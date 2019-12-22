DANCE
SUPER YAMBA AND FRIENDS
Dance From Above presents Afro-beat dance music from Super Yamba and Friends at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at The Crown third-floor performance space at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 advance by calling 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
FILM
‘WHITE CHRISTMAS’
The holiday movie series at the Carolina Theatre wraps up Monday with the 1954 classic “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen. Screenings are at 1 and 7 p.m. at the theater at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $7 for adults or $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first responders. Call 336-333-2605 or visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
MUSIC
FRIDAY REGGAE VIBES
It’s live roots reggae with Friday Reggae Vibes at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Crown third-floor performance space at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $22.50 by calling 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
‘PETER AND THE WOLF’
Music Carolina presents “Peter and the Wolf,” a chamber music version of the classic tale. The family-friendly performance is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $10 adults or $8 students and children. Visit musiccarolina.org or email info@musiccarolina.org to learn more.
CULTURE
KWANZAA PROGRAM
Learn about the principles and traditions of the weeklong African holiday of Kwanzaa through story and art during a special program from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Greensboro Children’s Museum at 220 N. Church St. in Greensboro. The event features visitors from the Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective. Admission is $5 per person, which also includes museum admission. For information, visit gcmuseum.com or call 336-574-2898.
HARAMBEE! THE KWANZAA FAMILY FEST
Harambee! The Kwanzaa Family Fest will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bethel AME Church at 200 N. Regan St. in Greensboro. The event, presented by the Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective, features traditional and cultural activities, a vendor’s market and food trucks. A traditional Kwanzaa program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. For information, visit the event page on Facebook.
MUSIC
CHRISTMAS EVE JAZZ
It’s Christmas Eve Jazz with musicians Sheila Duell, Randy Craven, Neill Clegg and Paul Leslie at 6 p.m. Tuesday at O.Henry Hotel at 624 Green Valley Road in Greensboro. Admission is free. For information, visit ohenryhotel.com.
