Events
MONDAY
Summertime Bingo @ the Library: 6 p.m. July 15, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Must be 18 years old or older. Prizes to winners. 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Family Fun: Craft Time, 10 a.m.-noon July 16, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Families will work together to create a craft. Supplies provided. Free. Everyone welcome. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Summer Art Camp: “Summer Fun,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 16-17, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 6-12. Snacks. $45. Registration form: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. July 16, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Using FamilySearch.org to move forward in your research. 336-548-6553. Email: geneaology@rcpl.org
WEDNESDAY
Gardening for Beginners: 1 p.m. July 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the basic on how to plant flowers. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Music Lessons for Beginners: 3 p.m. July 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn how to identify music notes and more. Bring a friend. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. July 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. Aliens and prizes. For in grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. July 18, Ray Funeral Home, 119 N. Market St., Madison. Sponsored by Elite Driving. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Art at Happy Hour: Expressions 2019, 5-7 p.m. July 18, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Admission is free. PiedmontArts.org. 276-632-3221.
“Aliens and Mario” Gaming Night @ the Library: 6 p.m. July 18, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Limited controllers available or bring your own. Prizes and snacks. 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Yard Sale: 3-6 p.m. July 19, Ayersville Ruritan Club, 533 N.C. 770, Mayodan. Proceeds benefit families in need in the community.
Franks and Dranks: 6-9 p.m. July 19, Gravely Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Presented by Piedmont Arts. Live music by DJ What, yard games, beer and wine, and hot dogs with all the fixin’s. Cash bar. Free food and lemonade. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. No outside food or drinks. Sponsored by HomeTrust Bank. $20 adults. $5 ages 12 and under. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and Piedmont Arts.org. 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Creek Creep: 1 p.m. July 20 and Aug. 31, DeShazo Mill Road Access parking area, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. A park ranger will guide you at the Fall Creek Falls access to see what you can catch. Wear clothing and shoes for getting wet in the creek. Bring your own drinking water and insect repellent. For directions, please call the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Aaron Manuel Memorial Cruise-In: 5-8 p.m. July 20, downtown Stoneville. Presented by Carolina Cruizers. Enjoy food, fun, family and classic cars. Event occurs third Friday monthly through September. Benefits the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund. Information: Michael Manuel, 336-404-5565.
Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest: 7-10 p.m. July 20, Draper Village, Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Presented by Draper Merchants Association and Eden Tourism Development. Join us and area shag clubs to dance the night away to your favorite beach music by Jim Quick & Coastline. Great food vendors and beer garden. No outside coolers. Bring your lawn chairs, family and friends for a great time. Information: Cindy Adams, 336-612-8049. www.ExploreEdennc.com.
UPCOMING
Drury Smith & Martin reunion: 1-4 p.m. July 21, Dan Valley Community Center, 310 Dan Valley Road, Mayodan. All descendants welcome. For more information, contact Elvin Perkins, 336-698-0625 or email Eperkins2@aol.com.
Reidsville YMCA Summer Serve Youth Tennis Sports Camp: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 22-24, Jaycee Park, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. For ages 7-15. $40 Y members. $55 potential members. Information and Registration visit www.ymcagreensboro.org/locations/reidsville-ymca/youth-sports
Teens in Action: Session July 22, Reidsville Family YMCA, 504 S. Main St., Reidsville. Free program for middle and high school youth, ages 13-18, that expose teens to service learning and volunteer opportunities, life and career skills education, and college readiness activities. Participants also receive a one-month complimentary membership to the Reidsville Family YMCA. Two, month-long sessions. Twelve teens per session. Applications available at the YMCA front desk. Information: Cassy Velarde, 336-342-3307 or email cassy.velarde@ymcagreensboro.org.
Wieland Boot Camp: 9 a.m. -1 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 24, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Co-sponsored with Rockingham Community College. Earn an opportunity for employment at Wieland. Two day course includes soft skills, workplace behaviors, hiring process and on-site interviews and plant tour. Receive an automatic interview if you attend both days. Registration deadline is July 22. Call Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121 or email galloways@rockinghamcc.edu.
Summer Art Camp: “Introduction to Oil Painting,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 23-24, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 8 ad up. Snacks. $45. Registration form: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. July 23, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “Aunt Bee the Warden” and “Deputy Otis.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. Come join our club and have some “Goooooood fun!” 336-548-6553.
Hiring Event: 1 p.m. July 24, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift jobs available at up to $10.50 per hour. Advancement opportunities available based on work ethic and job knowledge. Information: 336-637-1010.
