TODAY
Reidsville Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. Nov. 24, downtown Reidsville. Route along Scales Street with elaborate floats, music and dance.
MONDAY
Trivia Time: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participate in a competition where the competitors are asked questions about interesting facts in many different subjects. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Job Fair: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26, AmeriStaff, 302D N. Pierce St., Eden. Immediate openings for textile, clerical (accounting), landscaping, manufacturing positions, warehouse distribution in Eden, Madison and Reidsville, maintenance positions (direct hire) and seasonal jobs. Gift baskets, gift cards and shopping cards up for grabs. 336-623-6252.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 26, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “A Plaque for Mayberry” and “Cousin Virgil.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. Come join our club and have some “Goooooood fun!” 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Historic Leaksville Nighttime Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Begins at Hamilton Street, travels North on Washington Street and ends at Kingsway Plaza on Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by Olde Leaksville Merchants. Celebrate the magic of the season. Floats, fire engines, marching bands and Santa. Information: Peggy Good, 336-623-5400.
SATURDAY
Shop Small Business Saturday: Nov. 30. In between the Black Friday sales and the Cyber Monday Sales is Small Business Saturday. Show support for the small businesses in your community that play a vital role in creating jobs and economic opportunities across the country by shopping with them on Nov. 30. A small purchase can make a big difference.
Owl Prowl: 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 30, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Go on a prowl with a park ranger around Mayo Mountain Access to learn more about these mysterious birds of the night. Meet at Mayo Mountain Access, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
UPCOMING
Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Annie Penn Hospital, 618 S. Main St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Annie Penn Auxiliary. Purchase lights in memory or honor of loved one or friend. Lighting ceremony, musical entertainment, holiday refreshments. Forms available at information desk and area churches and businesses. 336-951-4595.
Tree of Life Lighting Ceremony and Reception: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Day Hospital Lobby, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. Symbolize your love and admiration for special people in your life with lovelights and starlights through January 31. Minimum donation: $5 per lovelight, $100 per starlight. Donations are tax deductible. Make donations in gift shop or call 336-627-8510.
Draper Village Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Draper Children’s Park, Corner of Stadium Drive and Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Join us for a magical night with hot cocoa, cookies and a visit with Santa.
Rockingham County Countywide Coffee: 8 a.m. Dec. 4, Rockingham County Economic & Tourism Development, 425 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Presented by Eden, Reidsville and Western Rockingham Chambers of Commerce. For members and prospective members. Information: 336-623-3336, 336-349-8481 or 336-548-6248.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Twilight Beauty, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Advanced registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Christmas Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Dec. 5, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Join Piedmont Arts for the second annual lighting of the Christmas tree in the art garden, with free crafts, hot chocolate and caroling. Music by Martinsville High School Jazz Band. Appearance by Santa. Information: PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Pay It Forward Coat Drive: Reidsville Parks and Recreation Department is collecting donations of coats for all ages through Dec. 6. Giveaway date is 9 a.m. Dec. 14. Deliver coats to 201 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information: 336-349-1090.
Mayodan Christmas Stroll and Tree Lighting: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, downtown Mayodan, 210 W. Main St., Mayodan. Save the Date and help us light the tree, usher in the holidays, and play in a little snow.
Annual Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7, Madison United Methodist Church, 110 W. Academy St., Madison. Presented by Madison United Methodist Women. Holiday crafts, shared treasures market, canned goods, baked goods and breakfast. Proceeds benefit local missions. 336-548-6658.
14th Annual Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Shiloh Community Center, 3325 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville. Sponsored by Amazing Grace Baptist Church Youth Group. Handmade jewelry, fruit cake, bake sale, sourdough Amish friendship breads, church cookbooks, Christmas cards, homemade crafts, gifts and more.
Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, The Penn House, 324 Maple Ave., Reidsville. Presented by Running Pine Herb Farm and Friends featuring arts and crafts vendors. Free admission. Shop and tour the Penn House. 336-349-1099.
Candle Tea and Bazaar: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7, Leaksville Moravian Church, 712 McConnell Ave., Eden. Moravian chicken pies, Dewey’s Moravian Sugar Cake, Moravian cookies, Lovefeast buns, homemade baked goods, Moravian stars, Beeswax candles, handcrafted items, homemade pulled mints and pecans. Raffle for Moravian Chicken pies, Moravian gift basket, Moravian Star and beautiful painting. 336-623-9440.
Madison Christmas Stroll: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7, Historic downtown Madison.
Draper Children’s Christmas Parade: 11 a.m. Dec. 7. Route: Meadow Road to Main Street, left on Fieldcrest Road, south through Draper Village and ending at Stadium Drive, Eden. Floats, marching bands, church groups, antique cars and Santa Claus.
Downtown Lantern Walking Tour: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 7, Downtown Reidsville. Leave from Mural Park for a walking tour about the history of downtown buildings, businesses and people, led by Historic Preservation Commission members ending at city hall with music and refreshments. Free.
WinterFest: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7, Grogan Park, 308 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Presented by Eden Tourism and Rockingham County Schools. An evening of winter fun for the entire family with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Santa, characters, balloon ice castle, hot chocolate, warm cider, s’mores bar, outdoor movie, inflatable slide, neighborhood holiday light tour and more.
Town of Stoneville Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Stoneville. Parade will start at Stoneville School and end at Hundley’s Grocery.
Enchanted Evening: 7-11:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pennrose Park Country Club, 1622 County Club Drive, Reidsville. Presented by Annie Penn Hospital Foundation. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and dancing to music by The Pizazz Band. Proceeds benefit Annie Penn Hospital Healing Garden. Free valet parking. Tickets: one.bidpal.net. Information: Alda Hanks, 336-951-4490.
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular: 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Martinsville High School Auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville Va. Presented by Piedmont Arts. David Stewart Wiley will conduct the Holiday Pops with all the magical elements of high energy, familiar carols and lots of holiday warmth. Come lift your spirits with music of the season. Altrusa will collect non-perishable food items for Grace Network in the lobby. Reserved seating $25. General admission $15. Students $5. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.
ONGOING
Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Fundraising Store: 1-4 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 23, Hospice of of Rockingham County, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Proceeds will help provide care to uninsured patients. Store closed Thanksgiving Day. 336-427-9022.
Dewey’s Bakery Fundraising Store: through Dec. 23, Preppy Pirate Outfitter, 647 Washington St., Eden. Presented by Women’s League of Eden. Proceeds support local scholarship program and community projects for women and children.
MONDAY
Line Dance for Fun: 11 a.m. Nov. 25, Bridge Street Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Information: 336-627-4711.
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 26, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
UPCOMING
Surgical Technology Info Session: 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, RCC, Owens Building Room 209. Come learn about pursuing this career in the medical field! {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”http://www.rockinghamcc.edu” target=”_blank”}www.rockinghamcc.edu{/a}.
ONGOING
Spring Registration: Registration begins on Nov. 6 for Spring classes at Rockingham Community College. Visit www.rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261. In addition, the upcoming Continuing Education course booklet should be arriving in Rockingham County mailboxes in early November.
MONDAY
Healthy, Thrifty Holiday Menus: noon-1 p.m. Nov. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn healthy options for the upcoming holiday to create your own family menu with SNAP-Ed connection recipes. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Prevention 101: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Information on defining what opioids are, exploring signs and symptoms, and the effects on the body and brain. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Opioid 101: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Information on defining what opioids are, exploring signs and symptoms, and the effects on the body and brain. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Adult Coloring: 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Dec, 3, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
