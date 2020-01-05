FUN

MONSTER JAM

Monster trucks roar into the Greensboro Coliseum for the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series next weekend. The event features six different four-wheel drive racing, freestyle and skill competitions. Events are 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 1 p.m. Jan. 12. Tickets start at $18 at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

FUN

N.C. RV AND CAMPING SHOW

Thinking about summer travel? The N.C. RV Dealers Association will help get you on the road at the N.C. RV and Camping Show at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Admission is $10 adults; $9 for first responders, military and seniors; and free for ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit www.northcarolinarvda.com.

NATIVE PLANT GARDEN PROGRAM

It’s not too early to start thinking about a spring and summer garden. Adam Webb, a member of the Triad Chapter of the Native Plant Society, will discuss the techniques, methods, challenges and resources to develop a garden of native plants during a free program 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kathleen Edwards Clay Family Branch Library at 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. For information, call 336-373-2923 or visit library.greensboro-nc.gov/home.

MURDER MYSTERY

Begin the 2020s with a 1920s-style murder mystery at 6 p.m. Saturday at Scuppernong Books at 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. Mystery Men Productions presents the interactive “Murder at the Grand Gatsby Speakeasy,” a who-did-it event set in Chicago at the height of Prohibition. Limited $35 tickets are available at www.mysterymenproductions.com. Tickets include coffee, wine or beer. For information, call the bookstore at 336-763-1919.

MUSIC

WINSTON-SALEM SYMPHONY WITH BELA FLECK

Grammy-winning banjo legend Bela Fleck is the special guest for the Winston-Salem Symphony concerts next weekend at the Stevens Center at 405 W. Fourth St. in Winston-Salem. Fleck will perform his Second Banjo Concerto which shines a light on an instrument rarely used in a classical setting. Other pieces include familiar favorites by Copland, as well as a work by Winston-Salem’s own Kenneth Frazelle, inspired by childhood memories of a joyride on New Year’s Eve. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 3 p.m. Jan. 12. Tickets are $24-$84; call 336-464-0145 or visit www.wssymphony.org.

FUN

PIEDMONT WINTERFEST

Piedmont Winterfest, an outdoor ice skating rink at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, continues through Jan. 26. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Hours may vary on holidays and days when Guilford County Schools are on break. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 6-12 and $6 for ages 5 and younger. Prices include skate rental and saucer rental for the ice slide. Greensboro Downtown Parks hosts free skating lessons, dance mixers and open free skate from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays. Visit piedmontwinterfest.com for more information.

