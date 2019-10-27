TODAY
Pannix Volleyball Club Tryouts: Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. U12-U15. Age cut off date is Sept. 1. Each age group may support up to 3 divisions of team participation. Black, Royal and Gold. Player cost: $800 Black. $500 Royal and Gold. Players are encouraged to attend all tryout dates, but may only tryout for their age group or above. Tryouts: Oct. 27-12U 1-2:30 p.m., 13U 2:30-4 p.m., 14U 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 10-15U 1-3 p.m. Bids will be sent to the players with their team offer. Bids will remain open to commitments until 10/31. Register online at https://etrak-ne1.com/etrak/cp?org=114034&origin=%20http://m-mrec.org/ 336-548-2789.
Eden Parks & Recreation Department Basketball Registration: Registration forms may be picked up at Eden City Hall, Bridge Street Recreation Center or Mill Avenue Recreation Center. Birth certificates required for all first time players. Leagues available for ages 4-18. Practice begins in early November. Information: 336-623-2110.
Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles Tennis: 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Rockingham Community College courts, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free. To join the group, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or text 614-284-4716.
MONDAY
One Stop Early Voting: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1, Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Wentworth. 336-342-8107. www.co.rockingham.nc.us.
Candidates Forum: 6 p.m. Oct. 28, Reidsville Event Center, 223 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Featuring the candidates for Reidsville City Council Districts A & B. Join us to learn about local issues and make an informed decision in November. Reception 5 p.m. Forum starts at 6 p.m. Information: 336-349-8481 or email info@reidsvillechamber.org. www.reidsvillechamber.org.
TUESDAY
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
WEDNESDAY
Annual Holiday Painting Class: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 30-Dec. 18, RCC. Paint holiday themes on small canvases for keeping or gifting. Instructor will supply many decorative paints and papers. Students need 8+ small canvases, basic brushes, a table cover, paper plates and towels, water container, and a table covering which will cost an additional $25-$30 and are needed for use during the first class. All skill levels welcome. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Hiring Event: 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. XLC services is hiring production line positions. Pay starts at $10 per hour. Information: 336-579-6418.
Hiring Event: 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Hire Dynamics has an immediate need for pickers/packers. Pay depends on experience. Information: 336-579-6418.
Halloween Fest: 3-7 p.m. Oct. 30, Rockingham Community College, behind Whitcomb Student Center, 484 County Home Road, Reidsville. Haunted trail, face painting, hair braiding, craft activities, trick-or-treat stations. Pizza and drinks available for purchase. Sponsored by SGA and RCC Clubs. The community is welcome. Information : email studentlife@rockinghamcc.edu.
THURSDAY
Job Fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 31, AmeriStaff, 302-D N. Pierce St., Eden. Gift card and Halloween basket giveaway. Hiring for warehouse worker, manufacturing exp., clerical, customer service, textile, maintenance mechanic, warehouse order pullers, seasonal workers and machine operators. Visit ameristaff.com for more information. 336-623-6252.
Rockingham County Quilt Trail New Quilt Squares Dedication: 11 a.m. Oct. 31, The Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, 1086 N.C. 65, Reidsville and the Bee Sweet Orchards, 2229 Pannel Road, Reidsville. Presented by The Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism. Light refreshments following dedication at Bee Sweet Orchards. Information: 336-342-8138 or VisitRockinghamCountyNC.com/quilt-trail.
Halloween @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Games, prizes, coloring pages and candy. 336-548-6553.
Trick or Treat: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Academy, Market, Murphy and Decatur Streets, downtown Madison. Presented by the Downtown Madison Merchants. Participating merchants will have an orange pumpkin sign posted. Merchants without a sign are not participating.
Truck Or Treat: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Draper Volunteer Fire Department, 213 Main St., Eden. Bring the kinds in costume for a safe and fun trick or treating event. Members of the fire department will be on hand as well as other emergency services from Rockingham County and businesses from the Draper community. Bring your camera to take photos of the kids in the fire trucks.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Holy infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Scary Movies @ the Library: Oct. 31 til closing, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. See flyers at the library for schedule of movies. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Ice Cream Social: 1 p.m. Nov. 1 and 15, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have ice cream with friends. Bring a friend or family member. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Kids Craft Time: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 1, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Come enjoy craft time with your children and learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Supplies provided. Class is geared towards children ages four to ten years old, however, anyone is welcome. Free. Everyone welcome. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Northeast Guilford at McMichael: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan. 336-375-2500 or 427-5165.