Ice Cream Social: 2 p.m. July 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have ice cream with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
A Universe of Kid’s Movie Fun @ the Library: 2 p.m. til closing July 25, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. See flyers at the library for schedule of movies. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Artspiration Mandala Workshop: 6 p.m. July 25, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Adult class. $30 members. $35 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Kid’s Painting “Moon Gazing: Kathy’s Art Workshop: 10 a.m. July 26, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. $20 supply fee. Register at kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com or at the library. 336-548-6553.
Snow Cone Social: 11 a.m. July 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. July 27, Family Video Parking lot, 614 Bridge St., Eden. All makes and models welcome. Information: Eden Main Street Manager, Randy Hunt, 336-612-8034 or rhunt@edennc.us.
Canoe the Mayo River: 10 a.m. July 27. Presented by Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Join a park ranger for a canoe float beginning at the public boat access at Old Anglin Mill Loop Road and end at the public boat access on U.S. 220 Business. Participants must provide their own transportation to the launch site and from the take-out site. Float should take approximately 4-5 hours. Open to the first 11 people to sign up at the park office. Canoes, personal flotation devices and paddles provided. Participants must wear shoes appropriate for wading. Bring drinking water, snack/picnic lunch, sunscreen and personal items in a waterproof container. Dress for and be prepared to get wet. Nylon clothing is best as opposed to jeans or cotton fabrics. Registration and directions: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Cars & Crabs Car Show and Crab Boil: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27, On the Boulevard, Eden. Presented by The Blvd. Merchants Assoc. Special guest Poor, a unique mobile cocktail experience. Cars, trucks, bikes, classic and modern. $10 entry fee. Contact TheBlvdEden@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit The Blvd Merchants Assoc.
Freedom Park Music & Cruz In: 5:30 p.m. July 27, Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Sponsored by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Cruise in starts at 5:30 p.m. with live music at 6:30 p.m. featuring Against the Nights with christian rock. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available. Cornhole, 50-50 drawing, door prizes, and more. Free. 336-627-4711.
Music at Market Square: 7-9 p.m. July 27, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Featuring Sub-Radio. Games and beer garden. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
Stars and Planets: 9:30 p.m. July 27, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Explore the constellations, stars and planets. Volunteers from Greensboro Astronomy club will be on hand with telescopes to assist you on your journey through the wonders of the heavens. Meet in the field near the picnic shelter. Please use a red filter on any flashlights you bring. Free. Information and directions: 336-427-2530 or www.ncparks.gov.
RCC
FRIDAY
Basic Motorcycle: 6-10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 19-21, Rockingham Community College. Safety and fundamentals are addressed with classroom training and 22 hours of class and riding time. Motorcycles provided. Cost: $180. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2107 or hooker1@rockinghamcc.edu.
UPCOMING
Summer Camp: July 22-24, RCC’s summer day camp for kids ages 7-17 includes academic, career, sports, elementary, food trucks and more. Day camp experience where kids can get creative, physically fit, learn and have fun. $65 half-day camps; $115 two half day camps, $50 each three or more camps; $115 health science immersion camp and $115 working well camp. Limited number of scholarships available through the RCC Foundation. www.rockinghamcc.edu/docs/publications/Camp_Big_Book_-_FINAL1.pdf. Information, questions or concerns, call 336-342-4261, ext. 2330 or 2011 or email Judy Jones at jonesj9095@rockinghamcc.edu.
Intro to Payroll Accounting: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, July 23-Oct. 1, Rockingham Community College. Learn about payroll preparations, payroll tax laws, accounting procedures and supplemental records. Preparation of required forms for federal and state payroll and business taxes. Cost: $125. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2107 or hooker1@rockinghamcc.edu.
Notary Public: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, July 23-24, Rockingham Community College. Students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition are required. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2107 or hooker1@rockinghamcc.edu.
Pen Turning: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27, Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Students bring wood or acrylic to use for making their own pen. $65. Registration and information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011.
Seniors
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. July 16, 23, Aug. 13, and 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Senior Bingo: 1 p.m. July 18, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Please bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
UPCOMING
Health Fair: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 25, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Pickle Ball Beginners Clinic: Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the senior center if you would like to learn how to play. Carla Huffman, 336-627-4711.
Health
MONDAY
Blood Drive: 3-7:30 p.m. July 15, New Vision Fellowship, 1135 W. Academy St., Madison. All blood types needed. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TUESDAY
Life Skills: 2 p.m. July 16 and 3 p.m. July 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore life skills that better equip you to deal with life’s problems and frustrations. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act: 6-7 p.m. July 16, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Join a member engagement specialist as they explain the importance of allowing people with disabilities to save money for qualified expenses without it affecting their SSI, SSDI, or Medicaid benefits. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
THURSDAY
Guardianship 101 Training: 3 p.m. July 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This course will cover basic facts about guardianship, assessment, and a guardian’s rights and responsibilities geared towards mental health and IDD guardianship. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
FRIDAY
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. July 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Awareness Lunch and Learn: noon July 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Help, Inc. SquareOne Family Justice Center will lead this event. Registration required. Email chelsea.bullins@cardinalinnovations.org or call 704-467-3861.
