TODAY
Drury Smith & Martin Reunion: 1-4 p.m. July 21, Dan Valley Community Center, 310 Dan Valley Road, Mayodan. All descendants welcome. For more information, contact Elvin Perkins, 336-698-0625 or email Eperkins2@aol.com.
MONDAY
Reidsville YMCA Summer Serve Youth Tennis Sports Camp: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 22-24, Jaycee Park, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. For ages 7-15. $40 Y members. $55 potential members. Information and Registration visit https://www.ymcagreensboro.org/locations/reidsville-ymca/youth-sports
Teens in Action: Session July 22, Reidsville Family YMCA, 504 S. Main St., Reidsville. Free program for middle and high school youth, ages 13-18, that expose teens to service learning and volunteer opportunities, life and career skills education, and college readiness activities. Participants also receive a one-month complimentary membership to the Reidsville Family YMCA. Two, month-long sessions. Twelve teens per session. Applications available at the YMCA front desk. Information: Cassy Velarde, 336-342-3307 or email cassy.velarde@ymcagreensboro.org.
TUESDAY
Wieland Boot Camp: 9 a.m. -1 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 24, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Co-sponsored with Rockingham Community College. Earn an opportunity for employment at Wieland. Two day course includes soft skills, workplace behaviors, hiring process and on-site interviews and plant tour. Receive an automatic interview if you attend both days. Registration deadline is July 22. Call Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121 or email galloways@rockinghamcc.edu.
Summer Art Camp: “Introduction to Oil Painting,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 23-24, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 8 ad up. Snacks. $45. Registration form: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. July 23, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “Aunt Bee the Warden” and “Deputy Otis.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. Come join our club and have some “Goooooood fun!” 336-548-6553.
WEDNESDAY
Hiring Event: 1 p.m. July 24, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift jobs available at up to $10.50 per hour. Advancement opportunities available based on work ethic and job knowledge. Information: 336-637-1010.
Ice Cream Social: 2 p.m. July 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have ice cream with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
A Universe of Kid’s Movie Fun @ the Library: 2 p.m. til closing July 25, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. See flyers at the library for schedule of movies. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Artspiration Mandala Workshop: 6 p.m. July 25, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Adult class. $30 members. $35 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Kid’s Painting “Moon Gazing: Kathy’s Art Workshop: 10 a.m. July 26, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. $20 supply fee. Register at kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com or at the library. 336-548-6553.
Snow Cone Social: 11 a.m. July 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SATURDAY
Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. July 27, Family Video Parking lot, 614 Bridge St., Eden. All makes and models welcome. Information: Eden Main Street Manager, Randy Hunt, 336-612-8034 or rhunt@edennc.us.
Canoe the Mayo River: 10 a.m. July 27. Presented by Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Join a park ranger for a canoe float beginning at the public boat access at Old Anglin Mill Loop Road and end at the public boat access on U.S. 220 Business. Participants must provide their own transportation to the launch site and from the take-out site, which means you will need two vehicles with drivers or someone to pick you up at the take-out. Float should take approximately 4-5 hours. Open to the first 11 people to sign up at the park office. Canoes, personal flotation devices and paddles provided. Participants must wear shoes appropriate for wading. Bring drinking water, snack/picnic lunch, sunscreen and personal items in a waterproof container. Dress for and be prepared to get wet. Nylon clothing is best as opposed to jeans or cotton fabrics. Registration and directions: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Cars & Crabs Car Show and Crab Boil: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27, On the Boulevard, Eden. Presented by The Blvd. Merchants Assoc. Special guest Poor, a unique mobile cocktail experience. Cars, trucks, bikes, classic and modern. $10 entry fee. Contact TheBlvdEden@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit The Blvd Merchants Assoc.
Freedom Park Music & Cruz In: 5:30 p.m. July 27, Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Sponsored by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Cruise in starts at 5:30 p.m. with live music at 6:30 p.m. featuring Against the Nights with christian rock. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available. Cornhole, 50-50 drawing, door prizes, and more. Free. 336-627-4711.
