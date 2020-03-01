TODAY
Gardening In the Changing Climate: 2-4 p.m. March 1, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Greensboro Library, 1420 Price Park Dr., Greensboro. Triad daylily fans invited to enjoy this program with speaker Christina Larson, past president of Greensboro Horticultural Society, Master Gardener and avid gardener. Question and answer session to follow. Free. 336-456-4509.
MONDAY
Jammin’ @ the Library: 5:30-7 p.m. March 2, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Jams open to pickers who play an acoustic instrument and are interested in playing and having fun. Grinners who come just enjoy the music are welcome to attend the jams. Information: 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Primary Voting: 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. March 3, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison.
Rockingham County Schools Kindergarten 101: 5:30 p.m. March 3 and 8:30 a.m. March 12, Reidsville Parent Resource Center, 212 Lawsonville Ave., Reidsville; 5:30 p.m. March 5, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison; and 8:30 a.m. March 10, Eden Parent Resource Center, 1130 Center Church Rd, Eden. Information also available at Catch the Reading Bug Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21, Rockingham County Middle School, 182 High School Road, Reidsville. Do you have a child turning 5 years old before Aug. 31 or just want to know more? Program will talk about registration, medical requirements, how to prepare your child for kindergarten and more. Free. Registration encouraged. Call Rockingham County Partnership for Children, 336-342-9676 or email info@rockinghamkids.org.
WEDNESDAY
Preschool in the Galleries: ZipZapZop Theatre Co., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. March 4, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Series of programs for pre-K students designed to foster a love of the performing and visual arts at a young age. Free to students and schools. Reservations, call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4 and 18, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Featuing XLC Services. Employer is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd eight-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
Cardio Tennis: 6-7 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Heart pumping fitness class to music for a new fitness workout. For any level of players. Tennis rackets available. $10 session. Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/4307EDF04AECEE9C06-rctaprograms
THURSDAY
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. March 5, Reidsville Orthodontics, 1429 Front St., Reidsville. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Cold River, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Brass 5: The Sounds of the Big Bands, 6:30 p.m. March 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. The Star City;s favorite quintet performs the group’s signature sounds. Playing a variety of music, from renaissance and classical, to dixieland and jazz, to rock and country, “The 5” bring something for everyone. Admission $20. Tickets: PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Free Saxophone Concert: 11 a.m. March 6, RCC, Advanced Technologies Building auditorium, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Join RCC music instructor Benjamin Crouch and his former UNC-Chapel Hill instructor Matthew McClure, for a performance of saxophone duet music by Paul Hindemith and arrangements of music by JS Bach and Ludwig van Beethoven for saxophones. Extra credit will be given to attendees who are enrolled in MUS-110. Free. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
SATURDAY
Dan River Basin Association’s Annual Celebration: 9:30 a.m. March 7, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive., Eden. Public program and meeting. Optional 2-mile afternoon hike on Matrimony Creek Trail, 1335 Washington St., Eden. Wear hiking boots or walking shoes, bring hiking stick, lunch and water. Free. Trip coordinator: Wayne Kirkpatrick, wynbtyk@embarqmail.com or call 540-570-3511. www.danriver.org.
Try Tennis Play Family: 9:30-11 a.m. March 7, 14, 21, 28, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave, Mayodan. Presented by Rockingham County Tennis Association. Introduction to tennis for youth ages 6-12 and adults. Fee includes four Saturday sessions of 45 minute instruction and 45 minute of group games. First time Try Tennis players receive new racket. $40. Register online at https://jotform.com/nctennis//tryplayWRC
Performance Tennis Training Middle and High School Tennis Players: 11 a.m. March 7 and future Saturdays TBD, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave, Mayodan. Presented by Rockingham County Tennis Association. $10 per player. Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054DAEA72EA7FB6-performance.
Fish Fry, Chicken Tender Plates, Gospel Sing: 3-7 p.m. March 7, Bald Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 593 Bailey Road, Madison. Proceeds will be used for the church Fellowship Hall. 336-548-7065.
