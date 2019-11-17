MONDAY
Bingo for Books @ the Library: 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 18, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Family Forward NC: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 19, RCC, Whitcomb Student Center, N.C. 65, Reidsville. Rockingham County Partnership for Children and the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation, in partnership with local chambers of commerce presents this innovative initiative to improve children’s health and well-being to keep North Carolina competitive. It is business-led change towards adopting family-friendly policies which help children build a strong foundation for future academic and career success through improved assess to high-quality health care, education and family economic security. Refreshments. RSVP by Nov. 15 to Cynthia, 336-342-9676 or email cynthial@rockinghamkids.org.
Dewey’s Bakery Store Grand Opening: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19, Preppy Pirate Outfitter, 647 Washington St., Eden. Presented by Women’s League of Eden. Proceeds support local scholarship program and community projects for women and children.
Artspiration: Barn Quilt Painting, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Paint a 12 in. x 12 in. barn quilt choosing from six design options. All supplies provided. $35 members. $40 non-members. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Celebrate Your Family History. 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
WEDNESDAY
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services will host open interviews for full-time permanent positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd 8-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about the $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. Nov. 20, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. For those ages in grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Nov. 21, A Family Tradition, 113 N. Henry St., Stoneville. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 21, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Bayada has immediate need for CNA’s and PCA’s. Jobs offer competitive pay, weekly pay, paid time off, scholarship programs and flexible scheduling. Information: 336-949-4849.
Getting the Most out of Google Computer Class: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Free. 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Showcase of Success: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22, Western Rockingham Middle School, 915 Ayersville Road, Madison. Partnered with the Rockingham County Education Foundation and the Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. With Dalton McMichael High School, this event is centered around students and faculty and the outstanding programs and opportunities they offer at both schools. Speakers include Mavis Dillon of Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Rodney Shotwell from Rockingham County Schools and other community leaders. Students will perform and building tours will be made available after the event. Refreshments.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Nov. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Nov. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SATURDAY
STEAM Symposium: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Co-sponsored with NCI. For educators, students and community supporters interested in learning how the arts can be integrated in to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) disciplines. RSVP to Ruby Jones, 276-403-5606.
Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23, Home of Louise Price, 414 Church St., Eden. Presented by Leaksville United Methodist Women. Bake sale includes cakes, pies, cookies, breads, muffins, pickles, preserves and more. Proceeds will benefit Christmas missions.
Arts & Craft Fair: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Hosted by The Friends of the Eden Public Library. Shop and support local artists. 336-623-3168.
Genealogical Expo: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23, Stokesdale Town Hall, 8325 Angel-Pardue Rd, Stokesdale. Presented by NS Daughters of the American Revolution, James Hunter chapter along with Rockingham County Genealogical Society. Experienced genealogist will be on hand to help you start your family tree. Please come with names, birth dates, death dates going back at least 3-4 generations. Free.
Faerie Kingdom Escape Room: 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. 30-minute real life adventure to successfully escape from this magic realm, you and your team will have to work together to find hidden clues and solve challenging puzzles. Free admission. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Stars and Planets: 6 p.m. Nov. 23, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Explore the constellations, stars and planets. Volunteers from Greensboro Astronomy club will be on hand with telescopes to assist you on your journey through the wonders of the heavens. Meet in the field near the picnic shelter. Please use a red filter on any flashlights you bring. Free. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
MONDAY
Bingo: 9 a.m. Nov. 18, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Sponsored by Blue Ridge Therapy. Prizes. Free to play. Information: 336-627-4711.
Hoarding: The Difference Between Collecting and Hoarding Things, 1:14 p.m. Nov. 18, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Free. Information: 336-627-4711.
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 19 and 26, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Bingo: 1 p.m. Nov. 21, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Please bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
Christmas Ornaments Craft Class: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 21, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Whine and Design: 1 p.m Nov. 21, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Create a beautiful holiday themed acrylic painting on wood or canvas. $20. Information: 336-627-4711.
UPCOMING
Line Dance for Fun: 11 a.m. Nov. 25, Bridge Street Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Information: 336-627-4711.
Denton Farmpark Christmas Trip: Dec. 13. Presented by Reidsville Center for Active Retirement Enterprises, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Depart 3 p.m. and stop for dinner along the way. Ride the Handy Dandy Railroad, lighted walking tour, hear a Christmas story. Others stops include the Gingerbread House, General Store, Doll Museum and the arts and crafts exhibit. Cost: $35 per person. Dinner not included. Registration and payment due by Nov. 30 to the first 50 participants. 336-349-1088.
TUESDAY
Whole Health Action Management: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn skills to better self-manage chronic physical and mental health illnesses to achieve whole health. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Fresh Start Smoking Cessation Series: noon Nov. 19, 26, Dec. 3 and 10 Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn helpful techniques to quit smoking and stay smoke free from a trained facilitator in a comfortable, group setting. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 2 p.m. Nov. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This collaborative promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Legal Aid Clinic: Healthcare Power of Attorney, 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about living wills and healthcare power of attorney via video conference. Learn how to fill out and file the necessary forms to secure healthcare power of attorney and living will. Forms provided. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Simple Crafts: Thanksgiving Crafts, 1 p.m. Nov. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
FRIDAY
Rockingham County Community Partners: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work group is composed of representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, law enforcement and NAMI along with behavioral health agency representatives to address specific behavioral health needs of the residents of Rockingham County, including those identified by the Suicide Task Force. Open to the public. Come have a voice in your community. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Adult Coloring: noon Nov. 22 and 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 21, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce Law, 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org
SUNDAYS
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
