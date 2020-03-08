ACC BASKETBALL FUN
MEN’S ACC BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Action on the court heats up with the Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament on March 10-14 at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. General admission is $48. For a schedule of games, visit www.greensborocoliseum.com.
TOURNAMENT TOWN EVENTS
Tournament Town goes downtown for two events during the Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament. First up is a free outdoor watch party at North Elm Street and Abe Brenner Place where the on-court action will be shown on a marquee screen outside the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be games, food and a cash bar. Bring a chair or sit in one of the provided bleachers. From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, there will be a free outdoor block party at South Elm Street and Smothers Place. There will be live music, inflatables for children, food trucks and a beer garden. For information, visit www.tournamenttown.com.
FUN
TIM DECKER
Speed painter Tim Decker will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sunset Theatre at 234 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro. Decker creates paintings in four to seven minutes while music plays. He has appeared on the Hallmark Channel and the reality TV show “Hell’s Kitchen.” The performance is part of the Friends of the Randolph Library’s Sunset Signature Series and is free. For information, visit www.randolphlibrary.org.
THEATER
‘THE RAINBOW FISH’
“The Rainbow Fish” is a musical presented by the Drama Center Children’s Theatre about a beautiful but vain and selfish fish who wonders why she has no friends. Performances are 7:30 p.m. March 13, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 14, and 2 p.m. March 15 at Odell Auditorium on the campus of Greensboro College at 815 W. Market St. Tickets are $8. For information, visit www.thedramacenter.com.
MUSIC
SCOTTY McCREERY
Country music singer Scotty McCreery will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Piedmont Hall at 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Tickets are $30 in advance or $32 on the day of the show. They are available at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
CLAY HOWARD
Clay Howard, a 30-year veteran of the North Carolina music scene, will front Clay Howard and the Silver Alerts in a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. Tickets are $12 in advance at the box office, by calling 336-333-2605 or at https://carolinatheatre.com. Tickets at the door are $15.
MUSIC
MARTY STUART
Singer, guitarist and mandolin player Marty Stuart, who has backed up singers that include Johnny Cash, will perform with His Fabulous Superlatives at 8 p.m. Friday at the Liberty Showcase at 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty. Stuart began his successful singing career in the 1980s that merged traditional country with rockabilly. Tickets are $35-$65 at www.thelibertyshowcase.com or by calling 336-622-3844.
FILM
‘HIS GIRL FRIDAY’
The Carolina Theatre resumes its classic movie series with the 1940 romantic drama “His Girl Friday” starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell. It will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the theater at 310 S. Greene St. Tickets are $7 for adults or $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first responders. Stop by the box office, call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com for more information.
