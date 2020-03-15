TUESDAY
Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-noon March 17, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Featuring AmeriStaff. Employer has immediate need for HR assistants, bookkeeping assistants, machine operators (Mayodan), warehouse workers (Eden), manufacturing technicians (Brown Summit), general labor (Madison), woodwork manufacturing (Stokesdale), warehouse order puller (Brown Summit), spray operator and clerical. Information: 336-949-4849.
WEDNESDAY
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Featuring XLC Services. Employer is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd eight-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
Game Fun: noon March 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. March 18, 10 a.m. March 23, and 4 p.m. March 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659
Self-care Activities: 1 p.m. March 18 and 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Self-care is the practice of taking an active role in protecting one’s own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress. Taking good care of your body and mind can make a difference in how healthy you are in general and how well you cope with change. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Cardio Tennis: 6-7 p.m. March 18, 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Heart pumping fitness class to music for a new fitness workout. For any level of players. Tennis rackets available. $10 session. Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/4307EDF04AECEE9C06-rctaprograms
THURSDAY
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. March 19, chamber office, 112 W. Murphy St., Madison. Sponsored by The Overman Group. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Alien Abduction Day Movies @ the Library: noon-closing March 19, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. Information: 336-548-6553.
Artspiration: Spring Barn Quilt, 1-3 p.m. March 19, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Paint a 12 in. x 12 in. barn quilt. Participants choose from six design options prior to class. All supplies provided. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. $35 members or $40 non-members. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Escape Room Mystery Intrigue: 4-9 p.m. March 19 and 20, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21, Wright Diagnostic Center, 628 S. Pierce St., Eden. Fundraiser hosted by Rockingham Health Care Foundation. $20 per person for teams of six with one hour-long entry. $1000 prize to the team that completes the mystery in the least amount of time. Limited appointments available. Reveal Night Party 6:30 p.m. March 21. $25 admission to reveal party. Corporate Challenge 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 20. Reservations: 336-627-8510.
Pancake Supper and Silent Auction Fundraiser: 5-7 p.m. March 19, National Guard Armory, 292 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Presented by Boy Scout Troop 701. Proceeds benefit Rockingham County Hospice and activities of Boy Scout Troop 701. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, cooked apples, coffee and tea. Silent auction and local producers will be on hand to enhance the evening. Information: Frank Howell, 336-349-6248 or Dan Foster, 336-349-3428.
FRIDAY
Volunteer at the Eden Family YMCA: March 20-22, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. Giving back to our communities. Help us continue to improve our facility following the tornado. Projects include painting, landscaping and more. Information : Pete Baker, pete.baker@ymcagreensboro.org or call 336-623-8496.
60th Annual Reidsville Kiwanis Club All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Supper: 4:30-7 p.m. March 20, Reidsville High School Cafeteria, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. Proceeds benefit local Kiwanis children’s projects. Cost: $8 adults, $3 children age 10 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the door, from any Kiwanis member, J. Michael Fargis & Associates, Beltone Hearing Care Center, First Carolina Bank, Citty Funeral Home or HomeTrust Bank.
“Two Generations, Working Together” and “Continuity (Color + Texture)” Exhibits Opening Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 20, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits “Two Generations, Working Together” by members of 16 Hands and Continuity (Color +Texture) by Raleigh artist Davis Choun. Exhibits run through April 25. Complimentary wine and light refreshments. Free and open to the public. RSVP at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Catch the Reading Bug Festival: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21, Rockingham County Middle School, 182 High School Road, Reidsville. Free.
An Evening with Elvis & Friends: 6 p.m. March 21, Oakhaven Properties, 1434 Dibrell Road, Pelham. Presented by ReDirections of Rockingham County. Performances by Stephen Freeman award winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Chuck Martin as Ray Stevens, Tim Sells as Kenny Rogers, Stan Bullock as {&num}1{/&num}{&slash}/{/&slash}{&den}4{/&den} of the Beatles, Casey Ramsey as Patsy Cline and Deb Harris Richardson as Tina Turner. Tickets include dinner and the show: $50 per person or $75 VIP. 50/50 raffle, cash bar, prize raffle and more. Proceeds benefit ReDirections of Rockingham County. Purchase tickets at www.redirections.org or call 336-342-5238.
UPCOMING
Nary a Thing chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. March 24, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Special members’ Mayberry Fantastic Fall Festival planning session. Come join our club and have some “Goooood fun!.” 336-548-6553.
Yoga in the Galleries: noon-1 p.m. March 26, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Relaxing one-hour, slow-paced yoga practice. All levels of yoga welcome. Bring your own mat. Free to members. $10 non-members at the door. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 26, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Gaming Surprise Night @ the Library: 6-7:30 p.m. March 26, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Information: 336-548-6553.
Rockingham County Democratic Party Annual Convention: 8 a.m. March 28, Rockingham County High School, 180 High School Road, Reidsville. This is a breakfast meeting.
