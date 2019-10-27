FUN
PERSIMMON FESTIVAL
The Colfax Persimmon Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stafford Farm at 558 N. Bunker Hill Road in Oak Ridge. The 12th annual event features live music, arts and craft vendors, blacksmith and other demonstrations, a Civil War encampment and lots of persimmon products. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older, free for ages 11 and younger. Parking is at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church at 119 N. Bunker Hill Road where a shuttle will run. For information, visit www.colfaxpersimmonfest.com.
PAULA POUNDSTONE
Spend An Evening with Paula Poundstone at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Poundstone is a comedian, author and known for her wit on the NPR radio game show “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” Tickets are $35 and $45 by calling 336-333-2605, online at https://carolinatheatre.com or at the box office.
A NOTABLE NIGHT
IN VENICE
The Greensboro Symphony Guild presents A Notable Night in Venice 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Proximity Hotel in Greensboro. The benefit for music education and appreciation programs features live music, food and and a raffle. Tickets are $129.04 at www.gsoguild.org.
MUSIC
ELVIS COSTELLO
Elvis Costello and The Imposters will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the new Piedmont Hall at 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. General admission tickets are $57.50 advance, $60 the day of the show. Visit www.ticketmaster.com, call 800-745-3000 or stop by the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
FILM
”THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA”
The Carolina Theatre presents the 1925 classic silent horror movie “The Phantom of the Opera” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Organist Michael Britt accompanies the film with a live score on the theater’s Robert Morton Pipe Organ. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first responders. They are available by calling 336-333-2605, online at https://carolinatheatre.com or at the box office.
FUN
DIA DE MUERTOS
A Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. There will be an exhibition of ofrendas, displays of objects commemorating deceased loved ones, at the Center for Visual Artists and a performance by Ballet Folklorico at the Van Dyke Performance Space. Both are in the arts center. Admission is free. The ofrendas exhibition will remain on view through Nov. 9. For information, visit https://casaazulgreensboro.org. The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington St. in High Point will also celebrate Dia de Muertos 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event, presented by the Latino Family Center of Greater High Point, features ofrendas, a dance performance, and children’s activities. Admission is free. For information, visit www.highpointmuseum.org or call 336-885-1859.
JEWISH FESTIVAL
Explore Jewish culture during the Greensboro Jewish Festival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Temple Emanuel at 1129 Jefferson Road in Greensboro. There will be music, tours of the Temple, history, a children’s area with inflatables, and plenty of food. A cast of biblical characters bring the Old Testament to life. Admission is $1. Additional fees for some activities. For information, visit https://gsojfest.org.
