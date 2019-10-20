TODAY
Eden Parks & Recreation Department Basketball Registration: Registration forms may be picked up at Eden City Hall, Bridge Street Recreation Center or Mill Avenue Recreation Center. Birth certificates required for all first time players. Leagues available for ages 4-18. Practice begins in early November. Information: 336-623-2110.
Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles Tennis: 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Rockingham Community College courts, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free. To join the group, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or text 614-284-4716.
MONDAY
One Stop Early Voting: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 21-25, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Wentworth. 336-342-8107. www.co.rockingham.nc.us.
Job Fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 21, AmeriStaff, 302-D N. Pierce St., Eden. Gift card and Halloween basket giveaway. Hiring for warehouse worker, manufacturing exp., clerical, customer service, textile, maintenance mechanic, warehouse order pullers, seasonal workers and machine operators. Visit ameristaff.com for more information. 336-623-6252.
TUESDAY
Pop-Up Job Fair: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, Bi-Rite, 8632 U.S. 158, Stokesdale. Presented by AmeriStaff Employment and Staffing Solutions. Immediate openings for warehouse workers, manufacturing exp., clerical, customer service, textile, maintenance mechanic, warehouse order pullers, seasonal workers and machine operators. Information: 336-623-6252. www.AmeriStaff.com.
Genealogy Soiree Lab: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 22, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. How to turn your research into Family Tree Charts in just a few clicks. 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 22, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. 336-548-6553.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
WEDNESDAY
Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 23, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC services is hiring for permanent full-time production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd 8-hour shifts available. Benefits after 60 days. Ask for $75 hiring bonus. Pay starts at $9-$10.50 per hour. Information: 336-579-6418.
THURSDAY
Preschool in the Galleries: ZipZapZip Theatre Co., 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Series of programs for pre-K students designed to foster a love of the performing and visual arts at a young age. Free of charge to students and schools. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Stephen King Night @ the Library: noon-closing Oct. 24, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Spend studio time working with acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Advance registration required by noon the day prior to class. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Yoga in the Galleries: 4-5 p.m. Oct. 24, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free to members. $10 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Roach Tennis Returns: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Bridge Street Recreation Center, Bridge Street, Eden. Learn how to play tennis like chess, not checkers. 5:30-7 p.m. Middle and high school students. 7-8:30 p.m. adults. $10 player. To join the group, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-free2 or email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Snow Cone Social: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Treat Street: 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Washington Street, Eden. Presented by the Historic Downtown Leaksville Merchants. Children dress up and trick-or-treat at participating merchants identified by Treat Street Flyer in their windows. Costume contest 6 p.m. Prizes awarded.
Blues, Brews and Stews: 6 p.m. Oct. 25, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Enjoy live music, craft beer and delicious Brunswick stew, surrounded by friends and artwork. Blues guitarist and singer JoJo Stockton, opening gig for Delbert McClinton at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount, will perform with his band. Tickets include admission and meal. Please bring cash for the bar and a lawn chair or blanket. No outside food or drinks. $20 general admission and $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Person Co. at McMichael: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan. 336-599-8321 or 427-5165.
Eastern Alamance at Morehead: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 134 N. Pierce St., Eden. 919-563-5991 or 336-627-7731.
Graham at Reidsville: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. 336-570-6440 or 349-6361.
Northern Guilford at Rockingham: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 180 High School Road, Reidsville. 336-643-8449 or 634-3220.
SATURDAY
29th Annual Fall Fest: 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26, First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Yard sale, silent auction, Christmas crafts, raffles, bake sale, flu vaccines, Tuttle Farm Cow Train and fun activities, Brunswick stew, barbecue and hot dog and hamburger lunch, and door prizes. Tickets and to pre-order stew, call the church, 336-623-3962.
Genealogy Swap Meet @ the Library: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Come for a day of sharing Genealogy Research and meeting fellow researchers. Call for more details. 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Pannix Volleyball Club Tryouts: Oct. 26, 27 and Nov. 10, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. U12-U15. Age cut off date is Sept. 1. Each age group may support up to 3 divisions of team participation. Black, Royal and Gold. Player cost: $800 Black. $500 Royal and Gold. Players are encouraged to attend all tryout dates, but may only tryout for their age group or above. Tryouts: Oct. 25-12U 3-4:30 p.m., 13U 4:30-6 p.m., 14U 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-12U 1-2:30 p.m., 13U 2:30-4 p.m., 14U 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 10-15U 1-3 p.m. Bids will be sent to the players with their team offer. Bids will remain open to commitments until 10/31. Register online at https://etrak-ne1.com/etrak/cp?org=114034&origin=%20http://m-mrec.org/ 336-548-2789.
