Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Steve Dorff has written country and pop hits for artists like Barbara Streisand, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston. He is a three-time Grammy and six-time Emmy nominee. Dorff performs a Valentine’s Day concert at 8 p.m. Friday at High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. Tickets are $20-$25 by calling 336-887-3001, at www.highpointtheatre.com or in person at the box office.
Country music artist Brantley Gilbert will perform Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The show is part of Gilbert’s “Fire’t Up Tour.” Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.25 to $70.25 at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Vocalist Paul Loren channels music legend Paul Simon for a Greensboro Symphony Pops concert titled “The Paul Simon Songbook” at 8 p.m. Friday at Westover Church at 505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro. You might say “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” is appropriate for the concert since it is the last pops concert at the venue before it moves to its permanent home of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $34-$46 at https://greensborosymphony.org or by calling 336-335-5456.
Canadian jazz singer-songwriter Barbra Lica will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. Tickets are $20-$25 by calling 336-887-3001, at www.highpointtheatre.com or in person at the box office.
Two Guys Named Chris Comedy All Stars is a show featuring Collin Moulton, Dean Napolitano and Drew Thomas — comedians featured on the Rock 92 radio show “2 Guys Named Chris Morning Show”. It will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Chris Kelly and Chris Demm, the two guys named Chris, host the show. Tickets are $20; call 336-333-2605, visit https://carolinatheatre.com or stop by the box office to purchase.
The Phoenix Reading Series presents Barbara Keiler, author of over 100 mass market novels in multiple genres, including romance and mystery. She will read at 5 p.m. Friday at the Webb Conference Center Ballroom on the campus of High Point University in High Point. Admission is free. Learn more at www.highpoint.edu/community/events.
Christian music’s premiere multi-artist Winter Jam Tour comes to Greensboro for a show at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Crowder (at right) headlines the tour that also includes Hillsong Young and Free, Passion, Louie Giglio, and other artists. Tickets are not required. General admission at the door is $15. For more information, visit https://2020.jamtour.com.
