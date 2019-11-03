TODAY
The Raleigh Ringers: 3 p.m. Nov. 3, First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden. Hand-bell choir based in Raleigh with unique interpretations of sacred, secular and popular music, including famous rock ‘n roll tunes arranged just for hand-bells. Tickets $20. Limited seating. To purchase tickets, email Pam Cundiff, pam@edentravelconsultants.com. 336-623-3962.
Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles Tennis: 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Rockingham Community College courts, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free. To join the group, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or text 614-284-4716.
MONDAY
Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Fundraising Store: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon-Fri; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat; 1-4 p.m. Sun, Nov. 4-Dec. 23, Hospice of of Rockingham County, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Proceeds will help provide care to uninsured patients. Store closed Thanksgiving Day. 336-427-9022.
Trivia Time: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participate in a competition where the competitors are asked questions about interesting facts in many different subjects. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
TUESDAY
Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Bayada Home Health Care is seeking both CNA’s and PCA’s. competitive wages, weekly pay, paid time off, scholarship programs and flexible scheduling. One year experience required. Information: 336-637-1010.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
WEDNESDAY
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6 and 20, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services will host open interviews for full-time permanent positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd 8-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about the $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 6, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Nov. 7, Annie Penn Hospital, 618 S. Main St., Reidsville. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Christmas Candle, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Advanced registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Thanksgiving Comedy Movies @ the Library: 1:30 p.m.-closing Nov. 7, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Elliot Engel: The Wizardry of Oz, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Dr. Elliot Engel reveals the life of L. Frank Baum and the reasons for the enduring and endearing fame of his beloved novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Talk begins at 7 p.m. $20 talk only. $45 dinner and talk. Reservations required. Tickets, PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Nov. 8 and 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 8 and 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Mural Unveiling: 6 p.m. Nov. 8, corner of Henry and Washington Streets, Eden. Come join us to see the new Our Community, Our Nature Mural. Refreshment at The Front Porch from 5-7 p.m. Mayor Neville Hall will reveal this beautiful mural, assisted by artist Brandon Hardison and Eden Main Street Manager Randy Hunt. Information: visit www.ExploreEdenNC.com.
Drizzle and Drink: Strainer Things, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 8, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. For adults, acrylic paint pouring through a variety of “Holey” items, smocks of old clothes encouraged. Guest may bring drinks, snacks or dinner to enjoy during class. Advance registration required closes 48 hours prior to class. $35 members. $40 non-members. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
McMichael at Eastern Alamance: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 4040 Mebane Rogers Rd., Mebane. 336-427-5165 or 919-563-5991.
Rockingham at Morehead: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 134 N. Pierce St., Eden. 336-634-3220 or 627-7731.
Reidsville at Bartlett Yancey: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 466 Main St., Yanceyville. 336-349-6361 or 694-4212.
SATURDAY
What’s on Your Plate Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. 336-548-6553.
5th Annual Pickin’ at the MARC: noon-9 p.m. Nov. 9, Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, 1086 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Fiddlers Convention featuring Slate Mountain Ramblers and the Jeff Little Trio. Performances of Bluegrass and Old Time music, tours of the Historic Wright Tavern, new Agriculture Exhibit, and museum complex, food and vendors. Competition Categories include Bluegrass band, fiddle, banjo, Old Time band, fiddle and banjo, Guitar, Open/Variety, Mandolin, Vocal, Flat Foot Dancing, Youth Vocal, Youth Instrumental and Youth Flat Foot Dancing. Admission: $10 adults and $5 students and children under 6 are free. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and continues throughout the afternoon. www.themarconline.org/pickin-at-the-marc.
Hike to Fall Creek Falls: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9. Presented by Mayo River State Park. Meet up at DeShazo Mill Road access parking lot, 113 DeShazo Mill Road, Stoneville. Hike with a park ranger along Mayo River and Fall Creek, ending at Fall Creek Falls. Wear study shoes and weather appropriate clothing. Bring drinking water if you choose. Free. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
UPCOMING
Veterans Day Program: 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Rockingham County Veterans Park, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Keynote speaker will be retired Colonel David Myers. Presentation of the colors by Morehead High School JROTC. Placing of the Wreath, music of various selections. Close the program with the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard with a 21 gun salute and playing of Taps. Everyone is welcome to join us to honor veterans who have served our country.
Pannix Volleyball Club Tryouts: Nov. 10, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. U12-U15. Age cut off date is Sept. 1. Each age group may support up to 3 divisions of team participation. Black, Royal and Gold. Player cost: $800 Black. $500 Royal and Gold. Players are encouraged to attend all tryout dates, but may only tryout for their age group or above. Tryouts: Oct. 27-12U 1-2:30 p.m., 13U 2:30-4 p.m., 14U 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 10-15U 1-3 p.m. Bids will be sent to the players with their team offer. Bids will remain open to commitments until 10/31. Register online at https://etrak-ne1.com/etrak/cp?org=114034&origin=%20http://m-mrec.org/ 336-548-2789.
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Nov. 12, Boys & Girls Club, 1026 Harris St., Eden. Hosted by United Way of Rockingham County. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Preschool in the Galleries: MHS Jazz Band, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Programs for pre-K students designed to foster a love of the performing and visual arts at a young age. Free to students and schools. Reservations visit PiedmontArts.org. Information: 276-632-3221.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. Nov. 13, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. “Escape Box.” 336-548-6553.
Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories Fundraising Sale: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 15, UNC Rockingham Health Care, downstairs classroom, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. All items $5. 336-627-8510.
Native american Movie Night @ the Library: noon-closing Nov. 14, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. Information: 336-548-6553.
