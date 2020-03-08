TUESDAY
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. March 10, Morehead High School, 134 N. Pierce St., Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Rockingham County Schools Kindergarten 101: 8:30 a.m. March 10, Eden Parent Resource Center, 1130 Center Church Rd, Eden; and 8:30 a.m. March 12, Reidsville Parent Resource Center, 212 Lawsonville Ave., Reidsville. Information also available at Catch the Reading Bug Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21, Rockingham County Middle School, 182 High School Road, Reidsville. Do you have a child turning 5 years old before Aug. 31 or just want to know more? Program will talk about registration, medical requirements, how to prepare your child for kindergarten and more. Free. Registration encouraged. Call Rockingham County Partnership for Children, 336-342-9676 or email info@rockinghamkids.org.
Digital Lab Training Events: 9-11 a.m. March 10, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden; and 2-3:30 p.m. March 10, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Digital Lab workshop designed to increase your digital literacy featuring computer training including assessments, computer basics, and e-mail navigation, BYO device training for personal tablets, laptops and smartphones, online job search and online job application assistance. Information: 336-949-4849, 336-570-6418 and 336-637-1010.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. March 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Lab work “Delayed Birth Records.” 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
WEDNESDAY
Karaoke: 1 p.m. March 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Dress for Success Training Workshop: 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 11, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Do you know the difference between an outfit that will make people notice you and and outfit that will help you get a job? Learn how to dress like a pro! Information: 336-949-4849.
Simple Crafts: 2 p.m. March 11, 4 p.m. March 13 and 27, 1 p.m. March 18, 10 a.m. March 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Self-care Activities: 2 p.m. March 11, and 1 p.m. March 18 and 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Self-care is the practice of taking an active role in protecting one’s own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress. Taking good care of your body and mind can make a difference in how healthy you are in general and how well you cope with change. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. March 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. “No bake treats.” 336-548-6553.
Cardio Tennis: 6-7 p.m. March 11, 18, 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Heart pumping fitness class to music for a new fitness workout. For any level of players. Tennis rackets available. $10 session. Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/4307EDF04AECEE9C06-rctaprograms
THURSDAY
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-noon March 12, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Featuring N.C. Department of Public Safety. learn howto apply with the Department of Public Safety. Employer has immediate need for correctional officers, youth counselor techs, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and youth services behavior specialists. Pay depends on experience. Information: 336-637-1010.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 12 and 26, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon, March, 14, April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
Artspiration: Family, 1-2:30 p.m. March 14, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. All supplies provided. Guest may bring snacks to enjoy during class. Dress for mess. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. $20 members or $25 non-members. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Activities For Special Needs and Friends: 1 p.m. March 14 and 28, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Franklin St., Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-noon March 17, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Featuring AmeriStaff. Employer has immediate need for HR assistants, bookkeeping assistants, machine operators (Mayodan), warehouse workers (Eden), manufacturing technicians (Brown Summit), general labor (Madison), woodwork manufacturing (Stokesdale), warehouse order puller (Brown Summit), spray operator and clerical. Information: 336-949-4849.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Featuring XLC Services. Employer is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd eight-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
Game Fun: noon March 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. March 19, chamber office, 112 W. Murphy St., Madison. Sponsored by The Overman Group. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Alien Abduction Day Movies @ the Library: noon-closing March 19, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. Information: 336-548-6553.
Artspiration: Spring Barn Quilt, 1-3 p.m. March 19, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Paint a 12 in. x 12 in. barn quilt. Participants choose from six design options prior to class. All supplies provided. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. $35 members or $40 non-members. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Escape Room Mystery Intrigue: 4-9 p.m. March 19 and 20, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21, Wright Diagnostic Center, 628 S. Pierce St., Eden. Fundraiser hosted by Rockingham Health Care Foundation. $20 per person for teams of six with one hour-long entry. $1000 prize to the team that completes the mystery in the least amount of time. Limited appointments available. Reveal Night Party 6:30 p.m. March 21. $25 admission to reveal party. Corporate Challenge 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 20. Reservations: 336-627-8510.
Pancake Supper and Silent Auction Fundraiser: 5-7 p.m. March 19, National Guard Armory, 292 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Presented by Boy Scout Troop 701. Proceeds benefit Rockingham County Hospice and activities of Boy Scout Troop 701. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, cooked apples, coffee and tea. Silent auction and local producers will be on hand to enhance the evening. Information: Frank Howell, 336-349-6248 or Dan Foster, 336-349-3428.
60th Annual Reidsville Kiwanis Club All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Supper: 4:30-7 p.m. March 20, Reidsville High School Cafeteria, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. Proceeds benefit local Kiwanis children’s projects. Cost: $8 adults, $3 children age 10 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the door, from any Kiwanis member, J. Michael Fargis & Associates, Beltone Hearing Care Center, First Carolina Bank, Citty Funeral Home or HomeTrust Bank.
