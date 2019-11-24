Events
TODAY
Reidsville Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. Nov. 24, downtown Reidsville. Route along Scales Street with elaborate floats, music and dance.
MONDAY
Trivia Time: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participate in a competition where the competitors are asked questions about interesting facts in many different subjects. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinal innovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Job Fair: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26, AmeriStaff, 302D N. Pierce St., Eden. Immediate openings for textile, clerical (accounting), landscaping, manufacturing positions, warehouse distribution in Eden, Madison and Reidsville, maintenance positions (direct hire) and seasonal jobs. Gift baskets, gift cards and shopping cards up for grabs. 336-623-6252.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 26, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “A Plaque for Mayberry” and “Cousin Virgil.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. Come join our club and have some “Goooooood fun!” 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Historic Leaksville Nighttime Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Begins at Hamilton Street, travels North on Washington Street and ends at Kingsway Plaza on Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by Olde Leaksville Merchants. Celebrate the magic of the season. Floats, fire engines, marching bands and Santa. Information: Peggy Good, 336-623-5400.
SATURDAY
Shop Small Business Saturday: Nov. 30. In between the Black Friday sales and the Cyber Monday Sales is Small Business Saturday. Show support for the small businesses in your community that play a vital role in creating jobs and economic opportunities across the country by shopping with them on Nov. 30. A small purchase can make a big difference.
Owl Prowl: 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 30, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Go on a prowl with a park ranger around Mayo Mountain Access to learn more about these mysterious birds of the night. Meet at Mayo Mountain Access, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
UPCOMING
Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Annie Penn Hospital, 618 S. Main St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Annie Penn Auxiliary. Purchase lights in memory or honor of loved one or friend. Lighting ceremony, musical entertainment, holiday refreshments. Forms available at information desk and area churches and businesses. 336-951-4595.
Tree of Life Lighting Ceremony and Reception: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Day Hospital Lobby, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. Symbolize your love and admiration for special people in your life with lovelights and starlights through January 31. Minimum donation: $5 per lovelight, $100 per starlight. Donations are tax deductible. Make donations in gift shop or call 336-627-8510.
Draper Village Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Draper Children’s Park, Corner of Stadium Drive and Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Join us for a magical night with hot cocoa, cookies and a visit with Santa.
Rockingham County Countywide Coffee: 8 a.m. Dec. 4, Rockingham County Economic & Tourism Development, 425 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Presented by Eden, Reidsville and Western Rockingham Chambers of Commerce. For members and prospective members. Information: 336-623-3336, 336-349-8481 or 336-548-6248.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Twilight Beauty, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Advanced registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Christmas Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Dec. 5, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Join Piedmont Arts for the second annual lighting of the Christmas tree in the art garden, with free crafts, hot chocolate and caroling. Music by Martinsville High School Jazz Band. Appearance by Santa. Information: PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Pay It Forward Coat Drive: Reidsville Parks and Recreation Department is collecting donations of coats for all ages through Dec. 6. Giveaway date is 9 a.m. Dec. 14. Deliver coats to 201 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information: 336-349-1090.
Mayodan Christmas Stroll and Tree Lighting: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, downtown Mayodan, 210 W. Main St., Mayodan. Save the Date and help us light the tree, usher in the holidays, and play in a little snow.
Annual Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7, Madison United Methodist Church, 110 W. Academy St., Madison. Presented by Madison United Methodist Women. Holiday crafts, shared treasures market, canned goods, baked goods and breakfast. Proceeds benefit local missions. 336-548-6658.
14th Annual Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Shiloh Community Center, 3325 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville. Sponsored by Amazing Grace Baptist Church Youth Group. Handmade jewelry, fruit cake, bake sale, sourdough Amish friendship breads, church cookbooks, Christmas cards, homemade crafts, gifts and more.
Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, The Penn House, 324 Maple Ave., Reidsville. Presented by Running Pine Herb Farm and Friends featuring arts and crafts vendors. Free admission. Shop and tour the Penn House. 336-349-1099.
Candle Tea and Bazaar: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7, Leaksville Moravian Church, 712 McConnell Ave., Eden. Moravian chicken pies, Dewey’s Moravian Sugar Cake, Moravian cookies, Lovefeast buns, homemade baked goods, Moravian stars, Beeswax candles, handcrafted items, homemade pulled mints and pecans. Raffle for Moravian Chicken pies, Moravian gift basket, Moravian Star and beautiful painting. 336-623-9440.