Yoga in the Galleries: noon-1 p.m. Nov. 14, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free to members. $10 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Spend studio time working with acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Advance registration required by noon the day prior to class. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Ice Cream Social: 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have ice cream with friends. Bring a friend or family member. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Christmas Relaxing Make & Take @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 15, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. Turn rustic mason jar rings into rustic Christmas ornaments. Relax with light music and do a little craftin’. Information: 336-548-6553.
Yard Sale: 3-6 p.m. Nov. 15, Ayersville Ruritan Club, 533 N.C. 770, Mayodan. Winter and Christmas items. Proceeds benefit families in need in the community.
Holiday Mall: 8 a.m-2 p.m. Nov. 16, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. 40+ vendors, pictures with Santa by a professional photographer and door prizes. Information or to reserve a space, call Lauren, 336-548-2789 or email laurenmotsinger@gmail.com.
Try Tennis For Adult Beginners: 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 16, 23 and Dec. 7, 14, Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Go from couch to court in just 4 weeks. Fee includes four 90-minute group clinics, a new racket and t-shirt. $40. Register online at www.trytennis.net or https://form.jotform.com/83106133856152.
Try Tennis Youth: 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 16, 23 and Dec. 7, 14, Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. For ages 6-12. Fee includes four 90-minute group clinics, a new youth racket and a tennis gift. $40. Register online at www.trytennis.net or https://form.jotform.com/8319499086116.
Middle and High School Players Performance Tennis Training: noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 23 and Dec. 7, 14, Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Performance tennis training for middle and high school players. $10/player. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/go/409054DAEA7FB6-performance.
Artspiration: Leaves and Pumpkins, 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy. Dress for mess. All supplies provided. For all ages. $20 members. $25 non-members. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Bingo Night and Hot Dog Supper: 5 p.m. Nov. 16, New Vision Fellowship, 1135 W. Academy St., Madison. Funds benefit the Barry L. Joyce Cancer Fund. Dinner 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Awesome prizes from Magnolia, Thirty-One, The Pampered Chef, LuLaRoe and more. $25 for 20 games and coverall prize of a Apple Ipad 32 GB. To reserve your space, call Jim Duncan, 336-312-1726 or Dee Biggs, 336-344-0774.
Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony and Open House: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16, downtown Reidsville. Tree lighting ceremony, hot cider, marshmallow roasting, sledding, and holiday shopping.
ONGOING
Eden Parks & Recreation Department Basketball Registration: Registration forms may be picked up at Eden City Hall, Bridge Street Recreation Center or Mill Avenue Recreation Center. Birth certificates required for all first time players. Leagues available for ages 4-18. Practice begins in early November. Information: 336-623-2110.
NC Pre-K: Do you have a child who will be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2019? Your child may qualify for the NC Pre-kindergarten Program. You may apply in person at Rockingham County Partnership for Children, 7572 N.C. 87, Reidsville. For more information, call 336-342-9676 or visit www.rockinghamkids.org.
UPCOMING
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 12, 19 and 26, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Legal Aid: Nov. 14, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Appointments call 800-951-2257 or 877-579-7562. Information: 336-627-4711.
Quilt Guild Meeting: Nov. 14, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
WEDNESDAY
Spring Registration: Registration begins on Nov. 6 for Spring classes at Rockingham Community College. Visit www.rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261. In addition, the upcoming Continuing Education course booklet should be arriving in Rockingham County mailboxes in early November.
THURSDAY
Surgical Technology Info Session: 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, RCC, Owens Building Room 209. Come learn about pursuing this career in the medical field! www.rockinghamcc.edu.
FRIDAY
First Aid: 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, RCC. Learn critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until EMS arrives. Learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and more. Course completion yields an American Heart Association First Aid recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $35. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, RCC. Class for health care providers. Learn how to recognize an emergency, care for conscious and unconscious choking victims, recognize heart attack signs, rescue breathing and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This course also introduces automated external defibrillation and is approved by American Heart Association. Upon completion, students receive an AHA/BLS recognition card valid for two years. No fee exemptions. Prepayment and pre-registration. Cost: $55. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
SATURDAY
Open Shop: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking. Woodturning enthusiasts and beginners alike may bring their own projects to work on at the CCWW. An instructor will be available to work with students closely to instruct on specific techniques and answer questions. Students can bring their own tools and safety equipment or use what’s at the center. Students need miscellaneous wood, sandpaper, and finish. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Notary Public: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition required. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
MONDAY
Adult Coloring: noon Nov. 4 and 22; and 1 p.m. Nov. 13 and 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 1-5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Osborne Baptist Church, 326 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Blood Drive: 3-7:30 Nov. 4, New Vision Fellowship, 1135 W. Academy St., Madison. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
WEDNESDAY
Simple Crafts: Thanksgiving Crafts, 1 p.m. Nov. 6 and 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Conflict Resolution: 5-6 p.m. Nov. 6, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn how to achieve compromise and collaboration in conflictual situations as you learn why people act and/or react in specific ways, effective communication skills, problem solving, and steps to deescalate in a crisis. Registration required at least two days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7, First Baptist Church, 409 S. Main St., Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Eden YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
UPCOMING
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Reidsville High School, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St., Stoneville and Nov. 18, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
THURSDAY
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
SATURDAY
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barrett, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Expungement, 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 5, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will explain the expunction law. It is intended to help participants determine if they are eligible to have one or more charges removed from their records. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: SSI/SSDI, 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 7, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn about the types of adult Social Security Disability benefits, how you qualify, the application process, and what you need to show to prove you are entitled to benefits. At the end of video presentation, participants can ask general questions to attorney through webinar. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