Rockingham County Collaborative: 2 p.m. July 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This collaborative promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Legal Aid Clinic: Health Care Power of Attorney and Living Will, 2:30-4 p.m. July 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will teach you how to fill out and file the necessary forms to secure these important documents. Registration required. 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Game Fun: 1 p.m. July 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Board games can perfect fine motor skills and strategic reasoning and social negotiation. Fun for all ages. Everyone welcome. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Historic Healing: Tools from Folklore to Help Us in a Space-Age Future, 3 p.m. July 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Instead of prescription or over-the-counter medications, we have plenty of ways to heal our bodies using common kitchen, bath or herbal remedies. Learn about effective use of natural foods — from juicing and smoothies to supplements — in a workshop presentation by historian and folklorist, Robyn Anuakan, Ph.D. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham County Community Partners Meeting: 10:30 a.m. July 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, Law enforcement and NAMI, and behavioral health agency representatives address specific behavioral health needs of residents of Rockingham County. Meeting open to the public. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or or call 336-778-3659.
Meetings
TODAY
Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Counties Meeting, 2:30 p.m. July 14, Stokes County Register of Deeds, Reagan Administration Building, 1014 Main St., Danbury. Special opportunity to do genealogy research. Bring pen and paper and change if you want to make copies. Board of Directors will meet at 1:30 p.m. Light refreshments. Non-members welcome. www.gsrsnc.com.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. July 15, RCS District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. No work session. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. July 16, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. July 16, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
WEDNESDAY
Reading Club Meeting: 2 p.m. July 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. About the sun and storm water smart. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. July 18, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
UPCOMING
Stokesdale Fire District, Inc. Annual Meeting: 7:30 p.m. July 23, 8401 US HWY 158, Stokesdale. The Annual Report (financial and operational) will be given and the Election of 6 Board Members will be held. Current vehicle registration may be required for proof of voter eligibility if vehicle tax is the only tax paid into the Stokesdale Fire District.
Rockingham County Democratic Party: 7 p.m. July 25, Rockingham Community College, Advanced Technologies Building, 215 Wrenn Memorial Drive, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Email: rcdp.nc@gmail.com.
Etc.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce, 2:30-4 p.m. July 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Conversational Spanish for Beginners: 4 p.m. July 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. For beginners, learn colors, numbers and basic phrases for communication. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. July 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate you, explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
City of Eden Prowlers Youth Football Registration: The city of Eden Parks & Recreation Department and the Eden Prowlers will combine for one program, which will help build the football program and continue success in the future. Coaches will continue in their previous roles for the City of Eden Prowlers and new coaches are welcome. Registration fee is $100 for tackle and $50 for flag tag. However, if the player qualifies for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) through the Department of Social Services the registration fee will be waived. Written documentation from the Department of Social Services is required. First day of practice will be July 29. Games will be played on Saturdays at Rockingham and Guilford County High Schools. Registration open until 25 members assigned to each team. One team per age group. Flag: ages 5-6. 8U ages 7-8. 10U ages 9-10 and 12U ages 11-12. Information: 336-623-2110, option 3 or email eyflprowlers@gmail.com.
Ongoing
SUNDAYS
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Goodwill Career Services: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Information or appointments: Laurie Suthard, 336-579-6418.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park Tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. For players age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet for drills and match play. Free. Sponsored by Chuck Faint Realty. Registration: email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com. www.rockingham.usta.com
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Fitness on the Square: Zumba, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning in May, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Free.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
TUESDAYS
Market Square Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays May-Oct, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville.
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Resume Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Learn how to build, create and maintain your personalized resume. Information: 336-637-1010.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Exploring Relaxation Techniques: 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore different ways to assist in increasing relaxation including gardening, crafts, exploring music, and breathing techniques. Material provided. Free. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Fitness on the Square: Yoga, 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning May 7, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Bring mat or towel. Free.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Self-care Activity: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. DIY Hand scrubs, manicure, simple crafts, puzzles and more. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stress Relief Activities: 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Take part in various activities such as puzzles, games and art in order to relieve any stress that you may be experiencing. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Tai Chi: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A gentle low-impact and relaxing discipline that will help improve coordination, balance, focus and breathing while teaching students various movements in martial arts. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Adult Coloring: noon Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Stoneville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon last Saturday monthly from April 27-Oct. 26, Fidelity Bank, 103 S. Henry St., Stoneville.
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.