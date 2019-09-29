TODAY
An Afternoon of Fellowship and Fun: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 29, Madison United Methodist Church, 110 W. Academy St., Madison. Live music, food, children’s games and activities. Bring your lawn chairs or quilts. Free. 336-548-6658.
Run with the Cows 5K Fun Run/Walk: 3 p.m. Sept. 29, Chinqua Penn Waling Trail, 2138 Wentworth St., Reidsville. Easy course with minor elevation through scenic forest and fields, over bridges and streams and alongside lakes and pastures, right by the cows. $30. Check in 1:30 p.m. One mile Kids Fun Run 2 p.m. Kids registration is free with an adult registration or $10 without. All kids in race will receive the Cowbell Award. Main Race 3 p.m. Cash prizes. Proceeds benefit Chinqua-Penn Walking Trail maintenance and improvements. Registration runsignup.com/Race/NC/Reidsville/RunwiththeCows or click the race link at www.chinquapenntrail.org. Part of DRBA race series. Information: 336-342-9628.
Meet, Greet and Play Tennis: 5 p.m. Sept. 29, Deep Springs Country Club, 150 Club Road, Stoneville. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. $3/player. To join the group email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Book Sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 2 and 4, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9 a.m.-2 pm. Oct. 7, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Friends of the Library. Preview Day/Members Only noon-6 p.m. Oct. 1 or purchase $10 membership at the door. $3 bag sale Saturday, Oct. 5. $1 bag sale Oct 6 and 7. Accepting donations of gently used books, audio books, DVDs, CDs, games and puzzles at the Madison Mayodan and Stoneville Libraries. Proceeds benefit the Madison Mayodan and Stoneville Libraries.
THURSDAY
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Oct. 3, Advanced Home Care, 8380 N.C. 87, Reidsville. Hosted by Highlands Residential Mortgage. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Warm Day in the Hills, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Advanced registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Rockingham County Industry & Allies Golf Tournament: 10 a.m. Oct. 3, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Presented by Citizens Economic Development, Inc., a 501(C)3 non-profit organization. Registration 10 a.m. Shot gun start 11 a.m. Putting contest 5 p.m. Dinner and drawings 5:45 p.m. $100 golfer registration. $20 dinner only (guests). Sponsorships available. Information and registration: 336-342-8138 or email ktaylor@co.rockingham.nc.us or bbrame@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Art at Happy Hour: FLASHPOINTS, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 3, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Enjoy happy hour with a casual walk and talk through the museum’s current exhibits. Last chance to view FLASHPOINTS Exhibit. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. Free admission. 276-632-3221. PiedmontArts.org.
Computer Class: Social Media and Building a Digital Presence, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Free to the public. Information: 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Madison 1st Fridays Cruise-in: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4, downtown Madison. Antique classics, street rods, motorcycles, downtown dining, music, unique shops. Extended merchants hours downtown. 50/50 raffle proceeds benefits Hospice of Rockingham County. Free. Sponsored by the Town of Madison and the Downtown Merchants. Jeff Pruett, 336-932-5645.
McMichael at Rockingham: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 180 High School Road, Reidsville. 336-427-5165 or 634-3220.
Western Alamance at Morehead: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 134 N. Pierce St., Eden. 336-538-6020 or 627-7731.
Mount Airy at Reidsville: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. 336-789-5147 or 349-6361.
SATURDAY
FlashPoints Art Exhibit: through Oct. 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Church Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 600 Morgan Road, Eden. Presented by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Women. Yard sale, bake sale and hot dog lunch. Hot dog lunch available at 11 a.m. Information: Carol Rorrer, 336-213-3030.
Junk in Your Trunk: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5, Market Square, 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Annual fall yard sale. Come sell your stuff. Open to churches, non-profits and individuals. No dealers please. No homemade baked goods. Advance registration required by Oct. 3. $10 for two tables. Setup begins at 7:45 a.m. Sign up online at www.reidsvillenc.gov or call 336-349-1099.
1st Annual Mayberry Fantastic Fall Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by the Nary A Thing Chapter of the Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club and the Western Friends of the Library. Featuring crafters, artists, food vendors and some local sponsors. Home style fun and competitions with Scarecrow contest, Pickles, Jams and Jellies contest, Flower Arrangement contest and Andy Griffith Show Memorabilia. To participate as a vendor or in the contests come by the Madison-Mayodan Public Library and pick up an information packets. www.rcpl.org. 336-548-6553.
Dan River Basin Association’s First Saturday Outing: 10 a.m. Oct. 5. 4-mile paddle along the Mayo Lake shoreline from Mayo Park, 1013 Neal’s Store Road, Roxboro. Meet 10 a.m. at the Mayo Lake Park Boat Landing. The park has a few kayaks and canoes available at no cost. Participants must reserve them in advance by calling 336-597-7806. Additional boats and shuttle can be rented from Three Rivers Outfitters of Eden, 336-627-6215 or www.3-R-O.com. Participants should provide boat, paddles, life jacket, lunch and water. Dress in layers of quick drying fabrics and sign a waiver. Open to the public. Free. Information: Jeremy Royster, jroyster@personcountync.gov, 336-597-7806. www.danriver.org.
Hay Y’All Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5, A Sweet Southern Mess Antique Mall, 210 E. Murphy St., Madison. 336-509-0961.
UPCOMING
The Churchmen in Concert: 6 p.m. Oct. 6, First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Free concert with bluegrass and gospel music. An offering will be received.