Music at Market Square: 7-9 p.m. July 27, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Featuring Sub-Radio. Games and beer garden. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
Stars and Planets: 9:30 p.m. July 27, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Explore the constellations, stars and planets. Volunteers from Greensboro Astronomy club will be on hand with telescopes to assist you on your journey through the wonders of the heavens. Meet in the field near the picnic shelter. Please use a red filter on any flashlights you bring. Free. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
UPCOMING
Adult Painting “Chain & String Painting:” Kathy’s Art Workshop: 5 p.m. July 29, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. $30 supply fee. Register at kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com or at the library. 336-548-6553.
Summer Art Camp: “Art Outside the Box,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 30 and 31, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 4-8. Snacks. $45. Registration: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email hickok.ashley@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Aug. 1, Chamber office, 140 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Greensboro Swarm. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Madison 1st Fridays Cruise-in: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, downtown Madison. Antique classics, street rods, motorcycles, downtown dining, music, unique shops. Extended merchants hours downtown. 50/50 raffle proceeds benefits Hospice of Rockingham County. Free. Sponsored by the Town of Madison and the Downtown Merchants. Jeff Pruett, 336-932-5645.
FlashPoints Opening Reception: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free. Exhibit will be on display from Aug. 3-Oct. 5. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Dan River Boat Race: 10 a.m. Aug. 3, Lindsey Bridge Boat Access, Madison. Presented by Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department. Race is 2.5 miles down Dan River and ends at 704 Bridge Access in Madison. Parking and shuttle available. Awards. Age categories. Food vendors. Registration and check-in: 7:30-9:45 a.m. Preregistration $25. On-site registration $30. $5 additional entry. Boat rentals available by calling recreation center or on-site, first-come, first-served. Life jackets required. Information and registration: www.m-mrec.org/danriverboatrace or call the recreation department at 336-548-9572. Email: laurenmotsinger@gmail.com.
The Last Dons 5th Annual Back2School Supply Giveaway: 10 a.m. Aug. 3, Reidsville High School,1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. The Last Dons, a 501c3 confirmed nonprofit, awards The Last Dons Second Chance Scholarship to non-traditional students who have had their share of adversity in the past. School supplies will be given away while supplies last. All children must be present to select their backpack. Information: 336-394-3942. www.thelastdonsllc.com.
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. July 23, Aug. 13, and 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Health Fair: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 25, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
MONDAY
Summer Camp: July 22-24, RCC’s summer day camp for kids ages 7-17 includes academic, career, sports, elementary, food trucks and more. Day camp experience where kids can get creative, physically fit, learn and have fun! $65 half-day camps; $115 two half day camps, $50 each three or more camps; $115 health science immersion camp and $115 working well camp. Limited number of scholarships available through the RCC Foundation. Request scholarship application before May 31. http://www.rockinghamcc.edu/docs/publications/Camp_Big_Book_-_FINAL1.pdf. Information, questions or concerns, call 336-342-4261, ext. 2330 or 2011 or email Judy Jones at jonesj9095@rockinghamcc.edu.
TUESDAY
Intro to Payroll Accounting: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, July 23-Oct. 1, Rockingham Community College. Learn about payroll preparations, payroll tax laws, accounting procedures and supplemental records. Preparation of required forms for federal and state payroll and business taxes. Cost: $125. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2107 or hooker1@rockinghamcc.edu.
Notary Public: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, July 23-24, Rockingham Community College. Students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition are required. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2107 or hooker1@rockinghamcc.edu.
SATURDAY
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 27, Rockingham Community College. Learn to recognize an emergency or signs of heart attack, care for choking victims, rescue breathing and CPR. Introduces defibrillator. Course completion yields an American Heart Association/Basic Life Support recognition card valid for two years. Registration and prepayment of $55 are due July 5. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602 or thompsond0375@rockinghamcc.edu.
