsguild.com.
FUN
INDIAFEST
Taste Indian food and watch performers demonstrate traditional Indian dance and music during IndiaFest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Center City Park at 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. The event, presented by the India Association of the Triad, also features games, temporary henna tattoos and vendors. Admission is free. For information, visit www.iatnc.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC FOR A SUNDAY EVENING IN THE PARK
Summertime outdoor music series Music for a Sunday Evening continues today with a concert of swing and jazz by the Greensboro Big Band starting at 6 p.m. on the lawn of Greensboro College at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Admission and parking are free. Picnics, blankets, chairs and dogs are welcome. The series continues next Sunday with a performance by the Philharmonia of Greensboro at 6 p.m. at Barber Park. For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
THEATER
‘SHREK THE MUSICAL’
Kernersville Little Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical” at the James Fitzpatrick Auditorium at 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville. Performances are 8 p.m. June 13-15 and 21-22 and 2 p.m. Jan. 16 and 23. Tickets are $8-$15. For more information, visit https://kltheatre.com.
FILM
‘JAWS’
A killer shark threatens the livelihood of a small coastal New England town in Stephen Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster “Jaws” which will be screened at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $7 adults and $6 students, teachers, seniors and military. For information, call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com.
FUN
LET’S GET CRAFTY
Browse an art exhibition, build your own macaroni and cheese dish from Crafted restaurant and sample craft brews from Pig Pounder Brewery during the Let’s Get Crafty event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at GreenHill gallery at the Greensboro Cultural Art Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The event highlights the gallery’s food-themed exhibition “Sweet.” The event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $30 at www.greenhillnc.org.