Morehead at Northern Guilford: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 7101 Spencer-Dixon Rd, Greensboro. 336-627-7731 or 643-8449.
Reidsville at Cummings: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. 2200 N. Mebane St., Burlington. 336-349-6361 or 570-6100.
Rockingham at Person: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 1010 Ridge Rd, Roxboro. 336-634-3220 or 599-8321.
SATURDAY
Harvest Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2, The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 538 Henry St., Eden. Silent auction, raffle of Karastan rug, yard/Christmas/treasure sale, vintage jewelry, baked goods, thanksgiving sides, coffee and biscuits. Hot dog lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 336-623-9410.
Dan River Basin Association’s First Saturday Outing: 10 a.m. Nov. 2. 4.2 mile hike through the rare woodland communities of Grassy Hill Natural Area Nature Preserve. Meet 10 a.m. at Gereau Center, 150 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, Va. Leisurely hike through moderately steep terrain on the Slope Trail. Participants should bring lunch, water, hiking pole and wear hiking boots or walking shoes. Dress in layers of synthetic fabric or wool and be prepared for wind or rain, and to sign a waiver. Open to the public. Free. Information: Ellen Jessee, 276-734-1317 or email ejessee.pls@comcast.net. www.danriver.org.
Ham Supper and Auction: 5 p.m. Nov. 2, Mizpah United Methodist Church, 733 Mizpah Church Road, Reidsville. Supper 5-7 p.m. includes eggs, country ham, grits, red eye gravy, baked apples, biscuit and jelly. Bake and craft auction 7 p.m. $10 adults. $5 children 3-12 years of age. 336-342-3959 or 349-2525.
UPCOMING
The Raleigh Ringers: 3 p.m. Nov. 3, First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Hand-bell choir based in Raleigh with unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music, including famous rock ‘n roll tunes arranged just for hand-bells. Tickets $20. Limited seating. To purchase tickets, email Pam Cundiff, pam@edentravelconsultants.com. 336-623-3962.
Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Fundraising Store: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon-Fri; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat; 1-4 p.m. Sun, Nov. 4-Dec. 23, Hospice of of Rockingham County, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Proceeds will help provide care to uninsured patients. Store closed Thanksgiving Day. 336-427-9022.
Trivia Time: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participate in a competition where the competitors are asked questions about interesting facts in many different subjects. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 6, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. 336-548-6553.
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Nov. 7, Annie Penn Hospital, 618 S. Main St., Reidsville. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Christmas Candle, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Advanced registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Thanksgiving Comedy Movies @ the Library: 1:30 p.m.-closing Nov. 7, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Elliot Engel: The Wizardry of Oz, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Dr. Elliot Engel reveals the life of L. Frank Baum and the reasons for the enduring and endearing fame of his beloved novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Talk begins at 7 p.m. $20 talk only. $45 dinner and talk. Reservations required. Tickets, PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Nov. 8 and 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 8 and 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Drizzle and Drink: Strainer Things, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 8, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. For adults, acrylic paint pouring through a variety of “Holey” items, smocks of old clothes encouraged. Guest may bring drinks, snacks or dinner to enjoy during class. Advance registration required closes 48 hours prior to class. $35 members. $40 non-members. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
McMichael at Eastern Alamance: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 4040 Mebane Rogers Rd., Mebane. 336-427-5165 or 919-563-5991.
Rockingham at Morehead: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 134 N. Pierce St., Eden. 336-634-3220 or 627-7731.
Reidsville at Bartlett Yancey: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 466 Main St., Yanceyville. 336-349-6361 or 694-4212.
What’s on Your Plate Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. 336-548-6553.
5th Annual Pickin’ at the MARC: noon-9 p.m. Nov. 9, Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, 1086 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Fiddlers Convention featuring Slate Mountain Ramblers and the Jeff Little Trio. Performances of Bluegrass and Old Time music, tours of the Historic Wright Tavern, new Agriculture Exhibit, and museum complex, food and vendors. Competition Categories include Bluegrass band, fiddle, banjo, Old Time band, fiddle and banjo, Guitar, Open/Variety, Mandolin, Vocal, Flat Foot Dancing, Youth Vocal, Youth Instrumental and Youth Flat Foot Dancing. Admission: $10 adults and $5 students and children under 6 are free. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and continues throughout the afternoon. www.themarconline.org/pickin-at-the-marc.
ONGOING
Reidsville Basketball League Registration: through Nov. 1, Reidsville Parks and Recreation Department, 201 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. For ages 7-9 years old. Games start Nov. 18. $20. 336-349-1090.