1st Annual Western Rockingham Community Health and Wellness Fair: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 28, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan. Join us for free local health vendors and resources, exercise sessions, cooking demonstrations, free screenings of blood pressure and glucose. Co-hosted with District 28 — Caswell/Rockingham County Administrative Council Order of the Eastern Star-PHA. Information: Mary Martin, 336-791-3054 or email mdmartin38@yahoo.com.
Fundamentals of Painting with Charles Hill: 10 a.m.-noon March 28, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Subject: Cardinal with Dogwood Blooms. Practice the basics of painting techniques, brush use, color and composition development. All supplies provided. $25 members, $30 non-members. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Activities For Special Needs and Friends: 1 p.m. March 28, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Franklin St., Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Garden of Eden Senior Center Fundraiser: 5-8 p.m. March 30, Pizza Hut, 734 Linden Drive, Eden NC. 10% of proceeds go to the Garden of Eden Senior Center.
Kathy’s Art Workshop-Mandala Painting: 6-8 p.m. March 30, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. Open to the public. $25 supply fee. Sign up at kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com or at the library. Information: 336-548-6553.
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
TUESDAY
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon March 17, 24 and 31, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
MONDAY
Become a Dementia Friend: 1 p.m. March 16, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Dementia Friends North Carolina will teach you what dementia is, what its like to live with the disease, and some tips for communicating with people who have dementia. Everyone attending is asked to turn their new understanding of dementia into a practical action that can help someone living in your community. Registration: 336-627-4711.
TUESDAY
Adult Coloring: 1 p.m. March 17 and 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, these coloring sessions offer a pleasant, stimulating musical environment that supports well-being by reducing stress and anxiety. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
FRIDAY
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. March 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SATURDAY
Artspiration: Hope + Healing, 10 a.m.-noon March 21, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Co-partnered with SOVAH Health to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers to focus on the healing power of art. No artistic experience necessary. All supplies provided. Due to limited space, registration is required. Free. Visit PiedmontArts.org. 276-632-3221.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 10:30 a.m.-noon March 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Group promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Helps build community capacity to provide effective, community-based, family and youth driven services that are delivered within a system of care philosophy. Information: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Conflict Resolution: 4 p.m. March 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Achieve compromise and collaboration in conflictual situations. Learn why people act/react in specific ways, effective communication skills, problem solving and steps to deescalate in a crisis. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Prevention 101: 5 p.m. March 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Discuss how a continuum of care fits with intervention, treatment and recovery and how prevention connects to MH/SUD/IDD. Also learn how it looks in the community, address how prevention appears in your current home/life and then identify ways you can be an influence of prevention in your community. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Opioid 101: 6 p.m. March 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Information on defining what opioids are, exploring signs and symptoms, and the effects on the body and brain. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
ONGOING
Parkinson Support Group: Now forming in the Reidsville area for patients and caregivers. If interested, please call 336-342-3390.
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
TUESDAY
Auctioneering: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 17-July 18, RCC. Through this accredited auctioneering school, students will learn a wide variety of skills to prepare for a professional career, such as bid calling, voice control, rules, regulations and more. An NC Auctioneers License is reciprocal in 18 other states. Cost: $180. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2333.
UPCOMING
ONGOING
RCC Foundation: The foundation is accepting applications for members of its board of directors. Link to application visit www.rockinghamcc.edu/supportrcc/kp. Information: call Kim Pryor, 336-342-4261, ext. 2201 or email pryork@rockinghamcc.edu.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. March 16, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. March 17, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. March 19, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
TUESDAY
Safely Dispose of Sensitive Documents: 4-5 p.m. March 17 and 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Securely dispose of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Basic Computer Training Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon March 18, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop for basic computer skills. Topics include basic computer and keyboarding, internet overview and basic e-mail. Information: 336-949-4840.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce, 2:30-4 p.m. March 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Legal Aid Clinic: Landlord/Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. March 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate you, explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. May ask questions to a volunteer attorney through the webinar. And to request a call back from Legal Aid to see if you qualify for additional help. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Ongoing
SUNDAYS
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale St., Stokesdale.
Al-Anon: Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Fran Hughes, 336-394-1403 or Annalisa Flynn, 336-394-1226.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Evening Words of Wisdom, 6 p.m. Mondays; and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Fellowship Group, 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Madison-Mayodan: 8 p.m. Mondays, and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Mondays, Peace United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield.
TUESDAYS
Zumba: 6:15 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
Alcoholics Anonymous: A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays monthly, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Circle of Love Group, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Sparrow Group, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, 2614 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
Alcohols Anonymous: Open Meeting: noon Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly March-October, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga Helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depressions, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work, and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon: Draper Group, 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Al-Anon: Madison-Mayodan Group, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Brown Summit: 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Fridays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Variety of music by The Mayodan Band. Family fun environment. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation at the door. No alcohol.
SATURDAYS
Alcoholics Anonymous: YANA Women’s Group, 11 a.m. Saturdays, Mount Zion Methodist Church, 3708 Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Serenity Group, 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Happy Destiny Group, 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.