After School Kids Tennis Clubs: Oct. 7-Nov. 1, RCTA will partner with teachers at Bethany, Huntsville and Community Baptist schools to host a free once-a-week after school Kids Tennis Club. Contact each school for more details and registration information. www.netgeneration.com. RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Oct. 8, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Painting Pumpkins. 336-548-6553.
Linda Bledsoe Book Signing: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 10, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Author of “Through the Needle’s Eye” will be selling and signing her novel, a tale about Jessie, a precocious girl raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southern Appalachia by her grandmother. Copies of the book are $15. 336-349-1088.
Temptations in the Garden: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10, Spray Mercantile Courtyard and Canal, 413 Church St., Eden. Presented by Eden Chamber of Commerce. Come and be tempted by great food, spirits, art and music. Restaurants and caterers, along with beer and wine producers are proud to share their best with you. Silent auction, food, art and history items, elegant cake auction, music by The Real Jazz Band, artisans and more. Tickets $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets entitle you to unlimited tastings, music and a great experience. Tickets available at the Eden Chamber of Commerce or any chamber board member. Limited to 300 tickets. Information: 336-623-3336 or visit www.edenchamber.com.
Reidsville Business Showcase 2019: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 11, The Salvation Army of Rockingham County, 704 Barnes St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Theme is “Reidsville is out of this World.” Business and community organizations showcase to promote their business and organization. Food available for purchase. Booth registration deadline: Sept. 27. Free admission. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Drizzle and Drink: Burn and Blow, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. For adults, acrylic paint pouring with the funnel drag along with use of a straw and blowtorch. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Guest may bring drinks, snacks or dinner to enjoy during class. Advance registration required closes 48 hours prior to class. $35 members. $40 non-members. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Morehead at McMichael: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan. 336-627-7731 or 427-5165.
Reidsville: high school football, Oct. 11. No game. 336-349-6361.
Northeast Guilford at Rockingham: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 180 High School Road, Reidsville. 336-375-2500 or 634-3220.
Brunswick Stew Sale: Oct. 12. Presented by Ayersville Ruritan Club. Orders should be picked up no later than noon at Ayersville Ruritan Building, 533 N.C. 770, Mayodan. $6 per quart. To pre-order, call 336-548-2025 or 548-3338.
Mount Carmel UMC Fall Festival: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 12, 361 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Reidsville. Crafts, hayrides, auction, kids and adult games, skeet shooting, Brunswick stew sale and more. Lunch and dinner available for purchase. Stew $6 per quart. Skeet shooting $5 a round. Information: 336-939-9115 or email mountcarmelumcreidsville@gmail.com.
2019 Memorial Ride in Honor of Dave Gieber: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12, Jack’s Burger Bar, 2009 S. Sc ales St., Reidsville. Kickstands up at noon. Food and drink specials. Corn hole tournament. 50/50 raffle. Music provided by DJ Ol’ Chuck. All proceeds benefit Rockingham County Toys for Tots. $10 single rider, $15 doubles. Vehicles are welcome too. Questions and donations, contact Andrew Gieber, 336-394-3459.
What the Hay Fest: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Downtown Mayodan. Live music, food, beer garden, vendors, crafts, ride, exhibits, and more.
“Spiders! Eeeekkk” Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Featuring Miss Dale. Join us for crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. Information: 336-548-6553.
Boos, Brews & BBQ: 2-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Fine Arts Festival Association House, 301 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. Entertainment by The Ladies Auxiliary and Big Bump & the Stun Guns. $5 tickets sold on site for barbecue and beer and free commemorative glass. Rockingham County Theatre Guild will be on hand to help with Halloween costumes and makeup. Local vendor booths. Passion for Trashin’ Exhibit inside. www.fafarc.org
In The Garden: Living Art Fundraising Event: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 12, 3 Gwnedd Lane, Summerfield. Proceeds benefit New Garden Friends School, Greensboro. Exquisite and educational fundraising event featuring paintings, speakers, music and cuisine. Tickets: $25 includes food, wine and opportunity to hear guest speakers. To purchase tickets, visit ngfs.org/support-us/artshow.cfm.
ONGOING
NC Pre-K: Do you have a child who will be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2019? Your child may qualify for the NC Pre-kindergarten Program. You may apply in person at Rockingham County Partnership for Children, 7572 N.C. 87, Reidsville. For more information, call 336-342-9676 or visit www.rockinghamkids.org.
THURSDAY
Flu Shots: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 3, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Administered by Rockingham County Health Department. Bring your insurance card. 336-349-1088.
MONDAY
Life Skills: 2-3 p.m. Sept. 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Explore life skills that better equip you to deal with life’s problems and frustrations. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Recovery 101: 6-7 p.m. Sept. 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Recovery is a journey of healing and transformation enabling a person with a mental health problem or substance use to live a meaningful life in a community of his or her choice, while striving to achieve his or her full potential. Lunch provided. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
WEDNESDAY
Living Health with Chronic Conditions: 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays Oct. 2-Nov. 6, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Six classes covering setting goals, manage pain, increase fitness, manage medications, improve communications and make healthy food choices. Registration: 336-349-1088.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3, First Baptist Church, 409 S. Main St., Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Eden YMCA 301 s. Kennedy St., Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TUESDAY
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Williamsburg Fire Department, 175 Williamsburg Road, Reidsville and Oct. 21, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Oct. 8, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Oct. 10, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Oct. 10, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barret, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
