DANCE
‘THE CHRISTMAS SHOES’
Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet presents “The Christmas Shoes” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Dana Auditorium on the campus of Guilford College at 5700 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. A family’s tale of hope and love is told through dance and narration. Tickets are $5-$35 at the ‘Events’ tab at www.royalexpressions.org.
‘NUTCRACKER ...
THE REMIX!’
“Nutcracker ... The Remix!” is a fun twist on a the holiday classic. It will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $6.81 at https://thevandyke.org.
MUSIC
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA
Multi-platinum progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its spectacular “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” show to Greensboro for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets are $49.50-$79.50 at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
THEATER
‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL’
High Point Community Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” this week at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets are $18-$20 at https://highpointtheatre.com, at the box office or by calling 336-887-3001.
HOLIDAY FUN
A KERNERSVILLE YULETIDE
Kernersville presents holiday cheer during A Kernersville Yuletide from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with A Victorian Christmas at historic Korner’s Folly at 413 S. Main St. Tickets are $10 adults, $6 ages 6-18; admission is free to the A Garden Holiday Open House at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. and for a tour of local history at the Kernersville Museum at 127 W. Mountain St.; and admission to the outdoor ice skating at 127 W. Mountain St. is $7 for 30 minutes. For information, visit www.kornersfolly.org.
CHRISTMAS ON SUNSET
Downtown Asheboro comes alive with old-fashioned holiday ambiance during Christmas on Sunset from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday along Sunset Avenue. The free event features music and carolers, holiday characters, wagon and carriage rides, crafts, marshmallow roasting, and hot cider and hot chocolate. For information, visit the Christmas On Sunset Facebook page.
DANCE
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
Greensboro Ballet presents its annual production of “The Nutcracker” next weekend at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Performances are 3 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22. Tickets are $20-$40. Tickets are $5 off for students, seniors, military and ages 2-18. A $3 facility fee and sales tax are added to each ticket. Have Tea with Clara at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21. Tickets are $22. To avoid $3.50 fee on online ticket purchases, stop by the box office or call 336-333-2605. Food and other items will be accepted to benefit a different charity at each performance. To see a list of charities, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.