Madison Christmas Stroll: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7, Historic downtown Madison.
Draper Children’s Christmas Parade: 11 a.m. Dec. 7. Route: Meadow Road to Main Street, left on Fieldcrest Road, south through Draper Village and ending at Stadium Drive, Eden. Floats, marching bands, church groups, antique cars and Santa Claus.
Downtown Lantern Walking Tour: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 7, Downtown Reidsville. Leave from Mural Park for a walking tour about the history of downtown buildings, businesses and people, led by Historic Preservation Commission members ending at city hall with music and refreshments. Free.
WinterFest: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7, Grogan Park, 308 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Presented by Eden Tourism and Rockingham County Schools. An evening of winter fun for the entire family with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Santa, characters, balloon ice castle, hot chocolate, warm cider, s’mores bar, outdoor movie, inflatable slide, neighborhood holiday light tour and more.
Town of Stoneville Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Stoneville. Parade will start at Stoneville School and end at Hundley’s Grocery.
Enchanted Evening: 7-11:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pennrose Park Country Club, 1622 County Club Drive, Reidsville. Presented by Annie Penn Hospital Foundation. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and dancing to music by The Pizazz Band. Proceeds benefit Annie Penn Hospital Healing Garden. Free valet parking. Tickets: one.bidpal.net. Information: Alda Hanks, 336-951-4490.
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular: 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Martinsville High School Auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville Va. Presented by Piedmont Arts. David Stewart Wiley will conduct the Holiday Pops with all the magical elements of high energy, familiar carols and lots of holiday warmth. Come lift your spirits with music of the season. Altrusa will collect non-perishable food items for Grace Network in the lobby. Reserved seating $25. General admission $15. Students $5. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.
ONGOING
Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Fundraising Store: 1-4 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 23, Hospice of of Rockingham County, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Proceeds will help provide care to uninsured patients. Store closed Thanksgiving Day. 336-427-9022.
Dewey’s Bakery Fundraising Store: through Dec. 23, Preppy Pirate Outfitter, 647 Washington St., Eden. Presented by Women’s League of Eden. Proceeds support local scholarship program and community projects for women and children.
Seniors
MONDAY
Line Dance for Fun: 11 a.m. Nov. 25, Bridge Street Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Information: 336-627-4711.
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 26, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit Piedmont Arts.org.
UPCOMING
Denton Farmpark Christmas Trip: Dec. 13. Presented by Reidsville Center for Active Retirement Enterprises, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Depart 3 p.m. and stop for dinner along the way. Ride the Handy Dandy Railroad, lighted walking tour, hear a Christmas story. Others stops include the Gingerbread House, General Store, Doll Museum and the arts and crafts exhibit. Cost: $35 per person. Dinner not included. Registration and payment due by Nov. 30 to the first 50 participants. 336-349-1088.
ONGOING
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP): 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Dec. 7, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
RCC
UPCOMING
Surgical Technology Info Session: 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, RCC, Owens Building Room 209. Come learn about pursuing this career in the medical field! www.rockinghamcc.edu.
ONGOING
Spring Registration: Registration begins on Nov. 6 for Spring classes at Rockingham Community College. Visit www.rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261. In addition, the upcoming Continuing Education course booklet should be arriving in Rockingham County mailboxes in early November.
Health
MONDAY
Healthy, Thrifty Holiday Menus: noon-1 p.m. Nov. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn healthy options for the upcoming holiday to create your own family menu with SNAP-Ed connection recipes. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Prevention 101: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Information on defining what opioids are, exploring signs and symptoms, and the effects on the body and brain. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinal innovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Opioid 101: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Information on defining what opioids are, exploring signs and symptoms, and the effects on the body and brain. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Adult Coloring: 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellness team@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Meetings
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Dec, 3, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
Ongoing
SUNDAYS
Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles Tennis: 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Rockingham Community College courts, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free. To join the group, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or text 614-284-4716.
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam @cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinal innovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
TUESDAYS
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Stress Relief Activities: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Take part in various activities such as puzzles, games and art in order to relieve any stress that you may be experiencing. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Brain Fit: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam @cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga Helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depressions, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work, and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.
