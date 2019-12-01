HOLIDAY FUN
GREENSBORO HOLIDAY PARADE
The Greensboro Holiday Parade begins at noon Saturday in downtown Greensboro. Bands, floats and giant balloons will make their way along North Greene, East Market and North Church streets. For information, visit https://downtownindecember.org.
CANDLEFEST
Hundreds of luminarias line the paths of the Greensboro Arboretum during Candlefest from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free with a non-perishable food item. The arboretum is off Asheland Drive and Starmount Drive between West Market Street and Wendover Avenue. For information, call 336-373-2199.
CHRISTMAS AT THE CAROLINA
Before the Greensboro Holiday Parade, children can warm up with a free soft drink and popcorn and the free movie “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at Christmas at the Carolina at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. There will be a sing-along, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and a bicycle give-away. For information, call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com.
DISNEY ON ICE
Take a journey when Disney on Ice’s “Road Trip Adventures” makes a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Dec. 6; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7; and 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets start at $25 and are required for ages 2 and older; visit www.ticketmaster.com, call 800-745-3000 or stop by the coliseum box office to purchase.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS
Carolers, marshmallow roasting and a visit from Santa highlight the Festival of Lights from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Greensboro. Acoustic performers and other activities will be held along several blocks of Elm Street, which will be closed to traffic. At Center City Park, there will be a community tree lighting. Merchants will open their doors late for the event. For information, visit https://downtownindecember.org.
FILM
HOLIDAY MOVIES
The Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro kicks off its holiday movie series with the action-adventure “Die Hard” on Monday, followed by the 1940s setting of “A Christmas Story” on Tuesday, “Home Alone” on Wednesday and the musical “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye on Thursday. All screenings are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 adults or $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first responders. Call 336-333-2605 for more information.
THEATER
‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY’
Triad Stage presents “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a play based on the classic 1946 film starring Jimmy Stewart. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. today and Tuesday through Thursday. Opening night is 7:30 p.m. Friday. Other performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10-13, 17-20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 14, 21-22; and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Triad Stage at 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. Tickets start at $15 by calling the box office at 336-272-0160 or visit www.triadstage.org for tickets and information on related activities.
‘THE SOUL OF CHRISTMAS’
N.C. A&T University presents “The Soul of Christmas.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at the Paul Robeson Theatre on the A&T campus. Tickets are $17 adults, $11 seniors and non-A&T students, and $6 for ages 12 and younger; call 336-334-7749.