Fall Festival: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26, Fairview Baptist Church, 2531 Flat Rock Road, Reidsville. Join us for a fun time with Trunk-or-Treat, kids games, smokehouse, live music, free bibles, free popcorn, free hot dogs. Monroeton Fire Department and Rockingham Sheriff’s Department will join us.
Halloween Dawg Show: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26, Lake Reidsville Park, 630 Water Works Road, Reidsville. Limit of 3 categories per dog. Vendors, light refreshments. Registration deadline Oct. 24. Registration and details, call 336-349-4738 or 349-1091.
Freedom Park Fall Festival and Cruz In: 3-7 p.m. Oct. 26, Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Sponsored by the Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Fun for the whole family. Inflatables, Zap the Zombie game, bounce house, slide and dance extreme, corn hole contest, kids and pets costume contest, games, cake walk, and prizes. 5-7 p.m. music by The Bullet Band. Kids Halloween costume contest 4 p.m. Pet Halloween costume contest 5 p.m. Snow cones, Kona ice and concessions from The Dog House. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Pet food accepted for less fortunate pets will be given to Friends of Animal Rescue. Animals must have proof of rabies vaccination. Free admission. Information: 336-623-2110 or 627-4711.
Halloween Trunk-or-Treat: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 26, Downtown Draper, Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Presented by Friends of Draper. Smores and hot chocolate along with hayrides. All are welcome. Donations accepted, but not required. Free. If you are interested in participating as a trunk host, please reach out to Friends of Draper at FriendsofDraper@gmail.com or call Fran Peters, 703-926-3692.
UPCOMING
Candidates Forum: 6 p.m. Oct. 28, Reidsville Event Center, 223 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Featuring the candidates for Reidsville City Council Districts A & B. Join us to learn about local issues and make an informed decision in November. Reception 5 p.m. Forum starts at 6 p.m. Information: 336-349-8481 or email info@reidsvillechamber.org. www.reidsvillechamber.org.
Annual Holiday Painting Class: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 30-Dec. 18, RCC. Paint holiday themes on small canvases for keeping or gifting. Instructor will supply many decorative paints and papers. Students need 8+ small canvases, basic brushes, a table cover, paper plates and towels, water container, and a table covering which will cost an additional $25-$30 and are needed for use during the first class. All skill levels welcome. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Hiring Event: 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. XLC services is hiring production line positions. Pay starts at $10 per hour. Information: 336-579-6418.
Hiring Event: 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Hire Dynamics has an immediate need for pickers/packers. Pay depends on experience. Information: 336-579-6418.
Halloween Fest: 3-7 p.m. Oct. 30, Rockingham Community College, behind Whitcomb Student Center, 484 County Home Road, Reidsville. Haunted trail, face painting, hair braiding, craft activities, trick-or-treat stations. Pizza and drinks available for purchase. Sponsored by SGA and RCC Clubs. The community is welcome. Information : email studentlife@rockinghamcc.edu.
Job Fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 31, AmeriStaff, 302-D N. Pierce St., Eden. Gift card and Halloween basket giveaway. Hiring for warehouse worker, manufacturing exp., clerical, customer service, textile, maintenance mechanic, warehouse order pullers, seasonal workers and machine operators. Visit ameristaff.com for more information. 336-623-6252.
Halloween @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Games, prizes, coloring pages and candy. 336-548-6553.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Holy infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Scary Movies @ the Library: Oct. 31 til closing, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. See flyers at the library for schedule of movies. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Northeast Guilford at McMichael: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan. 336-375-2500 or 427-5165.
Morehead at Northern Guilford: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 7101 Spencer-Dixon Rd, Greensboro. 336-627-7731 or 643-8449.
Reidsville at Cummings: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. 2200 N. Mebane St., Burlington. 336-349-6361 or 570-6100.
Rockingham at Person: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 1010 Ridge Rd, Roxboro. 336-634-3220 or 599-8321.
Harvest Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2, The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 538 Henry St., Eden. Silent auction, raffle of Karastan rug, yard/Christmas/treasure sale, vintage jewelry, baked goods, thanksgiving sides, coffee and biscuits. Hot dog lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 336-623-9410.
