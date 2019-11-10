TODAY
Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Fundraising Store: 1-4 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 23, Hospice of of Rockingham County, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Proceeds will help provide care to uninsured patients. Store closed Thanksgiving Day. 336-427-9022.
Veterans Day Program: 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Rockingham County Veterans Park, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Keynote speaker will be retired Colonel David Myers. Presentation of the colors by Morehead High School JROTC. Placing of the Wreath, music of various selections. Close the program with the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard with a 21 gun salute and playing of Taps. Everyone is welcome to join us to honor veterans who have served our country.
Pannix Volleyball Club Tryouts: Nov. 10, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. U12-U15. Age cut off date is Sept. 1. Each age group may support up to 3 divisions of team participation. Black, Royal and Gold. Player cost: $800 Black. $500 Royal and Gold. Players are encouraged to attend all tryout dates, but may only tryout for their age group or above. Tryouts: Oct. 27-12U 1-2:30 p.m., 13U 2:30-4 p.m., 14U 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 10-15U 1-3 p.m. Bids will be sent to the players with their team offer. Bids will remain open to commitments until 10/31. Register online at https://etrak-ne1.com/etrak/cp?org=114034&origin=%20http://m-mrec.org/ 336-548-2789.
Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles Tennis: 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Rockingham Community College courts, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free. To join the group, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or text 614-284-4716.
MONDAY
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
TUESDAY
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Nov. 12, Boys & Girls Club, 1026 Harris St., Eden. Hosted by United Way of Rockingham County. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
WEDNESDAY
Preschool in the Galleries: MHS Jazz Band, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Programs for pre-K students designed to foster a love of the performing and visual arts at a young age. Free to students and schools. Reservations visit PiedmontArts.org. Information: 276-632-3221.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. Nov. 13, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. “Escape Box.” 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories Fundraising Sale: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 15, UNC Rockingham Health Care, downstairs classroom, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. All items $5. 336-627-8510.
Native american Movie Night @ the Library: noon-closing Nov. 14, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. Information: 336-548-6553.
Yoga in the Galleries: noon-1 p.m. Nov. 14, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free to members. $10 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Spend studio time working with acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Advance registration required by noon the day prior to class. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Ice Cream Social: 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have ice cream with friends. Bring a friend or family member. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org
Christmas Relaxing Make & Take @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 15, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. Turn rustic mason jar rings into rustic Christmas ornaments. Relax with light music and do a little craftin’. Information: 336-548-6553.
Yard Sale: 3-6 p.m. Nov. 15, Ayersville Ruritan Club, 533 N.C. 770, Mayodan. Winter and Christmas items. Proceeds benefit families in need in the community.
SATURDAY
Holiday Mall: 8 a.m-2 p.m. Nov. 16, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. 40+ vendors, pictures with Santa by a professional photographer and door prizes. Information or to reserve a space, call Lauren, 336-548-2789 or email laurenmotsinger@gmail.com.
Try Tennis For Adult Beginners: 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 16, 23 and Dec. 7, 14, Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Go from couch to court in just 4 weeks. Fee includes four 90-minute group clinics, a new racket and t-shirt. $40. Register online at www.trytennis.net or https://form.jotform.com/83106133856152.
Try Tennis Youth: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 23 and Dec. 7, 14, Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. For ages 6-12. Fee includes four 90-minute group clinics, a new youth racket and a tennis gift. $40. Register online at www.trytennis.net or https://form.jotform.com/8319499086116.
Faerie Kingdom Escape Room: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16 or 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. 30-minute real life adventure to successfully escape from this magic realm, you and your team will have to work together to find hidden clues and solve challenging puzzles. Free admission. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Middle and High School Players Performance Tennis Training: 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 16, 23 and Dec. 7, 14, Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Performance tennis training for middle and high school players. $10/player. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/go/409054DAEA7FB6-performance.
Artspiration: Leaves and Pumpkins, 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy. Dress for mess. All supplies provided. For all ages. $20 members. $25 non-members. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Bingo Night and Hot Dog Supper: 5 p.m. Nov. 16, New Vision Fellowship, 1135 W. Academy St., Madison. Funds benefit the Barry L. Joyce Cancer Fund. Dinner 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Awesome prizes from Magnolia, Thirty-One, The Pampered Chef, LuLaRoe and more. $25 for 20 games and coverall prize of a Apple Ipad 32 GB. To reserve your space, call Jim Duncan, 336-312-1726 or Dee Biggs, 336-344-0774.
Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony and Open House: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16, downtown Reidsville. Tree lighting ceremony, hot cider, marshmallow roasting, sledding, and holiday shopping.
UPCOMING
Bingo for Books @ the Library: 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 18, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. 336-548-6553.
Family Forward NC: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 19, RCC, Whitcomb Student Center, N.C. 65, Reidsville. Rockingham County Partnership for Children and the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation, in partnership with local chambers of commerce presents this innovative initiative to improve children’s health and well-being to keep North Carolina competitive. It is business-led change towards adopting family-friendly policies which help children build a strong foundation for future academic and career success through improved assess to high-quality health care, education and family economic security. Refreshments. RSVP by Nov. 15 to Cynthia, 336-342-9676 or email cynthial@rockinghamkids.org.
