TODAY
Meet, Greet and Play Tennis: 5 p.m. Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Deep Springs Country Club, 150 Club Road, Stoneville. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. $3/player. To join the group email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 3, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
THURSDAY
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Sept. 5, chamber office, 140 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Hosted by Highlands Residential Mortgage. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Sunflowers, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Register at Piedmont Arts or online at Piedmont Arts.org. 276-632-3221.
New Movies Night @ the Library: noon til closing Sept. 5, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Parent Engagement Program: Orientation 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5, RCC, N.C. 65, Reidsville. Application due date Aug. 30. Leadership program for parents that will build on your leadership skills and allow you to become informed partners, advocates and leaders for education in Rockingham County. Meeting dates will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5, Jan. 9, Feb. 6, March 5, April 2 and graduation May 7. For application, contact Rockingham County Education Foundation, 336-552-0761 or email dawn@helprockinghamstudents.org.
FRIDAY
Barry Joyce Kicking Cancer Challenge: Sept. 23, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Registration deadline Sept. 6. 9:30 a.m. registration begins. 11 a.m. shotgun start. 5 p.m. dinner. 5:30 tournament prizes. Captain’s choice four person team. Prizes. Registration fee $100. Field limited to 36 players. Proceeds benefit The Barry L. Joyce local cancer support fund. Sponsorship packages available. Donations are tax deductible. www.bljcancerfund.org. Questions, call 336-427-HELP.
Madison 1st Fridays Cruise-in: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6, downtown Madison. Antique classics, street rods, motorcycles, downtown dining, music, unique shops. Extended merchants hours downtown. 50/50 raffle proceeds benefits Hospice of Rockingham County. Free. Sponsored by the Town of Madison and the Downtown Merchants. Jeff Pruett, 336-932-5645.
McMichael at Starmount: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 2516 Longtown Road, Boonville. 336 427-5165 or 551-1150.
Reidsville at Morehead: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 134 N. Pierce St., Eden. 336-627-7731 or 349-6361.
Western Guilford at Rockingham: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 180 High School Road, Reidsville. 336-316-5800 or 634-3220.
SATURDAY
Shiloh Airport Family Fun Day: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7, 2691 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville. Vendors, live bands, airport tours, classic and antique aircraft, demonstrations, children’s activities, craft fair, food and more. Information: Robin Yount, 336-342-8138 or email ryount@MyRockinghamCountyNC.com.
Dan River Basin Association’s First Saturday Outing: 10 a.m. Sept. 7. 6.5-mile paddle on the Dan River from Milton Access to Leggett’s Bottom Access. Meet 10 a.m. at the Milton public Boat Landing on Route 62 South of Danville. For boat rentals and shuttle, contact Three Rivers Outfitters of Eden, 336-627-6215 or www.3-R-O.com. Participants should provide boat, paddles, life jacket, lunch and water. Dress in layers of quick drying fabrics and sign a waiver. Open to the public. Free. Trip Coordinator: Wayne Kirkpatrick 540-570-3511, wynbtyk@embarqmail.com. Information, visit www.danriver.org.
Kathy’s Art Workshop: “Fiery Sunset Painting,” 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Presented by Western Friends of the Library and the MAC. $25 supply fee. Sign up at the library or email kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
UPCOMING
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Sept. 10, David Price Auto Works, 603 Monroe St., Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Lab work and general research. 336-548-6553. Email: geneaology@rcpl.org.
New Movies Adventure @ the Library: 1 til closing Sept. 12, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Matthews Gallery Dedication: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. In memory of Judy and John Matthews, Piedmont Artists will dedicate the Lynwood Artists Gallery in their honor. Please RSVP attendance. Free. Piedmont Arts.org. 276-632-3221.
Second Downtown Fridays: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 13, downtown Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Event will feature classic cars and trucks, family activities, music at Mural Park, food and more. Free admission. Event occurs 2nd Friday monthly.
South Stokes at McMichael: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan. 336 427-5165 or 551-1150.
Morehead at Atkins: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 3605 Old Greensboro Rd #2033, Winston-Salem. 336-627-7731 or 703-6754.
Rockingham at Reidsville: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. 336-634-3220 or 349-6361.
Movies on the Square: dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) Sept. 13, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Showing Back to the Future. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
“Apple Pickin’ Time” Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Featuring Miss Dale. Join us for crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. 336-548-6553.
23rd Anniversary Celebration of Black Family Day: 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Market Square, 303 S. Scales St., downtown Reidsville. Sponsored by the Rebuilding the Block Initiative, Friends of Black Family Day, local businesses and citizens. Day includes gospel, praise dance, African dance troupes, R&B, hip-hop, spoken word artists, spiritual and civic leaders. Vendors, ethnic foods, Family Fun Village and more. Families encouraged to register online at http://www.facebook.com/blackfamilyday or http://www.blackfamilyday.org.
ONGOING
NC Pre-K: Do you have a child who will be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2019? Your child may qualify for the NC Pre-kindergarten Program. You may apply in person at Rockingham County Partnership for Children, 7572 N.C. 87, Reidsville. For more information, call 336-342-9676 or visit www.rockinghamkids.org.
Eden Parks & Recreation Football Cheerleading Program Registration: Ages 5-12 years old welcome. Registration forms available at the Parks & Recreation office at Eden City Hall, Bridge Street or Mill Avenue Recreation Centers. Copy of birth certificate required. Information: 336-623-2110, ext. 3030.
Reidsville Parks and Recreation Fall Baseball League Registration: through Sept. 2, 201 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Dixie Youth Baseball for ages 7-14. Games played at Jaycee Park. Cost: $30 city resident $40 non-city resident. Sign up at the recreation office, 336-349-1090. For league details, contact Scott Strader, 336-932-0937.
FlashPoints Art Exhibit: through Oct. 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
Fine Points of Furniture Construction: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 3-Nov. 21, Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Learn the art of woodworking at an advanced level. $200. Registration and information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011.
Fundamentals of Woodworking: 5:45-9:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3-Nov. 19, Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Students learn the heritage art of woodworking at the introductory level. Upon completion students will be prepared to either advance to a higher skill level or to fabricate and market their goods. $145. Registration and information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011.
THURSDAY
Intermediate Woodworking: 5:45-9:15 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5-Nov. 21, Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Learn the art of woodworking at an intermediate level. $145. Registration and information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011.
TUESDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. and Sept. 16, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Sept. 3, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Sept. 3, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
