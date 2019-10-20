MUSIC
AGGIE HOMECOMING
GOSPEL CONCERT
N.C. A&T’s Aggie Homecoming Gospel
Concert, featuring John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence and Company, will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Tickets are $39.50 by calling 800-745-3000, at www.ticketmaster.com or at the coliseum box office.
AGGIE HOMECOMING CONCERT
N.C. A&T University’s Aggie Homecoming Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. The concert features 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta and Stunna 4 Vegas. Tickets are $59.50-$89.50 by calling 800-745-3000, at www.ticketmaster.com or at the coliseum box office.
CENTER CITY NIGHT
OF INSPIRATION
Center City Night of Inspiration, a free concert promoting peace and positive engagement in the face of increased violence, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Center City Park at 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. The event features gospel artist Greg Drumwright, who has performed at the White House, along with other inspiration groups. Food trucks will be on-site.
FILM
48 HOUR FILM HORROR PROJECT
The Greensboro 48 Hour Film Horror Project will feature four- to seven-minute films that were produced by teams earlier in the month. The films will be screened in sessions at 7 and 9 p.m.
Saturday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Admission is $10 per screening. An awards ceremony will be held
after the final screening. For information, visit https://carolina
theatre.com or call 336-333-2605.
THEATER
‘STAGEFRIGHT!’
The Drama Center of Greensboro City Arts presents “Stagefright!” The annual production of short horror plays will be at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Admission is free, but there is a $10 suggested donation at the door. For information, call 336-335-6426 or visit www.thedramacenter.com.
‘THE PRINCESS
AND THE GOBLIN’
The Drama Center of Greensboro City Arts will present a Children’s Theatre production of “The Princess and the Goblin,” a tale of a princess who overcomes adversity. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Odell Auditorium on the Greensboro College campus at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Tickets are
$8 by calling 336-335-6426 or at www.thedramacenter.com.
MUSIC
LOGIC
Multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated rapper Logic will perform Saturday at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. J.I.D. and YBN Cordae will open the show at 7:30 p.m. General admission floor tickets are $59 and reserved seating is $39.50-$59.50; call 800-745-3000, visit www.ticketmaster.com or stop by coliseum box office.
COMEDY
‘WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?’
The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” come to Greensboro for “Whose Live Anyway?” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. Tickets are $30-$65 at https://carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office.
