MONDAY
PJ Starrytime: 6-7 p.m. June 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Music, storytelling, dancing and crafts. Come make stars with us. 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. June 11, Schewels Furniture, 640 S. Van Buren Road (Meadow Greens Shopping Center), Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Summer Art Camp: “Schools Out,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 11-12, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 6-12 will explore different art medium. Snacks. $45. Registration: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
What Education Could Be: 1 p.m. June 11, Rockingham County High School, 180 High School Road, Reidsville. Join RESET Rockingham and the Eastern Triad Workforce Initiative to take a glimpse into what education could be for our young people. Learn about some of the exciting programs available to our young people through the school system and RCC CTE programs. Learn about the wonderful opportunities planned for the near future. Also view the film “Most Likely to Succeed: a compelling and encouraging picture of what schools could be for our young people. First 25 to register receive a copy of the book “What School Could Be.” Registration: http://rockatop.org/RESETevent.html
Senior Scramble: June 11, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Amateur golfers, ages 50 and older, two player teams in a scramble format (Double Golf) which allows for less stressful and more relaxed approach to golf competition where teammates can accent each other’s strengths while offsetting each other’s weaknesses. Three age flights: 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s and older. Open to men and women, members and non-members. Flight champions from each course will advance to Senior Scramble section qualifier, then two Section Champion teams in each flight will play in the 2019 National Finals at Phoenix Country Club during the Schwab Cup Championship. Tournament registration fees will be $100 per team + course fees of $35 Deep Springs Country Club members or $50 non-members. Information and registration: www.theseniorscramble.com. 336-427-0950.
Reidsville Parks & Recreation North Carolina Fishing Trail Grand Opening: 10:30 a.m. June 11, Lake Reidsville Park, 630 Waterworks Road, Reidsville. At the conclusion of the ceremony, take a pontoon boat ride to several of the fishing trail catch areas. Light refreshments. The public is invited to attend.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. June 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Lab work and general research. 336-548-6553. Email: geneaology@rcpl.org
WEDNESDAY
Ice Cream Social: 2 p.m. June 12 and 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have ice cream with friends. Free. Call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
$3,000 Reverse Raffle: 6 p.m. June 13, Santana’s Mexican Restaurant, 436 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Presented by Eden Chamber of Commerce. Mix and mingle and then dinner 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $50 which includes meal. Cash bar available. Maximum of 200 tickets sold. Information: call 336-623-3336 or email info@edenchamber.com.
Super Mario Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament @ the Library: 6-7 p.m. June 13, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Limited controllers available or bring your own. Prizes and snacks. 336-548-6553.
Special Adult’s Dance: 6:30 p.m. June 13, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Renee Terrell and friends. For special adults and families. Information: Jonathan Briggs, 336-552-8576 or email JonathanB@umarinfo.com.
FRIDAY
Second Downtown Fridays: 6-9 p.m. June 14, downtown Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Event will feature classic cars and trucks, family activities, music at Mural Park, food and more. Free admission. Event occurs 2nd Friday monthly.
Movies at Market Square: dusk (about 9:15 p.m.) June 14, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Showing Finding Dory. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
SATURDAY
HorseFriends Open Benefit Horse Show: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 15, Flintrock Farm, 221 Flintrock Trail, Reidsville. HorseFriends is a therapeutic horseback riding program dedicated to helping special needs individuals. This years show will feature competition for both English and Western equestrians. Awards presented. Spectators may bring your chair and blankets and spread out on the lawn to watch the competition. Bring your own picnic or purchase hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken, chips and drinks from our fundraising concessions. Also silent auction. All gifts and donations tax-deductible. Admission free to spectators. www.horsefriendsnc.org. 336-420-4588.
Canoe the Mayo River: 10 a.m. June 15 and July 27. Presented by Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Join a park ranger for a canoe float beginning at the public boat access at Old Anglin Mill Loop Road and end at the public boat access on U.S. 220 Business. Participants must provide their own transportation to the launch site and from the take-out site, which means you will need two vehicles with drivers or someone to pick you up at the take-out. Float should take approximately 4-5 hours. Open to the first 11 people to sign up at the park office. Canoes, personal flotation devices and paddles provided. Participants must wear shoes appropriate for wading. Bring drinking water, snack/picnic lunch, sunscreen and personal items in a waterproof container. Dress for and be prepared to get wet. Nylon clothing is best as opposed to jeans or cotton fabrics. Registration and directions: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Celebrating our Veterans: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 15, The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. All U.S. Veterans invited. Special indoor picnic of pinto beans, slaw, cornbread and patriotic dessert. Special music. Veterans please register by calling 336-627-1256 or email annsomersfish@yahoo.com
Paddling Days with Get:Outdoors, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 15, Lake Reidsville Park, 630 Waterworks Road, Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks & Recreation, Dan River Basin Association and Get:Outdoors. For those interested in kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding for the first time. 50 kayaks and paddle boards to try out for a future purchase and have some fun at the lake. Light refreshments. Free. Information: 336-349-1091 or 336-294-3918.