Pen Turning: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27, Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Students bring wood or acrylic to use for making their own pen. $65. Registration and information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011.
MONDAY
Life Skills: 3 p.m. July 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore life skills that better equip you to deal with life’s problems and frustrations. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Awareness Lunch and Learn: noon July 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Help, Inc. SquareOne Family Justice Center will lead this event. Registration required. Email chelsea.bullins@cardinalinnovations.org or call 704-467-3861.
Rockingham County Collaborative: 2 p.m. July 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This collaborative promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Legal Aid Clinic: Health Care Power of Attorney and Living Will, 2:30-4 p.m. July 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will teach you how to fill out and file the necessary forms to secure these important documents. Registration required. 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
WEDNESDAY
Game Fun: 1 p.m. July 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Board games can perfect fine motor skills and strategic reasoning and social negotiation. Fun for all ages. Everyone welcome. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Historic Healing: Tools from Folklore to Help Us in a Space-Age Future, 3 p.m. July 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Instead of prescription or over-the-counter medications, we have plenty of ways to heal our bodies using common kitchen, bath or herbal remedies. Learn about effective use of natural foods — from juicing and smoothies to supplements — in a workshop presentation by historian and folklorist, Robyn Anuakan, Ph.D. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
FRIDAY
Rockingham County Community Partners Meeting: 10:30 a.m. July 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, Law enforcement and NAMI, and behavioral health agency representatives address specific behavioral health needs of residents of Rockingham County. Meeting open to the public. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Mental Health First Aid Training: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participants will learn how to recognize the risk factors and warning signs of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis, eating disorders, substance use disorders and self-injury. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Cardinal Innovations Overview: 3 p.m. July 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn how to access services, the Provider Network, and what to do in you or someone you know experiences a behavioral health crisis. Registration required two business days prior to event. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Health and Wellness: Sun Safety, 3 p.m. July 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Physical and emotional wellness are necessary for a good quality of life which includes spiritual, social and financial wellness. Registration required at least two business days prior. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Stokesdale Fire District, Inc. Annual Meeting: 7:30 p.m. July 23, 8401 US HWY 158, Stokesdale. The Annual Report (financial and operational) will be given and the Election of 6 Board Members will be held. Current vehicle registration may be required for proof of voter eligibility if vehicle tax is the only tax paid into the Stokesdale Fire District.
THURSDAY
Rockingham County Democratic Party: 7 p.m. July 25, Rockingham Community College, Advanced Technologies Building, 215 Wrenn Memorial Drive, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Email: rcdp.nc@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
TUESDAY
Conversational Spanish for Beginners: 4 p.m. July 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. For beginners, learn colors, numbers and basic phrases for communication. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. July 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate you, explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
City of Eden Prowlers Youth Football Registration: The city of Eden Parks & Recreation Department and the Eden Prowlers will combine for one program, which will help build the football program and continue success in the future. Coaches will continue in their previous roles for the City of Eden Prowlers and new coaches are welcome. Registration fee is $100 for tackle and $50 for flag tag. However, if the player qualifies for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) through the Department of Social Services the registration fee will be waived. Written documentation from the Department of Social Services is required. First day of practice will be July 29. Games will be played on Saturdays at Rockingham and Guilford County High Schools. Registration open until 25 members assigned to each team. One team per age group. Flag: ages 5-6. 8U ages 7-8. 10U ages 9-10 and 12U ages 11-12. Information: 336-623-2110, option 3 or email eyflprowlers@gmail.com.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Tai Chi: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A gentle low-impact and relaxing discipline that will help improve coordination, balance, focus and breathing while teaching students various movements in martial arts. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Adult Coloring: noon Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Stoneville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon last Saturday monthly from April 27-Oct. 26, Fidelity Bank, 103 S. Henry St., Stoneville.
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.