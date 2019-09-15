TODAY
Meet, Greet and Play Tennis: 5 p.m. Sept. 15, 22, 29, Deep Springs Country Club, 150 Club Road, Stoneville. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. $3/player. To join the group email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Hiring Event: 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Presented by Goodwill Industries. XLC Services has production line positions. All shifts available for full-time positions. Also part-time 2nd and 3rd shift openings. Apply in advance at xlcservices.com/XLCHome.asp.
It’s Showtime Bingo @ the Library: 6 p.m. Sept. 16, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Prizes given to winners. 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 17, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Using other sources to find land records. 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us
WEDNESDAY
Lego Club: 4 p.m. Sept. 18, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. For grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Sept. 19, First Citizens Bank, 109 S. Franklin St., Madison. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Yoga in the Galleries: noon-1 p.m.-noon Sept. 19, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free to members. $10 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Heroes Gamers Night @ the Library: 6 p.m. until close Sept. 19, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Controllers provided. Snacks. 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Reidsville Federated Woman’s Club Fall Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 20 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21, Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville. Crafts, collectibles, artwork, pottery, baked goods and more. Lunch served 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets $1 at the door or from any Woman’s Club member. Proceeds benefit local charities and student scholarships.
Relaxing Make & Take @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 20, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Relax with light music and do a little craftin’. Snacks. 336-548-6553.
Kids Craft Time: 4-5 p.m. Sept. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. come enjoy craft time with your children and learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Supplies provided. Free. Everyone welcome. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
16th Annual RiverFest: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 20 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 21, Olde Leaksville Shopping District, Washington Street, Eden. Sponsored by Olde Leaksville Merchants and City of Eden. Celebrating Eden’s Art, History and River Heritage. Arts, crafts, food, two stages of live entertainment, Carolina Raptor Center, bungee trampoline, adult giant trike racing, racing simulator, beard and mustache contest, fashion show, virtual kayacking, gravity ball, children’s activities, historical exhibits and more. Headline entertainment includes The Hot Sauce Band 7:30 p.m. Friday and The Pizazz Band 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Information, call Cindy Adams, 336-612-8049. www.ExploreEdenNC.com.
Aaron Manuel Memorial Cruise-In: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 20, downtown Stoneville. Presented by Carolina Cruizers. Enjoy food, fun, family and classic cars. Event occurs third Friday monthly through September. Benefits the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund. Information: Michael Manuel, 336-404-5565.
McMichael: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 No Game. 336-427-5165.
Morehead: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 No Game. 336-627-7731.
Eastern Alamance at Reidsville: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. 919-563-5991 or 336-349-6361.
Rockingham: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 No Game. 336-634-3220.
SATURDAY
Roach Tennis Strategy clinic: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 21, Bridge Street Recreation Center, 316 N. Bridge St., Eden. Adult and middle and high school tennis clinics. All skill levels welcome. $10/player. To sign up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-free2. www.rockinghamusta.com.
Play Tennis at Riverfest 2019: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21, Karastan Office Parking Lot, 712 Henry St., Eden. Join us as we pop up our nets for all ages to give tennis a try with RCTA volunteers and special guest, Coach James Roach. www.rockinghamusta.com.
MONDAY
Bingo: 9 a.m. Sept. 16, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
NC State Senior Games: Sept. 16-20. RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville will provide transportation to part of the NC Senior Games. If interested contact Cindy or Rhena. Information: 336-349-1088.
THURSDAY
Senior Bingo: 1 p.m. Sept. 19, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Please bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
Ice Cream Social: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Everyone welcome. Information: 336-627-4711.
TUESDAY
Outdoor Recreation Planning: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 26, RCC, NC 65, Reidsville. Presented by Duke Energy TRAILS. Take a broader, comprehensive look at area conditions and potential opportunities with an introduction to sustainable practices in site design and assessment for outdoor recreation land development. For anyone interested in pursuing volunteer, government and commercial efforts to enhance local economic opportunities based on environmental assets. Registration: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011. Information: Trevor Flanery, flaneryt4977@rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261, ext. 2704.
SATURDAY
Wilderness First Aid: Sept. 21-22, RCC, NC 65, Reidsville. Presented by Duke Energy TRAILS. This 16-20 hour course is designed to introduce wilderness medicine principles. Learn how to improvise equipment, deal with challenging environments and act with confidence away from medical care. Registration: 336-342-4261, ext. 2108. Information: Trevor Flanery, flaneryt4977@rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261, ext. 2704.
MONDAY
Mental Health First Aid (Adult): 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 16, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participants will learn how to recognize the risk factors and warning signs of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis, eating disorders, substance use disorders and self-injury. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 2:30-7 p.m. Sept. 16, Community Baptist School, 509 Triangle Road, Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TUESDAY
Self-care Activity: DIY Slime, 1-2 p.m. Sept. 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. Sept. 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce Law, 2:30-4 p.m. Sept. 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Learn about the Opioid Epidemic in Rockingham County: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Reidsville Event Center, 223 S. Scales St., Reidsville; Sept 20, Lot 2540, 411 S. Second Ave., Mayodan; and Sept. 24, Osborne Baptist Church, 326 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. This event is for our Faith Communities. Dinner 5:30 p.m. Event starts 6 p.m. Presentation by Jeff Pruett, Opiod Safety Program Coordinator for Community Care of North Carolina. 336-944-3264 or email jpruett@p4care.org.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Rockingham County Government Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Steps to Health: 1 p.m. Sept. 18, 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Program teaches strategies for participants to develop and implement lifelong habits that include eating healthy and being physically active as part of chronic disease prevention. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Call 336-778-3659. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Brain Fit: 2 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Health and Wellness: 3 p.m. Sept. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Physical and emotional wellness are necessary for good quality of life. It touches all parts of a person’s life which includes physical, emotional, spiritual, social and financial wellness. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Join a member engagement specialist as they explain the importance of allowing people with disabilities to save money for qualified expenses without it affecting their SSI, SSDI, or Medicaid benefits. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
FRIDAY
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Democratic Party: 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Rockingham Community College, Advanced Technologies Building, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Email: rcdp.nc@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
Upward to Financial Stability: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the basic principles of money, why its important, how we get it, how we create good money habits and how money management skills help us reach our goals for financial stability. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Sept. 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate you, explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
