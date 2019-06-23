TODAY
Mary Poppins: 2:30 p.m. June 23, Reidsville High School Auditorium, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. Presented by Theatre Guild of Rockingham County. www.tgrc-nc.com. 336-627-0228.
MONDAY
Western Friends of the Library presents: Kathy’s Art Workshop Kids Butterfly Painting, 2-3:30 p.m. June 24, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Workshop open to children. $20 supply fee. Sign up at kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com or call the library at 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Summer Art Camp: Exploring Nature through Art, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 25-26, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 6-12. Snacks. $45. Registration: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
Family Fun: Art for Everyone, 10 a.m.-noon June 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Families work together to create a masterpiece of art. Supplies provided. Free. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. June 25, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “Alcohol & Old Lace” and “The Loaded Goat.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. 336-548-6553.
WEDNESDAY
Job Fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26, AmeriStaff, 302-D N. Pierce St., Eden. Immediate openings for Manufacturing/Woodworking (Stokesdale), Manufacturing Technicians (Brown Summit), Warehouse Associates (Eden), Machine Operators (Reidsville, Eden & Mayodan), and CNC Programming (Stokesdale). Apply and interview to get a free hot dog combo from Downtown Dog House. 336-623-6252.
Ice Cream Social: 2 p.m. June 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have ice cream with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Reading Club: 2 p.m. June 26, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Planet Earth. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Summer Art Camp: Let Your Inner Artist Out,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 27-28, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 4-8. Snacks. $45. Registration: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email hickok.ashley@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
A Universe of Kid’s Movie Fun @ the Library: 12:30 p.m. til closing June 27, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Voter ID Educational Seminars: 6 p.m. June 27, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Beginning 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. In person and by mail.with some exceptions. Attendees will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free N.C. voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided. Free and open to the public. Information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID. Questions, call Rockingham County Board of Elections, 336-342-8107.
FRIDAY
Color the Universe and Expand Your Mind @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. June 28, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Coloring, puzzles and relaxation. 336-548-6553.
SATURDAY
Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. June 29, Family Video Parking lot, 614 Bridge St., Eden. All makes and models welcome. Information: Eden Main Street Manager, Randy Hunt, 336-612-8034 or rhunt@edennc.us.
Creek Creep: 1 p.m. June 29, July 20 and Aug. 31, DeShazo Mill Road Access parking area, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. A park ranger will guide you at the Fall Creek Falls access to see what you can catch. Wear clothing and shoes for getting wet in the creek. Bring your own drinking water and insect repellent. For directions, please call the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Lucky City Brewing BBB & .5K: 2-8 p.m. June 29, Market Square, 303 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Enjoy a fun filled day of barbecue, bands and beer and North Carolina’s laziest race. .5K race starts at 2 p.m. Bands start at 3 p.m. rain or shine with Jacob Vaughan, Borrowed & Blue and Shiloh Hill. Tickets for BBB $10 in advance or $15 at event. $30 entry includes race, BBB, t-shirt and one beer. Raffle for Lucky City Co-op membership and other prizes. Tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/366678067282156/
Freedom Park Music & Cruz In: 5:30 p.m. June 29, Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Sponsored by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Cruise in starts at 5:30 p.m. with live music at 6:30 p.m. featuring Karolina Kool with rock, country and beach music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available. Cornhole, 50-50 drawing, door prizes, and more. Free. 336-627-4711.
UPCOMING
24th Annual July 4th Fun Parade: 9:30 a.m. July 4, Fair Funeral Home parking lot, 432 Boone Road, Eden. Neighborhood parade features people and their rides, including strollers, bikes, wagons, golf carts, skates and floats decorated in red, white and blue. Prizes awarded. Meet in the parking lot at 9 a.m. For children and adults. Everyone welcomed. Ann or Alice Fair, 336-627-8918.
Mayodan 4th of July Golf Cart and Kids Battery Vehicle Parade Fundraiser: July 4, Elliott Duncan Park, 500 W. Main St., Mayodan. Presented by Mayodan Arts Center with proceeds to be used toward the 6th annual Hayodan. 10 a.m. Golf Cart Parade. 10:30 a.m. kids battery powered vehicle parade. prices awarded at 11 a.m. Sponsorships available. For more details, call the Mayodan Arts Center at 336-427-7788
Madison 1st Fridays Cruise-in: 5-8 p.m. July 5, downtown Madison. Antique classics, street rods, motorcycles, downtown dining, music, unique shops. Extended merchants hours downtown. 50/50 raffle proceeds benefits Hospice of Rockingham County. Free. Sponsored by the Town of Madison and the Downtown Merchants. Jeff Pruett, 336-932-5645.
Dan River Basin Association’s First Saturday Outing: 10 a.m. July 6. 7-mile paddle on the Dan River from Draper Landing Access in Eden to Berry Hill Bridge on N.C./V.A. state line. Meet 10 a.m. at the access’s graveled parking lot beside the N.C. 700 Bridge to set the shuttle. Three Rivers Outfitters of Eden, will offer boat rentals and shuttle for the float which will end on private property. Three Rivers Outfitters, 336-627-6215 or www.3-R-O.com. Participants will navigate at least seven ledge and shoals with long standing historic names found on old maps. Participants should provide boat, paddles, life jacket, lunch and water. Dress in layers of quick drying fabrics and sign a waiver. Open to the public. Free. Trip Coordinator: Mark Bishopric, mbishopric@3-r-o.com or call 336-627-6215. Information, visit www.danriver.org.
Mis-Snake Identity: 1 p.m. July 6 and Aug. 10, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Join a park ranger as we learn about the snakes we sometimes misidentify. Meet at the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 6, Lake Reidsville, 630 Water Works Road, Reidsville. Sponsored by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Fireworks, rides, music and vendors. Fireworks display 10 p.m. In order to view fireworks display, please arrive before 9 p.m. to ensure park entry. Admission: $5 per car or $2 per walk-up. No pets, coolers or alcohol. 336-349-4738.