Dewey’s Bakery Store Grand Opening: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19, Preppy Pirate Outfitter, 647 Washington St., Eden. Presented by Women’s League of Eden. Proceeds support local scholarship program and community projects for women and children.
Artspiration: Barn Quilt Painting, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Paint a 12 in. x 12 in. barn quilt choosing from six design options. All supplies provided. $35 members. $40 non-members. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Celebrate Your Family History. 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services will host open interviews for full-time permanent positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd 8-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about the $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. Nov. 20, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. For those ages in grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Nov. 21, A Family Tradition, 113 N. Henry St., Stoneville. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 21, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Bayada has immediate need for CNA’s and PCA’s. Jobs offer competitive pay, weekly pay, paid time off, scholarship programs and flexible scheduling. Information: 336-949-4849.
Getting the Most out of Google Computer Class: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Free. 336-548-6553.
Showcase of Success: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22, Western Rockingham Middle School, 915 Ayersville Road, Madison. Partnered with the Rockingham County Education Foundation and the Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. With Dalton McMichael High School, this event is centered around students and faculty and the outstanding programs and opportunities they offer at both schools. Speakers include Mavis Dillon of Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Rodney Shotwell from Rockingham County Schools and other community leaders. Students will perform and building tours will be made available after the event. Refreshments.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Nov. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
STEAM Symposium: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Co-sponsored with NCI. For educators, students and community supporters interested in learning how the arts can be integrated in to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) disciplines. RSVP to Ruby Jones, 276-403-5606.
Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23, Home of Louise Price, 414 Church St., Eden. Presented by Leaksville United Methodist Women. Bake sale includes cakes, pies, cookies, breads, muffins, pickles, preserves and more. Proceeds will benefit Christmas missions.
Stars and Planets: 6 p.m. Nov. 23, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Explore the constellations, stars and planets. Volunteers from Greensboro Astronomy club will be on hand with telescopes to assist you on your journey through the wonders of the heavens. Meet in the field near the picnic shelter. Please use a red filter on any flashlights you bring. Free. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Trivia Time: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participate in a competition where the competitors are asked questions about interesting facts in many different subjects. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
ONGOING
Eden Parks & Recreation Department Basketball Registration: Registration forms may be picked up at Eden City Hall, Bridge Street Recreation Center or Mill Avenue Recreation Center. Birth certificates required for all first time players. Leagues available for ages 4-18. Practice begins in early November. Information: 336-623-2110.
NC Pre-K: Do you have a child who will be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2019? Your child may qualify for the NC Pre-kindergarten Program. You may apply in person at Rockingham County Partnership for Children, 7572 N.C. 87, Reidsville. For more information, call 336-342-9676 or visit www.rockinghamkids.org.
TUESDAY
AARP Driving Class: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. $16 AARP members or $20 non-members. Registration: 336-349-1088.
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 12, 19 and 26, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid: Nov. 14, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Appointments call 800-951-2257 or 877-579-7562. Information: 336-627-4711.
Quilt Guild Meeting: Nov. 14, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
UPCOMING
Bingo: 9 a.m. Nov. 18, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Sponsored by Blue Ridge Therapy. Prizes. Free to play. Information: 336-627-4711.
Hoarding: The Difference Between Collecting and Hoarding Things, 1:14 p.m. Nov. 18, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Free. Information: 336-627-4711.
Bingo: 1 p.m. Nov. 21, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Please bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
Christmas Ornaments Craft Class: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 21, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Whine and Design: 1 p.m Nov. 21, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Create a beautiful holiday themed acrylic painting on wood or canvas. $20. Information: 336-627-4711.
Denton Farmpark Christmas Trip: Dec. 13. Presented by Reidsville Center for Active Retirement Enterprises, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Depart 3 p.m. and stop for dinner along the way. Ride the Handy Dandy Railroad, lighted walking tour, hear a Christmas story. Others stops include the Gingerbread House, General Store, Doll Museum and the arts and crafts exhibit. Cost: $35 per person. Dinner not included. Registration and payment due by Nov. 30 to the first 50 participants. 336-349-1088.
ONGOING
Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays through Nov. 20, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Basic computer skills. Call 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP): 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Dec. 7, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
UPCOMING
Surgical Technology Info Session: 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, RCC, Owens Building Room 209. Come learn about pursuing this career in the medical field! {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”http://www.rockinghamcc.edu” target=”_blank”}www.rockinghamcc.edu{/a}
ONGOING
Spring Registration: Registration begins on Nov. 6 for Spring classes at Rockingham Community College. Visit www.rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261. In addition, the upcoming Continuing Education course booklet should be arriving in Rockingham County mailboxes in early November.
TUESDAY
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
WEDNESDAY
Adult Coloring:1 p.m. Nov. 13 and 27 and noon Nov. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Reidsville High School, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
MONDAY
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
TUESDAY
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Nov. 12, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Nov. 12, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
THURSDAY
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Nov. 14, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
UPCOMING
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 21, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Upward to Financial Stability: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 13, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the basic principles of money, why it’s important, how we get it, how we create good money habits and how money management skills help us reach our goals for financial stability. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce Law, 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 14 and 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga Helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depressions, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work, and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.