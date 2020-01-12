FUN
TREE TOSS
The Conservators Center will hold its annual Tree Toss on Saturday. Each year the nonprofit conservation and education center of wild animals provides pristine donated evergreen trees and other safe items to its residents as a form of enrichment. The animals like the scent and the scratchy textures of the trees. The event is 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the center at 676 E. Hughes Mill Road in Burlington. There will be a workshop to create items for the animals at 11 a.m. and vendors and other activities at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $26 adults or $20 seniors, ages 3-11, military and first responders. Register at https://animalparknc.org.
FUN
REVOLUTIONARY WAR PROGRAM
North Carolinians were deeply engaged in the revolutionary struggle on both sides. Historian Larry Cates shares how you can determine whether your ancestor was a patriot or a tory during a free program at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the High Point Library at 901 N. Main St. in High Point. Also learn a bit more about the deeply divisive nature of this war and the toll it took on the Carolinas. For information, call 336-883-3660 or visit www.highpointlibrary.com.
THEATER
‘THE BOOK OF MORON’
Robert Dubac’s off-Broadway satirical hit “The Book of Moron” skewers everything from sex to politics when it comes to the Odeon Theatre of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Performances are 8 p.m. Jan. 17 and 4 and 8 p.m. Jan. 18. All seats are $55. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office.
FILM
‘THE GODFATHER’
The Carolina Theatre in Greensboro continues its classic movie series with Frances Ford Coppola’s 1972 “The Godfather” with Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. The screening is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the theater at 310 S. Greene St. Tickets are $7 for adults or $6 for students teachers, seniors, military and first responders. Call 336-333-2605 or visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
THEATER
GREENSBORO FRINGE FESTIVAL
The Greensboro Fringe Festival kicks off Thursday with Pete Turner’s New Play Project award-winning black comedy “Bags of Skin” about a man with one hand questioning divine existence in a world of physical uncertainty. Performances are 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 8 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19. Admission is a suggested $10 donation. For information, call 336-549-7431 or visit greensborofringefestival.org.
MUSIC
RONNIE MCDOWELL
Country music artist Ronnie McDowell performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Liberty Showcase at 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty. McDowell is best known for “The King is Gone,” a tribute song to Elvis Presley. Tickets are $25-$38. Call 336-622-3844 or visit thelibertyshowcase.com for more information.
MIPSO
North Carolina progressive Americana band Mipso will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$37.50; call 336-333-2605 or visit carolinatheatre.com.
MUSIC FOR A GREAT SPACE
Music for a Great Space presents concert organist Gordon Turk at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christ United Church at 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro. Turk has performed throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, including Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia and with the Bolshoi Philharmonic in St. Petersburg, Russia. Tickets are $5.54-$22 at www.musicforagreatspace.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.