Aaron Manuel Memorial Cruise-In: 5-8 p.m. June 15, downtown Stoneville. Presented by Carolina Cruizers. Enjoy food, fun, family and classic cars. Event occurs third Friday monthly through September. Benefits the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund. Information: Michael Manuel, 336-404-5565.
UPCOMING
Summer Art Camp:9:30 a.m.-noon June 18-21, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. For ages 5-7. Only 5 spots left. $65 members, $75 non-members. Also compiling waiting list for Art Camp June 25-28 for ages 8-12. Register at Piedmont Arts or online at Piedmont Arts.org. 276-632-3221.
Genealogy Soiree: Assessment, 2-4 p.m. June 18, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. How’s It Going? What will help? 336-548-6553. Email: geneaology@rcpl.org
Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m. June 19, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services will be hiring full-time, permanent production positions. first, second and third 8-hour shift opportunities available at $9-10.50 per hour. Must be 18 years of age or older. Information: 336-637-1010.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. June 19, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. For in grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. June 20, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 W. Main St., Mayodan. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Men in Black Extravaganza! Get Ready for New Release @the Library: 1:30 p.m. til closing June 20, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Mary Poppins: 7:30 p.m. June 20-22 and 2:30 p.m. June 23, Reidsville High School Auditorium, 1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. Presented by Theatre Guild of Rockingham County. www.tgrc-nc.com. 336-627-0228.
American Revolution Living History Demonstration: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22, Lake Reidsville Park, 620 Waterworks Road, Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks & Recreation. Artillery Unit. Camp life, cannon and musket firing, battle tactics, cooking and period games.
Draper Speedway 70th and Bi-State Speedway 60th Anniversary’s Racers Reunion: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 22, Railroad Cafe, 229 N. Main St., (Draper) Eden. Charity event honoring Disabled american Veterans. Restored vintage race cars, drag cars and circle track racers. Information: Barry Cruise, 336-589-1183, Darrell Gregory, 336-613-4299, Tim Lancaster, 336-635-2653 or email drapericonproductions@yahoo.com.
Oink and Ale: 6-9 p.m. June 22, Monroe Street, Historic Leaksville District, Eden. Enjoy ribs, barbecue, beverages from craft brewers, live music and dancing in the streets. Bring your lawn chairs. Free admission. Information: Cindy Adams, 336-612-8049 or email cadams@edennc.us. www.ExploreEdenNC.com.
Music at Market Square: 7-9 p.m. June 22, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Featuring Nantucket. Games and beer garden. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
Summer Art Camp: Exploring Nature through Art, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 25-26, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 6-12. Snacks. $45. Registration: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
Summer Art Camp: Let Your Inner Artist Out,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 27-28, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 4-8. Snacks. $45. Registration: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email hickok.ashley@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
Mis-Snake Identity: 1 p.m. July 6 and Aug. 10, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Join a park ranger as we learn about the snakes we sometimes misidentify. Meet at the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
MONDAY
Summer Camps: June 10-July 24, RCC’s summer day camp for kids ages 7-17 includes academic, career, sports, elementary, food trucks and more. Day camp experience where kids can get creative, physically fit, learn and have fun! Sessions include June 17-20, 24-27, July 8-11 and July 22-24. $65 half-day camps; $115 two half day camps, $50 each three or more camps; $115 health science immersion camp and $115 working well camp. Limited number of scholarships available through the RCC Foundation. Request scholarship application before May 31. http://www.rockinghamcc.edu/docs/publications/Camp_Big_Book_-_FINAL1.pdf. Information, questions or concerns, call 336-342-4261, ext. 2330 or 2011 or email Judy Jones at jonesj9095@rockinghamcc.edu.
TUESDAY
Exploring Relaxation Techniques: 3-4 p.m. June 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore different ways to assist in increasing relaxation including gardening, crafts, exploring music, and breathing techniques. Material provided. Free. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Member Engagement Overview: 6 p.m. June 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn what services are available through Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
MONDAY
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. June 10, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. June 10, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
TUESDAY
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. June 11, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. June 11, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. June 11, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
WEDNESDAY
Teen Club Meeting: 2 p.m. June 12, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. The Solar System — making eclipse t-shirts and sidewalk art. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. June 13, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. June 13, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. June 13, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. June 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Employee Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. June 13, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will educate workers about their rights as employees under North Carolina and Federal law. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Self-care Activity: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. DIY Hand scrubs, manicure, simple crafts, puzzles and more. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stress Relief Activities: 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Take part in various activities such as puzzles, games and art in order to relieve any stress that you may be experiencing. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Tai Chi: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A gentle low-impact and relaxing discipline that will help improve coordination, balance, focus and breathing while teaching students various movements in martial arts. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Stoneville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon last Saturday monthly from April 27-Oct. 26, Fidelity Bank, 103 S. Henry St., Stoneville.
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.