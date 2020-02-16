COMEDY
FABULOUSLY FUNNY COMEDY FESTIVAL
The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival comes to the Greensboro Coliseum for a show at 8 p.m. today. The line-up features Mike Epps, Gary Owen, DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne, Tommy Davidson and B-Daht. Tickets are $59-$125 at www.ticketmaster.com or at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
THEATER
‘MENOPAUSE:
THE MUSICAL’
Four women with their eyes on the same black lace bra at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but the bra and experiences of memory loss, hot flashes and a sex life, or lack of, in the comedy “Menopause: The Musical” at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35-$55 at https://carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office.
‘I’VE GOT A
LITTLE TWIST’
New York’s Gilbert and Sullivan Players present”I’ve Got a Little Twist,” an award-winning original homage to opera creators Gilbert and Sullivan, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. Tickets are $25-$30 at https://highpointtheatre.com, by calling 336-887-3001 or at the box office.
MUSIC
THE BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET
Chris and Dan Brubeck, sons of jazz great Dave Brubeck, formed The Brubeck Brothers Quartet with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb. The quartet performs at 8 p.m. Friday at High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. Tickets are $25-$30 and can be purchased at https://highpointtheatre.com, by calling 336-887-3001 or at the box office.
TESLA
Rock group Tesla performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. General admission tickets are $35 advance and $40 the day of the show. For advance tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or stop by the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
MUSIC
GREENSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Guitarist Artyom Dervoed is the guest artist for the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s final concerts at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College before moving to the symphony’s permanent home of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The concert program ends with Haydn’s “Farewell” symphony in which musicians continue to leave the stage during the performance until there is just the conductor. Concerts are 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are $34-$46 and can be purchased at https://greensborosymphony.org or by calling 336-335-5456.
MUSIC
THE ALLMAN
BETTS BAND
Devon Allman, the son of Gregg Allman, and Dickey Betts, the son of Duane Betts, have formed The Allman Betts Band which will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. Tickets are $25-$45 at https://carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office.
GORDON LIGHTFOOT
Legendary singer-songwriter Gordon Light brings his “80 Years Strong Tour” to Greensboro for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. Tickets are $40-$95 at https://carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office.