After School Kids Tennis Clubs: through Nov. 1, RCTA will partner with teachers at Bethany, Huntsville and Community Baptist schools to host a free once-a-week after school Kids Tennis Club. Contact each school for more details and registration information. www.netgeneration.com. RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
6th Annual Hayodan Hay Bale Sculpture Event: through Nov. 1. Bring your Cre-Hay-Tions to life. Businesses, associations, nonprofits, school groups and citizens are invited to sponsor then decorate a large round hay bale and transform it into a work of art. Entry forms available at Mayodan Arts Center and Mayodan Town Hall.
NC Pre-K: Do you have a child who will be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2019? Your child may qualify for the NC Pre-kindergarten Program. You may apply in person at Rockingham County Partnership for Children, 7572 N.C. 87, Reidsville. For more information, call 336-342-9676 or visit www.rockinghamkids.org.
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. Oct. 29, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Craft Class: Spoon Wreath, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 31, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Learn to make a spoon wreath. Participants need to provide supplies of glue gun and glue, 6 packs of 48 plastic spoons your choice of color, cardboard or foam core board (12 inch) and small 6 inch mirror. Registration required. Call 336-349-1088.
ONGOING
Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon through Nov. 20, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Basic computer skills. Call 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP): 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Dec. 7, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
MONDAY
NC Community College Transfer Fair: 8:45-10:30 a.m. Oct. 28, RCC, Gerald James Library. See where you can continue your education and move forward on your path to success! Several colleges and universities will be in attendance. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2100.
UPCOMING
Spring Registration: Registration begins on Nov. 6 for Spring classes at Rockingham Community College. Visit www.rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261. In addition, the upcoming Continuing Education course booklet should be arriving in Rockingham County mailboxes in early November.
Surgical Technology Info Session: 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, RCC, Owens Building Room 209. Come learn about pursuing this career in the medical field! www.rockinghamcc.edu.
First Aid: 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, RCC. Learn critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until EMS arrives. Learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and more. Course completion yields an American Heart Association First Aid recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $35. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, RCC. Class for health care providers. Learn how to recognize an emergency, care for conscious and unconscious choking victims, recognize heart attack signs, rescue breathing and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This course also introduces automated external defibrillation and is approved by American Heart Association. Upon completion, students receive an AHA/BLS recognition card valid for two years. No fee exemptions. Prepayment and pre-registration. Cost: $55. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
Open Shop: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking. Woodturning enthusiasts and beginners alike may bring their own projects to work on at the CCWW. An instructor will be available to work with students closely to instruct on specific techniques and answer questions. Students can bring their own tools and safety equipment or use what’s at the center. Students need miscellaneous wood, sandpaper, and finish. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Notary Public: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition required. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
MONDAY
Blood Drive: 2:30-7 p.m. Oct. 28, The Refuge Church, 213 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TUESDAY
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Overview: noon Oct. 29, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn about how to access services, the Provider Network, and what to do if you or someone you know experiences a behavioral health crisis. Free. Registration required. Call 704-467-3861 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Health and Wellness: 3 p.m. Oct. 29, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Physical and emotional wellness are necessary for good quality of life. It touches all parts of a person’s life which includes physical, emotional, spiritual, social and financial wellness. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 29, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Join a member engagement specialist as they explain the importance of allowing people with disabilities to save money for qualified expenses without it affecting their SSI, SSDI, or Medicaid benefits. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
WEDNESDAY
Adult Coloring: 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Adult Coloring: noon Nov. 4 and 22; and 1 p.m. Nov. 13 and 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 1-5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Osborne Baptist Church, 326 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Blood Drive: 3-7:30 Nov. 4, New Vision Fellowship, 1135 W. Academy St., Madison. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Simple Crafts: Thanksgiving Crafts, 1 p.m. Nov. 6 and 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Conflict Resolution: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 6, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn how to achieve compromise and collaboration in conflictual situations as you learn why people act and/or react in specific ways, effective communication skills, problem solving, and steps to deescalate in a crisis. Registration required at least two days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7, First Baptist Church, 409 S. Main St., Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Eden YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St., Stoneville and Nov. 18, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barrett, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
UPCOMING
Legal Aid Clinic: Expungement, 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 5, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will explain the expunction law. It is intended to help participants determine if they are eligible to have one or more charges removed from their records. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: SSI/SSDI, 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 7, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn about the types of adult Social Security Disability benefits, how you qualify, the application process, and what you need to show to prove you are entitled to benefits. At the end of video presentation, participants can ask general questions to attorney through webinar. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SUNDAYS
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