TUESDAY
NC State Fair Trip: Oct. 22. Presented by RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Senior Day at the state fair and Bojangles will provide free breakfast for seniors. Depart RCARE 7 a.m. Estimated return 5 p.m. $20 per person. Admission to the fair is free for seniors 65 plus years of age. For those under 60, admission is $10. Sign up and pay for your seat at the Reidsville Senior Center by Sept. 20. If you have signed up but not paid, you will forfeit your seat. 336-349-1088.
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. Oct. 22 and 29, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Wreath Making Class: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 24, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Learn how to make wreaths like the ones created by Rita Farmer. Participants need to purchase materials and supplies. A list of supplies needed will be provided. Registration required. Call 336-349-1088.
MONDAY
Nurse Aide I: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Oct. 21-Dec. 12, RCC. Clinicals are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Learn about a career as a certified nurse aide. The program is a 168-hour course that takes 8-12 weeks to complete. Many individuals use the program as a precursor to the Associate Degree Nursing program or to gain employment within the medical field. Documentation required prior to registration. Cost: $206. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Small Engine Repair: 8-11 a.m. or 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 21-Feb. 26, RCC. Hands on knowledge or repair techniques to manufacturers specifications for two stroke, four stroke and compact diesel engines. Be prepared to take certification exams through the national Engine Equipment Training Council. Pass all three exams to qualify as an EETC-Certified Engine Technician. Classroom instruction is once per week online and labs are Mondays at Eden Lawnmower. Information: Trevor Flanery, director, Duke Energy Trails at RCC, 336-342-4261, Ext. 2704 or flaneryt4977@rockinghamcc.edu. Registration: www.rockinghamcc.edu/non-credit (keyword OUTDOOR in Webadvisor) or call 336-342-4261, EXT. 2011.
Woodturning Studio: 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 21-Dec. 16, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking. Students work on independent projects or learn something new. All skill levels welcome. The instructor and CCWW staff will be available to work with students closely. Prerequisite: Fundamentals of Woodturning. $20 supply fee included. Students will need misc. wood, sandpaper, and finish. These items will cost approx. $100. No class Nov. 25. Cost: $145. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
TUESDAY
Effective Teacher Training: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 22-Nov. 13, RCC. Potential substitute teachers learn how to be successful in a classroom setting. This course is required by Rockingham County Schools in order to gain employment as a substitute teacher. Cost: $125. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
SATURDAY
FAFSA Day: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, RCC, ADT Room 102. Come find out about submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Bring your FSA ID and passwords, and your 2018 tax returns (and those of your parents, if applicable). Cost: FREE. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2203 or finaid@rockinghamcc.edu.
First Aid: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 26, RCC. Learn critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until EMS arrives. Learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and more. Course completion yields an American Heart Association First Aid recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $35. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26, RCC. Class for health care providers. Learn how to recognize an emergency, care for conscious and unconscious choking victims, recognize heart attack signs, rescue breathing and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This course also introduces automated external defibrillation and is approved by American Heart Association. Upon completion, students receive an AHA/BLS recognition card valid for two years. No fee exemptions. Cost: $55. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
MONDAY
Adult Coloring: noon Oct. 21, 25 and 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 2 p.m. Oct. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This collaborative promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Legal Aid Clinic: Healthcare Power of Attorney, 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about living wills and healthcare power of attorney via video conference. Learn how to fill out and file the necessary forms to secure healthcare power of attorney and living will. Forms provided. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. Oct. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Douglass Elementary School, 1130 Center Church Rd, Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
FRIDAY
Fun Friday: Self-care Activities, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Different stations setup for self-care activities. Members can participate in a variety of activities to practice the importance of self-care. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham County Community Partners: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work group is composed of representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, law enforcement and NAMI along with behavioral health agency representatives to address specific behavioral health needs of the residents of Rockingham County, including those identified by the Suicide Task Force. Open to the public. Come have a voice in your community. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Oct. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Meetings
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
THURSDAY
Rockingham County Democratic Party: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Rockingham Community College, Advanced Technologies Building, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Email: rcdp.nc@gmail.com.
Etc.
MONDAY
Upward to Financial Stability: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the basic principles of money, why it’s important, how we get it, how we create good money habits and how money management skills help us reach our goals for financial stability. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Tenants Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina will explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to d if your landlord isn’t making repairs via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Financial Seminar by Edward Jones Investments: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Registration required. 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
