FILM
SUMMER FILM FEST
The Summer Film Fest continues at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. with the Alfred Hitchcock’s wartime noir “Notorious” starring Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman on Monday. On Tuesday, the triple Oscar-winning “Midnight Cowboy” starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman will be shown. Animation meets live-action in noir Hollywood with an all-star cast of voices in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” on Wednesday. A group of boys set out on an adventure in Rob Reiner’s coming-of-age “Stand By Me” on Thursday. James Stewart stars as a detective who becomes involved with a mysterious woman in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” on Friday. All screenings are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, or $6 for students, teachers, seniors and military members. Tickets are available at the box office at 310 S. Greene St., by calling 336-333-2605 or at https://carolinatheatre.com, which includes extra fees.
‘HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2’
Spartan Cinema continues its free summer outdoor screenings on Friday with the animated adventure “How to Train Your Dragon 2” at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. The movie starts at dusk, but arrive early for some fun activities. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. There are food kiosks onsite. For information, visit Spartan Cinema on Facebook.
MUSIC
TED NUGENT
Rocker Ted Nugent brings his “The Music Made Me Do It Again” tour to Greensboro for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the White Oak Amphitheatre of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. General admission lawn tickets are $25 and reserved seating is $35-$75 at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office.
MUSIC
MUSIC FOR A SUNDAY EVENING IN THE PARK
The outdoor concert series Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park continues with the Greensboro Concert Band performing classical and pops tunes at 6:30 p.m. today at Lindley Park off Starmount Drive at West Market Street and Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Admission is free. Bring a picnic and lawn chair. The series continues next week with Beatles tribute band Wonderwall and funk group Doby at Latham Park. For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
THE GATLIN BROTHERS
The Gatlin Brothers, a Grammy Award-winning trio who have performed for more than 60 years, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $20 at www.ticketmaster.com or at www.wsfairgrounds.com.
FUN
UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS
An international cast of contortionists, skaters, daredevil motorcyclists, high wire artists and acrobats perform under UniverSoul Circus’ colorful big top in the parking lot of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Performances are Aug. 13-18. Tickets range from $18 to $100 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office.
FUN
CAROLINA WEDDINGS SHOW
Dozens of vendors of products and services help brides and grooms prepare for their big day during the Carolina Weddings Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Tickets are $20 at the door and $10 at https://33bride.com.