“Two Generations, Working Together” and “Continuity (Color + Texture)” Exhibits Opening Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 20, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits “Two Generations, Working Together” by members of 16 Hands and Continuity (Color +Texture) by Raleigh artist Davis Choun. Exhibits run through April 25. Complimentary wine and light refreshments. Free and open to the public. RSVP at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
An Evening with Elvis & Friends: 6 p.m. March 21, Oakhaven Properties, 1434 Dibrell Road, Pelham. Presented by ReDirections of Rockingham County. Performances by Stephen Freeman award winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Chuck Martin as Ray Stevens, Tim Sells as Kenny Rogers, Stan Bullock as 1/4 of the Beatles, Casey Ramsey as Patsy Cline and Deb Harris Richardson as Tina Turner. Tickets include dinner and the show: $50 per person or $75 VIP. 50/50 raffle, cash bar, prize raffle and more. Proceeds benefit ReDirections of Rockingham County. Purchase tickets at www.redirections.org or call 336-342-5238.
ONGOING
Studio Group of Rockingham County Art Show: through March 25, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. More than 20 local artists have art works in the show that includes oils, pastels and watercolor paintings, as well as glass and pottery. Exhibit is on the first floor main hallway and corridors near the cafeteria. Many pieces are for sale and will be available for pick up after the show closes March 25. If interested in a purchase contact the Front Desk of the hospital.
TUESDAY
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon March 10, 17, 24 and 31, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Cross Stitch Class: 1 p.m. March 10, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
THURSAY
Craft Class: 9 a.m. March 12 and 26, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Friends of the Center Meeting: 10 a.m. March 12, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
ONGOING
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
Free Tax Assistance: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Trained volunteers ready to assist you in filing your income tax returns electronically. Appointments: 336-627-4711.
TUESDAY
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Adult Coloring: 1 p.m. March 10, 17 and 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, these coloring sessions offer a pleasant, stimulating musical environment that supports well-being by reducing stress and anxiety. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Become a Dementia Friend: 1 p.m. March 16, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Dementia Friends North Carolina will teach you what dementia is, what its like to live with the disease, and some tips for communicating with people who have dementia. Everyone attending is asked to turn their new understanding of dementia into a practical action that can help someone living in your community. Registration: 336-627-4711.
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. March 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Artspiration: Hope + Healing, 10 a.m.-noon March 21, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Co-partnered with SOVAH Health to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers to focus on the healing power of art. No artistic experience necessary. All supplies provided. Due to limited space, registration is required. Free. Visit PiedmontArts.org. 276-632-3221.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
TODAY
Advanced Cardiac Life Support Re-certification: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 8, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Pre-payment and pre-registration are required no later than three business days prior to the class. Cost: $80, which includes tuition and fees. NC fee exempt status does apply. Info: 336-342-4261, ext. 2602. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
MONDAY
OBD/IM Emissions Training: 5-9 p.m. March 9-10, Jumper’s Auto Service, Eden. Course prepares auto technicians and service personnel to be safety and emissions inspectors for motor vehicles. Includes regulations and test inspection procedures. Learn to inspect a vehicle and gain skills to pass the qualification exams for certification as a safety and emissions inspector at a licensed inspection station. Cost: $75. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Nursing Assistant I: Daytime session 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, March 9-April 27, RCC, N.C., 65, Wentworth. Learn about a career as a certified nurse aide. Program is a 168-hour course that takes 8-12 weeks to complete. Many students use the program as a precursor to the Associate Degree Nursing program or to gain employment within the medical field. Documentation required prior to registration. Cost: $206. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
MONDAY
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. March 9, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. March 9, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
TUESDAY
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. March 10, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. March 10, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. March 10, Wentworth United Methodist Church, 1308 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
THURSDAY
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. March 12, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. March 12, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. March 12, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
SATURDAY
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. March 14, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barrett, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. March 16, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. March 17, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. March 19, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. March 10, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Safely Dispose of Sensitive Documents: 4-5 p.m. March 10, 17 and 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Securely dispose of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Employee Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. March 12, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will educate workers about their rights as employees under North Carolina and Federal law. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Basic Computer Training Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon March 18, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop for basic computer skills. Topics include basic computer and keyboarding, internet overview and basic e-mail. Information: 336-949-4840.
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce, 2:30-4 p.m. March 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SUNDAYS
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale St., Stokesdale.
Al-Anon: Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Fran Hughes, 336-394-1403 or Annalisa Flynn, 336-394-1226.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Evening Words of Wisdom, 6 p.m. Mondays; and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Fellowship Group, 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Madison-Mayodan: 8 p.m. Mondays, and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Mondays, Peace United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield.
TUESDAYS
Zumba: 6:15 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
Alcoholics Anonymous: A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays monthly, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Circle of Love Group, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Sparrow Group, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, 2614 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge.