Casino Night Fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. March 7, Reidsville Elks Lodge, 1014 Cypress Road, Reidsville. Door open 6 p.m. Casino opens 7 p.m. Auction 10 p.m. Black jack, roulette, craps, Texas Hold’em, prize wheel, food, fun and entertainment. Cash bar available. $25 per person in advance. $35 at the door includes $1000 casino cash, heavy hors d’oeuvres and entertainment. Tickets: Reidsville Chamber or email info@reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
UPCOMING
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. March 10, Morehead High School, 134 N. Pierce St., Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Digital Lab Training Events: 9-11 a.m. March 10, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden; and 2-3:30 p.m. March 10, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Digital Lab workshop designed to increase your digital literacy featuring computer training including assessments, computer basics, and e-mail navigation, BYO device training for personal tablets, laptops and smartphones, online job search and online job application assistance. Information: 336-949-4849, 336-570-6418 and 336-637-1010.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. March 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Lab work “Delayed Birth Records.” 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Dress for Success Training Workshop: 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 11, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Do you know the difference between an outfit that will make people notice you and and outfit that will help you get a job? Learn how to dress like a pro! Information: 336-949-4849.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. March 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. “No bake treats.” 336-548-6553.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-noon March 12, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Featuring N.C. Department of Public Safety. learn howto apply with the Department of Public Safety. Employer has immediate need for correctional officers, youth counselor techs, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and youth services behavior specialists. Pay depends on experience. Information: 336-637-1010.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 12 and 26, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon, March, 14, April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
Artspiration: Family, 1-2:30 p.m. March 14, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. All supplies provided. Guest may bring snacks to enjoy during class. Dress for mess. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. $20 members or $25 non-members. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Activities For Special Needs and Friends: 1 p.m. March 14 and 28, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Franklin St., Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Studio Group of Rockingham County Art Show: through March 25, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. More than 20 local artists have art works in the show that includes oils, pastels and watercolor paintings, as well as glass and pottery. Exhibit is on the first floor main hallway and corridors near the cafeteria. Many pieces are for sale and will be available for pick up after the show closes March 25. If interested in a purchase contact the Front Desk of the hospital.
Fragile, Handle with Care; TransLight/TransPlace and Windows of the Soul Exhibit: through March 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. New exhibit by Tawny Chatmon, Halide Salam and Loretta Joy Crossman. Free and open to the public. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
THURSDAY
Knit and Crochet Class: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays beginning March 5, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call to register, 336-627-4711.
Tech 101: March 5, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Find out the basic of computers and the internet and how smartphones work. Free. Call to register, 336-627-4711.
UPCOMING
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon March 10, 17, 24 and 31, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
ONGOING
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
Free Tax Assistance: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Trained volunteers ready to assist you in filing your income tax returns electronically. Appointments: 336-627-4711.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
MONDAY
Vehicle Safety Inspection: 5-9 p.m. March 2-3, Jumper’s Auto Service, 124 N. Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Learn the proper procedures for conducting vehicle safety inspections and operating a safety inspection station. Cost: $78. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu
TUESDAY
Effective/Substitute Teacher Training: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 3-25, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn how to be successful in a classroom setting. Course is required by Rockingham County Schools in order to gain employment as a substitute teacher. Cost: $125. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Cake Decorating: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3-April 7, Elree’s Sweet Shop, 323 E. Meadow Road, Eden. Learn to design and decorate cakes, make frosting, and use different cake decorating tips. Students will design a cake to take home. Supplies extra. Cost: $70. Information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Emergency Medical Technician Initial: 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every other Saturday, March 3-July 14, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn basic life support skills. Also lectures and hands on skills instruction as well as field clinical opportunities. Upon successful completion of this course, students will be eligible to sit for the North Carolina or National Registry EMT examination. Textbook and workbooks required. Cost $248 includes fees and malpractice insurance, not books. Information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2111. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Learn to Groom Your Own Dog: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3-April 7, Get Your Groom On, 311 W. Academy St., Madison. Hands-on instructions for head-to-toe pet grooming. Includes bathing, body trims, nail care, skin care and pad trimming. All fur babies welcome. Cost: 70. Information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Notary Public: 6-9 p.m. March 3-4, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th edition required. Cost: $70. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Beginning Tennis PED-130-2801: 2-3:50 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays, March 4 — May 4, RCC. Course led by Coach John Key emphasizes the fundamentals of tennis. Topics include basic strokes, rules, etiquette, and court play. Upon completion, students should be able to play recreational tennis. $60. Register online at http://www.rockinghamcc.edu/non-credit
