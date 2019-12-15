FILM
HOLIDAY MOVIES
Moviegoers will see double this week as the Carolina Theatre’s holiday movie series continues with screenings in both the theater and the third-floor event space The Crown starting Monday with “The Muppet Christmas Carol” and the James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan classic “The Shop Around the Corner” (The Crown). On Tuesday, Chevy Chase tries to survive the holiday in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and an all-star cast examines holiday love in “Love Actually” (The Crown). On Wednesday, Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the “Elf” and Barbara Stanwyck stars in the classic “Christmas in Connecticut” (The Crown). It’s a double feature Thursday of the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 1 and 7 p.m. and George C. Scott stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” (The Crown). All shows are in the theater unless noted. Screenings are 7 p.m. in the theater and 7:30 p.m. in The Crown. Tickets are $7 adults or $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first responders; stop by the box office at 310 S. Greene St., call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com.
OUTDOOR MOVIE
An outdoor screening of the 2018 animated film “The Grinch” will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. The screening is part of a free event that runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring food trucks, a local vendor market and a show before the screening. The park’s outdoor ice skating rink will also be open with admission that includes skates. For information, visit Holiday Movie at the Park: The Grinch page on Facebook.
DANCE
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
High Point Ballet presents the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20; 11 a.m., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Dec. 22. Tickets are $20-$35; call the box office at 336-887-3001 or visit https://highpointtheatre.com.
‘THE MUTTCRACKER’
The Greensboro Ballet presents “The Muttcracker,” a full performance of “The Nutcracker” but with a few dogs from the SPCA of the Triad added to the cast. The performance is 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$40. To purchase tickets, stop by the box office, call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com.
PERFORMANCE
GREENSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual free holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Singer Ken Kennedy, a visit from Santa Claus, a performance by the Summit Figure Skating Club and a visit from four-time U.S. Figure Skating Champion Jeremy Abbott highlight the concert. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of three cans of food for The Salvation Army. For information, visit https://greensborosymphony.org.
‘ENCORE!’
Alumni of Greensboro’s Weaver Academy of performance and visual arts return for “Encore!”, a showcase of talents at 7 p.m. Saturday at the school at 300 S. Spring St. The Denise Descousiz and Michael Parrish Weaver Alumni Award will be presented at the event. Admission is $5. For information, call 336-370-8282.
STAGE
‘AWAKE THE WHITE AND WINT’RY QUEEN’
“Awake The White and Wint’ry Queen,” a concert of compelling music and spectacular dance costumes, celebrates the Winter Solstice with performances at 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 at the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $10-$28. For information, visit www.thevandyke.org.