ONGOING
Expressions 2019 Exhibition: through July 19, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Presented by Lynwood Artists and Piedmont Arts. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Summer Reading: through August 2, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Come pick up your reading logs and view winning prizes. 336-548-6553.
MONDAY
Summer Camps: through July 24, RCC’s summer day camp for kids ages 7-17 includes academic, career, sports, elementary, food trucks and more. Day camp experience where kids can get creative, physically fit, learn and have fun! Sessions include June 24-27, July 8-11 and July 22-24. $65 half-day camps; $115 two half day camps, $50 each three or more camps; $115 health science immersion camp and $115 working well camp. Limited number of scholarships available through the RCC Foundation. Request scholarship application before May 31. http://www.rockinghamcc.edu/docs/publications/Camp_Big_Book_-_FINAL1.pdf. Information, questions or concerns, call 336-342-4261, ext. 2330 or 2011 or email Judy Jones at jonesj9095@rockinghamcc.edu.
RCC Summer Tennis Sports Camp: June 24-27, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. For ages 7-15. Session 1 elementary school students meets 9-10:30 a.m. Session 2 middle school players meets 10:30 a.m.-noon. $65 per player. Registration visit http://s3.amazonaws.com/ustaassets/assets/935/15/camp_big_book_-_final1.pdf
TUESDAY
Notary Public: 6-9 p.m. June 25 and 26, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition required. $70. Information and registration: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011 or email terryf9496@rockinghamcc.edu.
FRIDAY
Basic Motorcycle: 6-10 p.m. June 28 and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. June 29 and 30, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Safety and fundamentals are addressed with classroom training and 22 hours of class and riding time. Motorcycles provided. $180. Information and registration: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011 or email terryf9496@rockinghamcc.edu.
SATURDAY
American Heart Association Basic Life Support Instructor: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Classroom component must be completed to become a CPR instructor. Information on complete requirements to become an American Heart Association instructor, visit www.heart.org. $70. Information and registration: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011 or email terryf9496@rockinghamcc.edu.
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 29, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn to recognize an emergency or signs of heart attack, care for hoking victims, rescue breathing and CPR. Introduces defibrillator. Course completion yields an American Heart Association/Basic Life Support recognition card valid for two years. Registration and prepayment of $55 due June 21. Information and registration: 336-342-4261, ext. 2602 or email thompsond0375@rockinghamcc.edu.
MONDAY
Life Skills: 3 p.m. June 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore life skills that better equip you to deal with life’s problems and frustrations. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Registration and information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
TUESDAY
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 2-3:30 p.m. June 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Help build community capacity to provide effective, community-based, family and youth driven services that are delivered within a system of care philosophy. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
FRIDAY
Riding the Wave to Wellness: 9 a.m.-noon June 28, Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 N.C. 8 South, Walnut Cove. Presented by Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Join us to explore the relationship between mental and physical health and resources available in the Stokes County community to keep your children healthy. Activities include kids yoga, painting sessions, kids zumba, outdoor games, face painting, free snow cones, healthy snacks and more. Registration, call 336-705-8684 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Rockingham Community Partners Meeting: 10:30 a.m. June 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, Law enforcement and NAMI, and behavioral health agency representatives address specific behavioral health needs of residents of Rockingham County. Meeting open to the public. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or or call 336-778-3659.
Mind and Body Luncheon: 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 28, Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 N.C. 8 South, Walnut Cove. Presented by Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Join us as Brandi Reagan, Executive Director of the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center shares her expertise on the connection between mind and body. Lunch provided. Free. Registration required. Call 336-705-8684 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
The Healing Power of Nutrition: 2-3 p.m. June 28, Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 N.C. 8 South, Walnut Cove. Presented by Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Join us as Dr. Lucy Downey discusses the healing properties of nutrition and their impact on chronic disease and mental health issues. Registration, call 336-705-8684 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Exploring alternative Pain Relief: 3:30-4:30 p.m. June 28, Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 N.C. 8 South, Walnut Cove. Presented by Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Join Sherry Kinnaman from Natural Foot Care as she leads a discussion on alternative ways to manage pain. Registration required. Call 336-705-8684 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
THURSDAY
Rockingham County Democratic Party: 7 p.m. June 27, Rockingham Community College, Advanced Technologies Building, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Email: rcdp.nc@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. June 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SUNDAYS
Meet, Greet and Play Tennis: 2 p.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Thursdays, Eden YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. Beginning adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free for YMCA members. $10 non-members. To join, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Goodwill Career Services: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Information or appointments: Laurie Suthard, 336-579-6418.
Adult Coloring: noon Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park Tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. For players age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet for drills and match play. Free. Sponsored by Chuck Faint Realty. Registration: email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com. www.rockingham.usta.com
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Fitness on the Square: Zumba, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning in May, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Free.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
TUESDAYS
Market Square Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays May-Oct, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville.
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Resume Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Learn how to build, create and maintain your personalized resume. Information: 336-637-1010.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Fitness on the Square: Yoga, 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning May 7, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Bring mat or towel. Free.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Self-care Activity: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. DIY Hand scrubs, manicure, simple crafts, puzzles and more. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stress Relief Activities: 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Take part in various activities such as puzzles, games and art in order to relieve any stress that you may be experiencing. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Tai Chi: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A gentle low-impact and relaxing discipline that will help improve coordination, balance, focus and breathing while teaching students various movements in martial arts. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Stoneville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon last Saturday monthly from April 27-Oct. 26, Fidelity Bank, 103 S. Henry St., Stoneville.
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.