TODAY
Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles Tennis: 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Rockingham Community College courts, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free. To join the group, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or text 614-284-4716.
MONDAY
Rockingham County PINK Week: Oct. 14-19. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Show your support by making a donation to wear pink this week and proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Rockingham County. To participate as a business or organization, contact Sandra Meadows, American Cancer Society Community Manager by Oct. 7 with your company or organization, a contact person, and address so that we may visit you and take your picture. 276-806-5488 or email sandra.meadows@cancer.org. www.relayforlife.org/rockinghamnc.
Hiring Event:1 p.m. Oct. 14 and 30, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. XLC services is hiring production line positions. Pay starts at $10 per hour. Information: 336-579-6418.
Jammin’ @ the Library: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 14, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Information: 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Shoe Drive Fundraiser for Make A Wish: Collecting any used or new shoes. Goals is 2500 pairs of shoes. For every 2500 pairs of shoes collected, fundraiser receives $1000 towards their goal. Collecting shoes until Oct. 15. Drop off site is Serenity Spa in downtown Madison.
Job Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 21, AmeriStaff, 302-D N. Pierce St., Eden. Gift card and Halloween basket giveaway. Hiring for warehouse worker, manufacturing exp., clerical, customer service, textile, maintenance mechanic, warehouse order pullers, seasonal workers and machine operators. Visit ameristaff.com for more information. 336-623-6252.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 15, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. When Your Ancestors Aren’t Your ancestors and other troubleshooting tips. 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
WEDNESDAY
One Stop Early Voting: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16-18, Oct. 21-25, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Wentworth. 336-342-8107. www.co.rockingham.nc.us.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. Oct. 16, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. For grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Oct. 17, BB&T, 1109 Highway St., Madison. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
31st Annual Kiwanis-For-Kids Golf Tournament: noon Oct. 17, Monroeton Golf Club, 213 Monroeton Road, Reidsville. Reidsville Kiwanis Club’s major fund-raiser to support their various children’s programs. Registration and lunch at noon. 1 p.m. shotgun start. Captain’s choice format. Players may bring their own team or be assigned a team. $50 per golfer includes lunch, dinner, prizes and golf fees. Registration forms at Reidsville area golf courses. Limited to first 88 golfers. Rain date: Oct. 24. Information: Susan Tucker, 336-432-0559.
Candidates Forum: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 17, Santana’s, 436 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Eden City Council meet and greet. Presented by Eden Chamber of Commerce. Each candidate will have 3 minutes to speak beginning at 6 p.m. 336-623-3336.
Scary Games Night @ the Library: 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Limited number of controllers. Snacks provided. Information: 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Relaxing Make and Take @ the Library: Create Your Own Tote (Book) Bag, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 18, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Relax with light music and do a little crafting. Information: 336-548-6553.
Kids Craft Time: 4-5 p.m. Oct. 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. come enjoy craft time with your children and learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Supplies provided. Free. Everyone welcome. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Hands, Head, Heart Opening Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Hands, Head, Heart: Quilting works by Jill Jensen and Wild and Colorful World sculptures of Barbara Kobylinska. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments served. Exhibit runs Oct. 18-Jan. 4, 2020. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Western Alamance at McMichael: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan. 336-538-6020 or 427-5165.
Morehead at Northeast Guilford: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville. 336-375-2500 or 627-7731.
Carrboro at Reidsville: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. 919-918-2200 or 336-349-6361.
Rockingham at Eastern Alamance: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 4040 Mebane Rogers Road, Mebane. 336-634-3220 or 919-563-5991.
SATURDAY
Reidsville’s Fall Jubilee: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 19, downtown Reidsville. Fun, festival food, beer garden, games, music, arts, crafts, classic cars, great vendors. Free admission. www.reidsvillenc.gov.
Bus to Broadway: Aladdin, 11 a.m. Oct. 19. Presented by Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Join us on a magic carpet ride to the Broadway musical Aladdin with Princess Jasmine and the show-stopping glitz and magic of the Genie and Araba. Bus departs at 11 a.m. for a 2 p.m. performance. $115 trip only. $125 with optional boxed lunch. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
How to Identify Thomas Day Furniture Workshop: noon-2 p.m. Oct. 19, Thomas Day House/Union Tavern Museum, 148 Broad St., Milton. Workshop will focus on Thomas Day: his life, furniture and hands on study of his chairs. Hosted by Jerome Bias and Michael Ausbon, Decorative Arts Curators of the N.C. Museum of History. Limited to 30 participants. Registration deadline Oct. 16. $25. Information and reservations: 336-234-7601.
Patricia Johnson Cookbook Signing: “Trisha’s Southern Goodness,” 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Trisha will be talking about her book and signing purchased copies. Everyone who buys the cookbook will receive a free jar of homemade jams or preserves. Cookbooks $20. Presented by The Western Friends of the Library. 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP): 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Fridays, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
THURSDAY
Senior Bingo: 1 p.m. Oct. 17, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Please bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
FRIDAY
Pumpkin Decorating Class: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 18, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Bring your own pumpkin. Registration required. Call 336-349-1088.
MONDAY
Blood Drive: 1-5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Monroeton Elementary School, 8081 U.S. 158, Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TUESDAY
Trauma Training: noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participants will increase their understanding of trauma and identify available resources for those experiencing trauma-related difficulties. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Life Skills: 2-3 p.m. Oct. 15, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Explore life skills that better equip you to deal with life’s problems and frustrations. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Adult Coloring: 1 p.m. Oct. 16 and 30, and noon Oct. 21, 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 1:30-6 p.m. Oct. 16, Bethany Elementary School, 271 Bethany Road, Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17, McMichael High School, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
FRIDAY
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Health and Wellness: 3 p.m. Oct. 18 and 29, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Physical and emotional wellness are necessary for good quality of life. It touches all parts of a person’s life which includes physical, emotional, spiritual, social and financial wellness. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
MONDAY
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Oct. 14, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Oct. 14, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce Law, 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.