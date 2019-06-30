THURSDAY
24th Annual July 4th Fun Parade: 9:30 a.m. July 4, Fair Funeral Home parking lot, 432 Boone Road, Eden. Neighborhood parade features people and their rides, including strollers, bikes, wagons, golf carts, skates and floats decorated in red, white and blue. Prizes awarded. Meet in the parking lot at 9 a.m. For children and adults. Everyone welcomed. Ann or Alice Fair, 336-627-8918.
Mayodan 4th of July Golf Cart and Kids Battery Vehicle Parade Fundraiser: July 4, Elliott Duncan Park, 500 W. Main St., Mayodan. Presented by Mayodan Arts Center with proceeds to be used toward the 6th annual Hayodan. 10 a.m. Golf Cart Parade. 10:30 a.m. kids battery powered vehicle parade. prices awarded at 11 a.m. Sponsorships available. For more details, call the Mayodan Arts Center at 336-427-7788
FRIDAY
Madison 1st Fridays Cruise-in: 5-8 p.m. July 5, downtown Madison. Antique classics, street rods, motorcycles, downtown dining, music, unique shops. Extended merchants hours downtown. 50/50 raffle proceeds benefits Hospice of Rockingham County. Free. Sponsored by the Town of Madison and the Downtown Merchants. Jeff Pruett, 336-932-5645.
SATURDAY
Dan River Basin Association’s First Saturday Outing: 10 a.m. July 6. 7-mile paddle on the Dan River from Draper Landing Access in Eden to Berry Hill Bridge on N.C./V.A. state line. Meet 10 a.m. at the access’s graveled parking lot beside the N.C. 700 Bridge to set the shuttle. Three Rivers Outfitters of Eden, will offer boat rentals and shuttle for the float which will end on private property. Three Rivers Outfitters, 336-627-6215 or www.3-R-O.com. Participants will navigate at least seven ledge and shoals with long standing historic names found on old maps. Participants should provide boat, paddles, life jacket, lunch and water. Dress in layers of quick drying fabrics and sign a waiver. Open to the public. Free. Trip Coordinator: Mark Bishopric, mbishopric@3-r-o.com or call 336-627-6215. Information, visit www.danriver.org.
Mis-Snake Identity: 1 p.m. July 6 and Aug. 10, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Join a park ranger as we learn about the snakes we sometimes misidentify. Meet at the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 6, Lake Reidsville, 630 Water Works Road, Reidsville. Sponsored by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Fireworks, rides, music and vendors. Fireworks display 10 p.m. In order to view fireworks display, please arrive before 9 p.m. to ensure park entry. Admission: $5 per car or $2 per walk-up. No pets, coolers or alcohol. 336-349-4738.
UPCOMING
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. July 9, Freeman Wood Crafters, 413 Church St., Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Freedom Park Splash Pad Opening and Ribbon Cutting: noon July 9, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Presented by the City of Eden. Please join us.
RIF Book Giveaway: 11 a.m.-noon and 3-4 p.m. July 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. 336-548-6553.
Small Pillow Quilting Workshop: 1-3 p.m. July 10, Reidsville Library, Wrenn Room, 204 W. Morehead Street, Reidsville. Quilt a small pillow with assistance and instruction by Darlene Erickson. Bring a small pillow form, 1/3-yard of cotton quilting fabric in one, two or three colors/patterns, 5/8-yard square piece of cotton quilting fabric and thread and bobbin. Sewing machines provided, however, you may bring your own. Limited to 5 participants age 12 and over. Registration: 336-349-8476.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Cloudscape Over Lake, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 11, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Adult class. $75 members, $85 non-members. Register at Piedmont Arts or online at Piedmont Arts.org. 276-632-3221.
Movies @ the Library: 2 p.m.-closing July 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Second Downtown Fridays: 6-9 p.m. July 12, downtown Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Event will feature classic cars and trucks, family activities, music at Mural Park, food and more. Free admission. Event occurs 2nd Friday monthly.
Movies at Market Square: dusk (about 9:30 p.m.) July 12, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Showing Ratatouille. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
MONDAY
Summer Camps: through July 24, RCC’s summer day camp for kids ages 7-17 includes academic, career, sports, elementary, food trucks and more. Day camp experience where kids can get creative, physically fit, learn and have fun! Sessions include June 24-27, July 8-11 and July 22-24. $65 half-day camps; $115 two half day camps, $50 each three or more camps; $115 health science immersion camp and $115 working well camp. Limited number of scholarships available through the RCC Foundation. Request scholarship application before May 31. http://www.rockinghamcc.edu/docs/publications/Camp_Big_Book_-_FINAL1.pdf. Information, questions or concerns, call 336-342-4261, ext. 2330 or 2011 or email Judy Jones at jonesj9095@rockinghamcc.edu.
UPCOMING
Sketchbook Drawing: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 9-Sept. 3, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn basic and advanced skills to correctly draw subjects such as animals, landscapes, people and nature. former drawing students welcome. Beginner to advanced artists welcome. $70. Information and registration: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011 or email terryf9496@rockinghamcc.edu.
TUESDAY
Brain Fit: 2 p.m. July 2, 10, 24, and 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Simple Crafts: 2 p.m. July 3 and 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. July 2, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
UPCOMING
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. July 8, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. July 8, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. July 9, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. July 9, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. July 9, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
Reading Club Meeting: 2 p.m. July 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. About the sun. 336-548-6553.
Teen Club Meeting: 4 p.m. July 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Scavenger Hunt and trivia. 336-548-6553.
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. July 11, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. July 11, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. July 11, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. July 13, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barret, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Expungement, 2:30-4 p.m. July 2, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will explain North Carolina’s expunction law and help participants determine if they are eligible to have one or more charges removed from their records. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
City of Eden Prowlers Youth Football Registration: The city of Eden Parks & Recreation Department and the Eden Prowlers will combine for one program, which will help build the football program and continue success in the future. Coaches will continue in their previous roles for the City of Eden Prowlers and new coaches are welcome. Registration fee is $100 for tackle and $50 for flag tag. However, if the player qualifies for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) through the Department of Social Services the registration fee will be waived. Written documentation from the Department of Social Services is required. First day of practice will be July 29. Games will be played on Saturdays at Rockingham and Guilford County High Schools. Registration open until 25 members assigned to each team. One team per age group. Flag: ages 5-6. 8U ages 7-8. 10U ages 9-10 and 12U ages 11-12. Information: 336-623-2110, option 3 or email eyflprowlers@gmail.com.
SUNDAYS
Meet, Greet and Play Tennis: 2 p.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Thursdays, Eden YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. Beginning adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free for YMCA members. $10 non-members. To join, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Goodwill Career Services: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Information or appointments: Laurie Suthard, 336-579-6418.
Adult Coloring: noon Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park Tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. For players age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet for drills and match play. Free. Sponsored by Chuck Faint Realty. Registration: email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com. www.rockingham.usta.com
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Fitness on the Square: Zumba, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning in May, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Free.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
TUESDAYS
Market Square Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays May-Oct, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville.
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Resume Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Learn how to build, create and maintain your personalized resume. Information: 336-637-1010.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Exploring Relaxation Techniques: 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore different ways to assist in increasing relaxation including gardening, crafts, exploring music, and breathing techniques. Material provided. Free. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Fitness on the Square: Yoga, 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning May 7, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Bring mat or towel. Free.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.