TODAY
Book Sale: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9 a.m.-2 pm. Oct. 7, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Friends of the Library. One dollar bag sale Oct 6 and 7. Accepting donations of gently used books, audio books, DVDs, CDs, games and puzzles at the Madison Mayodan and Stoneville Libraries. Proceeds benefit the Madison Mayodan and Stoneville Libraries.
The Churchmen in Concert: 6 p.m. Oct. 6, First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Free concert with bluegrass and gospel music. An offering will be received.
MONDAY
After School Kids Tennis Clubs: Oct. 7-Nov. 1, RCTA will partner with teachers at Bethany, Huntsville and Community Baptist schools to host a free once-a-week after school Kids Tennis Club. Contact each school for more details and registration information. www.netgeneration.com. RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Oct. 8, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
WEDNESDAY
Teen Club: 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Painting Pumpkins. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Linda Bledsoe Book Signing: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 10, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Author of “Through the Needle’s Eye” will be selling and signing her novel, a tale about Jessie, a precocious girl raised by her grandmother in the Blue Ridge mountains of southern Appalachia. Copies of the book are $15. 336-349-1088.
Temptations in the Garden: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10, Spray Mercantile Courtyard and Canal, 413 Church St., Eden. Presented by Eden Chamber of Commerce. Come and be tempted by great food, spirits, art and music. Restaurants and caterers, along with beer and wine producers will be on site. Silent auction, food, art and history items, elegant cake auction, music by The Real Jazz Band, artisans and more. Tickets $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets entitle you to unlimited tastings, music and a great experience. Tickets available at the Eden Chamber of Commerce or from any chamber board member. Limited to 300 tickets. Information: 336-623-3336 or visit www.edenchamber.com.
Special Adult’s Halloween Dance and Social: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. For special adults and families. Light refreshments. Information: Jonathan Briggs, 336-552-8576 or email jonathanb@umarinfo.com.
FRIDAY
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Oct. 11 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Reidsville Business Showcase 2019: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 11, The Salvation Army of Rockingham County, 704 Barnes St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Theme is “Reidsville is out of this World.” Business and community organizations showcase to promote their business and organization. Food available for purchase. Free admission. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Drizzle and Drink: Burn and Blow, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. For adults, acrylic paint pouring with the funnel drag along with use of a straw and blowtorch. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Guest may bring drinks, snacks or dinner to enjoy during class. Advance registration required closes 48 hours prior to class. $35 members. $40 non-members. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Morehead at McMichael: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan. 336-627-7731 or 427-5165.
Reidsville: high school football, Oct. 11. No game. 336-349-6361.
Northeast Guilford at Rockingham: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 180 High School Road, Reidsville. 336-375-2500 or 634-3220.
SATURDAY
Brunswick Stew Sale: Oct. 12. Presented by Ayersville Ruritan Club. Orders should be picked up no later than noon at Ayersville Ruritan Building, 533 N.C. 770, Mayodan. $6 per quart. To pre-order, call 336-548-2025 or 548-3338.
Mount Carmel UMC Fall Festival: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 12, 361 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Reidsville. Crafts, hayrides, auction, kids and adult games, skeet shooting, Brunswick stew sale and more. Lunch and dinner available for purchase. Stew $6 per quart. Skeet shooting $5 a round. Information: 336-939-9115 or email mountcarmelumcreidsville@gmail.com.
2019 Memorial Ride in Honor of Dave Gieber: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12, Jack’s Burger Bar, 2009 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Kickstands up at noon. Food and drink specials. Corn hole tournament. 50/50 raffle. Music provided by DJ Ol’ Chuck. All proceeds benefit Rockingham County Toys for Tots. $10 single rider, $15 doubles. Vehicles are welcome too. Questions and donations, contact Andrew Gieber, 336-394-3459.
What the Hay Fest: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Downtown Mayodan. Hosted by the Downtown Mayodan Merchants Association. Live entertainment with Part time Party Time Band, Whiskey Foxtrot, Stephen Freeman, 12th Avenue and more. Live music, food, beer garden, vendors, crafts, ride, exhibits, and more. Information: Melanie Barnes, 336-548-2273.
“Spiders! Eeeekkk” Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Featuring Miss Dale. Join us for crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. Information: 336-548-6553.
Boos, Brews & BBQ: 2-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Fine Arts Festival Association House, 301 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville. Entertainment by The Ladies Auxiliary and Big Bump & the Stun Guns. $5 tickets sold on site for barbecue and beer and free commemorative glass. Rockingham County Theatre Guild will be on hand to help with Halloween costumes and makeup. Local vendor booths. Passion for Trashin’ exhibit inside. www.fafarc.org
In The Garden: Living Art Fundraising Event: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 12, 3 Gwnedd Lane, Summerfield. Proceeds benefit New Garden Friends School, Greensboro. Exquisite and educational fundraising event featuring paintings, speakers, music and cuisine. Tickets: $25 includes food, wine and opportunity to hear guest speakers. To purchase tickets, visit ngfs.org/support-us/artshow.cfm.
Seniors
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 8, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Mountain Trip: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. NC mountains trip with stops along the way at several produce stands, Fancy Gap Dress shop and several other local attractions. Lunch at Hungry Farmer Restaurant. Limited to first 18 participants. $5. Registration: 336-349-1088.
TUESDAY
Introduction to Kayaking and Canoeing: Oct. 8-26 or April 28-May 16, 2020. Presented by Duke Energy TRAILS at RCC, Three Rivers Outfitters and Troublesome Creek Outfitters. On the water experiences including guided trip down the Smith River. Learn about boats, local/regional destinations, safety and personal gear, basic water conditions and basic weather conditions. $75 for six class sessions. Information: Trevor Flanery, director, Duke Energy Trails at RCC, 336-342-4261, Ext. 2704 or flaneryt4977@rockinghamcc.edu. Registration: 336-342-4261, EXT. 2107.
MONDAY
Adult Coloring: noon Oct. 7, 21, 25, and 1 p.m. Oct. 16 and 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 9, City of Eden Public Works, 1050 Klyce St., Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. Oct. 9 and 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
FRIDAY
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SATURDAY
Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Yanceyville Road Volunteer Fire Department, 3361 U.S. 158, Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
UPCOMING
Blood Drive: 1-5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Monroeton Elementary School, 8081 U.S. 158, Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Trauma Training: noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participants will increase their understanding of trauma and identify available resources for those experiencing trauma-related difficulties. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Life Skills: 2-3 p.m. Oct. 15, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Explore life skills that better equip you to deal with life’s problems and frustrations. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Williamsburg Fire Department, 175 Williamsburg Road, Reidsville and Oct. 21, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Oct. 8, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
THURSDAY
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Oct. 10, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Oct. 10, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
SATURDAY
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barret, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 8, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Employee Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 10, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will educate workers about their rights as employees under North Carolina and federal law. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