THURSDAY
Fundamentals of Stained Glass: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, March 5-April 30, RCC Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Learn stained glass artistry at the introductory level. Upon completion, students will be prepared to advance to a higher level or to fabricate and market their goods. Initial supplies investment will range from $200-300. Register early. Only six students allowed per class. Cost: $90. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
FRIDAY
AHA ACLS Instructor: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 6, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. This classroom component must be completed to become an Advanced Cardiac Life Support Instructor. Information on complete requirements, visit http://www.heart.org and follow the link for instructors and training centers. Cost: $70. Information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2602. www.rockinghamcc.edu
SATURDAY
{p class=”xmsonormal”}Advanced Cardiac Life Support: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7-8, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Advanced, instructor-led classroom course highlights the importance of team dynamics and communication, systems of care and immediate post-cardiac arrest care. It also covers airway management and related pharmacology. Pre-payment and pre-registration are required no later than three business days prior to the class. Cost: $80, which includes tuition and fees. NC fee exempt status does apply. Info: 336-342-4261, ext. 2602. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Fundamentals of Woodturning: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7, RCC Center for Creative Woodworking, 333. S. Scales St., Reidsville. Learn to turn wood workshop is a much-abbreviated version of the eight-week turning class. It focuses on safety, tools, sharpening, chucks, and techniques. The scope of several projects will be covered, demonstrating a variety of aspects of turning. Students can bring their own face shield and hearing protection or use what we have at the center. Cost: $70 includes supply fee. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
UPCOMING
Advanced Cardiac Life Support Re-certification: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 8, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Pre-payment and pre-registration are required no later than three business days prior to the class. Cost: $80, which includes tuition and fees. NC fee exempt status does apply. Info: 336-342-4261, ext. 2602. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
OBD/IM Emissions Training: 5-9 p.m. March 9-10, Jumper’s Auto Service, Eden. Course prepares auto technicians and service personnel to be safety and emissions inspectors for motor vehicles. Includes regulations and test inspection procedures. Learn to inspect a vehicle and gain skills to pass the qualification exams for certification as a safety and emissions inspector at a licensed inspection station. Cost: $75. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Nursing Assistant I: Daytime session 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, March 9-April 27, RCC, N.C., 65, Wentworth. Learn about a career as a certified nurse aide. Program is a 168-hour course that takes 8-12 weeks to complete. Many students use the program as a precursor to the Associate Degree Nursing program or to gain employment within the medical field. Documentation required prior to registration. Cost: $206. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
ONGOING
RCC Foundation is accepting applications for members of its board of directors. Link to application visit www.rockinghamcc.edu/supportrcc/kp. Information: call Kim Pryor, 336-342-4261, ext. 2201 or email pryork@rockinghamcc.edu.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. March 2 and 16, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. March 3, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. March 3, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
TUESDAY
Basic Computer Training Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon March 4, and 18, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop for basic computer skills. Topics include basic computer and keyboarding, internet overview and basic e-mail. Information: 336-949-4840.
UPCOMING
SUNDAYS
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale St., Stokesdale.
Al-Anon: Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Fran Hughes, 336-394-1403 or Annalisa Flynn, 336-394-1226.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Evening Words of Wisdom, 6 p.m. Mondays; and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Fellowship Group, 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Madison-Mayodan: 8 p.m. Mondays, and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Mondays, Peace United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield.
TUESDAYS
Zumba: 6:15 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Self-care Activities: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Self-care is the practice of taking an active role in protecting one’s own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress. Taking good care of your body and mind can make a difference in how healthy you are in general and how well you cope with change. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
Alcoholics Anonymous: A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays monthly, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
