TODAY
Meet, Greet and Play Tennis: 5 p.m. Sept. 22, 29, Deep Springs Country Club, 150 Club Road, Stoneville. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. $3/player. To join the group email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Barry Joyce Kicking Cancer Challenge: Sept. 23, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. 9:30 a.m. registration begins. 11 a.m. shotgun start. 5 p.m. dinner. 5:30 tournament prizes. Captain’s choice four person team. Prizes. Registration fee $100. Field limited to 36 players. Proceeds benefit The Barry L. Joyce local cancer support fund. Sponsorship packages available. Donations are tax deductible. www.bljcancerfund.org. Questions, call 336-427-HELP.
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 24, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Nary a Thing chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-4 p.m. Sept. 24, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “The Haunted House” and “The Pickle Story.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. 336-548-6553.
Financial Seminar by Edward Jones Investments: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Registration required. 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
THURSDAY
Passion for Trashin’ Art Take In: 2-6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Fine Arts Festival Association, 301 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. Recycle upcycle art exhibit. Open to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Rockingham County. No age restrictions. Think broken pieces of china, glass or pottery, old jewelry, fabric scraps, wood or anything else you can imagine. Opening reception 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $10 per entry. 1-3 pieces. 336-344-5539.
Rockingham County Schools Girls Tennis Team All County Tournament: 4 p.m. Sept. 26, Jaycee Park Tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Come watch as area high school girls tennis teams compete for 2019 All County trophy. Free. RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Rockingham County Industry & Allies Golf Tournament: 10 a.m. Oct. 3, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Presented by Citizens Economic Development, Inc., a 501(C)3 non-profit organization. Registration 10 a.m. Shot gun start 11 a.m. Putting contest 5 p.m. Dinner and drawings 5:45 p.m. $100 golfer registration. $20 dinner only (guests). Sponsorships available. Registration deadline Sept. 27. Information and registration: 336-342-8138 or email ktaylor@co.rockingham.nc.us or bbrame@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Snow Cone Social: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org{/a} or call 336-778-3659.
Savory September: 50 years of LOVE, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Celebrate the foods that Virginia made famous featuring themed dishes by local chefs, creative cocktails and an open bar. $40. Tickets visit PiedmontArts.org. Information: 276-632-3221.
McMichael at Northern Guilford: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 7101 Spencer-Dixon Rd, Greensboro. 336-427-5165 or 643-8449.
Person County at Morehead: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 134 N. Pierce St., Eden. 336-599-8321 or 627-7731.
East Surry at Reidsville: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. 336-368-2251 or 349-6361.
Rockingham at Western Alamance: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 1731 N. N.C. 87, Elon. 336-634-3220 or 538-6020.
SATURDAY
Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. Sept. 28, Family Video parking lot, 614 Bridge St., Eden. All makes and models welcome. Information: Eden Main Street Manager, Randy Hunt, 336-623-7789, ext. 3045 or rhunt@edennc.us.
Rubber Duck Regatta: noon Sept. 28, Spray Mercantile Building/Canal, 413 Church St., Eden. Gates open 11 a.m. Adopt a duck to win cash prizes. Pirates, food vendors, fun, music and more. Sponsored by Explore Eden NC, Spray Mercantile Building, Three Rivers Outfitters and Eden Chamber of Commerce. Purchase ducks at Eden City Hall Tourism Development, Eden Chamber of Commerce, The Front Porch and Carolina Dune Buggies. $5 or 5 for $20. 336-623-EDEN.
Spray Community Block Party: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 28, Spray United Methodist Church, 803 Morgan Road, Eden. Free food, games and live entertainment featuring The Mark Templeton Band. 336-623-2371.
Hot Dog Supper: 4-8 p.m. Sept. 28, Church of the Epiphany, 538 Henry St., Eden. Presented by Friends of Eden Animal Rescue. Hot dog supper including toppings bar, potato salad, baked beans, drinks, and dessert. $10 per person or $30 for family of 4. Tickets: 336-627-5746 or 336-912-1178.
Freedom Park Music & Cruz In: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Sponsored by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Cruise in starts at 5:30 p.m. with live music at 6:30 p.m. featuring The Impacts performing oldies and beach music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available. Cornhole, 50-50 drawing, door prizes, and more. Free. 336-627-4711.
Music at Market Square: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Featuring The Alter Ego GoGo Band. Games and beer garden. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
Stars and Planets: 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Explore the constellations, stars and planets. Volunteers from Greensboro Astronomy club will be on hand with telescopes to assist you on your journey through the wonders of the heavens. Meet in the field near the picnic shelter. Please use a red filter on any flashlights you bring. Free. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
FRIDAY
Prepare to Care Seminar: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 27, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Workshop will provide 5 steps to use to create a plan of caregiving for those with Alzheimer’s. Class limited to 30 people. Registration: LEAF Center, 336-347-2366 or RCARE 336-349-1088.
TUESDAY
Domestic Violence Support Group: Sept. 24, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Introduction to NC Innovations Waiver: noon-1 p.m. Sept. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participants will receive an overview of intellectual and developmental disabilities, including information about how to access community resources, types of services and available funding streams. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Self-care Activity: DIY Hand Scrub, 1-2 p.m. Sept. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham County Collaborative: 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This collaborative promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
WEDNESDAY
Steps to Health: 1 p.m. Sept. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Program teaches strategies for participants to develop and implement lifelong habits that include eating healthy and being physically active as part of chronic disease prevention. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Call 336-778-3659. Email: {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”Mailto:triadwellnesscenter@cardinalinnovations.org” target=”_blank”}triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org{/a}.
Brain Fit: 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Walmart, 6711 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Sept. 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Understanding Integrated Care: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. An overview of integrated care with this course will demonstrate ways to promote integrated care and the benefits of ensuring that our members with complex needs are receiving care that meets their overall needs. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
FRIDAY
Be Prepared Not Scared: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Rodney Cates, 911 Director. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.
Rockingham Community Partners Meeting: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, Law enforcement and NAMI, and behavioral health agency representatives address specific behavioral health needs of residents of Rockingham County. Meeting open to the public. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stigma Training: noon-1 p.m. Sept. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Join us to explore the stigma with discussions on how the brain is vulnerable to disease, the labels, hostility and discrimination often experienced by individuals with mental illness, substance use disorder or an intellectual or developmental disability. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 2:30-7 p.m. Sept. 27, Salem United Methodist Church, 2020 Wentworth St., Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
THURSDAY
Rockingham County Democratic Party: 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Rockingham Community College, Advanced Technologies Building, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Email: rcdp.nc@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Upward to Financial Stability: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the basic principles of money, why its important, how we get it, how we create good money habits and how money management skills help us reach our goals for financial stability. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Sept. 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate you, explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
