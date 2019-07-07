Events
MONDAY
Summer Art Camp: “Colors of the World,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 8-9, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 6-12. Snacks. $45. Registration: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email hickok.ashley@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
TUESDAY
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. July 9, Freeman Wood Crafters, 413 Church St., Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Freedom Park Splash Pad Opening and Ribbon Cutting: noon July 9, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Presented by the City of Eden. Please join us.
WEDNESDAY
RIF Book Giveaway: 11 a.m.-noon and 3-4 p.m. July 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. 336-548-6553.
Small Pillow Quilting Workshop: 1-3 p.m. July 10, Reidsville Library, Wrenn Room, 204 W. Morehead Street, Reidsville. Quilt a small pillow with assistance and instruction by Darlene Erickson. Bring a small pillow form, 1/3} yard of cotton quilting fabric in one, two or three colors/patterns, 5/8 yard square piece of cotton quilting fabric and thread and bobbin. Sewing machines provided, however, you may bring your own. Limited to 5 participants age 12 and over. Registration: 336-349-8476.
THURSDAY
Painting with Ed Gowen: Cloudscape Over Lake, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 11, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Adult class. $75 members, $85 non-members. Register at Piedmont Arts or online at Piedmont Arts.org. 276-632-3221.
Movies @ the Library: 2 p.m.-closing July 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
The Rockingham County Social: 6:30 p.m. July 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Sponsored by The ARC of Rockingham County, Inc. Dance provides an opportunity for fellowship, fun, food music and dancing for individuals with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities, their families, friends, interested citizens and professionals in the I/DD field. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
FRIDAY
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. July 12 and 11 a.m. July 26, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Second Downtown Fridays: 6-9 p.m. July 12, downtown Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Event will feature classic cars and trucks, family activities, music at Mural Park, food and more. Free admission. Event occurs 2nd Friday monthly.
Movies at Market Square: dusk (about 9:30 p.m.) July 12, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Showing Ratatouille. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
UPCOMING
Summertime Bingo @ the Library: 6 p.m. July 15, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Must be 18 years old or older to play. Great prizes to winners. 336-548-6553.
Family Fun: Craft Time, 10 a.m.-noon July 16, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Families will work together to create a craft. Supplies provided. Free. Everyone welcome. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Summer Art Camp: “Summer Fun,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 16-17, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 6-12. Snacks. $45. Registration: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. July 16, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Using FamilySearch.org to move forward in your research. 336-548-6553. Email: geneaology@rcpl.org
Gardening for Beginners: 1 p.m. July 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the basic on how to plant flowers. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Music Lessons for Beginners: 3 p.m. July 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn how to identify music notes and more. Bring a friend. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. July 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. Aliens and prizes. For in grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
Art at Happy Hour: Expressions 2019, 5-7 p.m. July 18, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Admission is free. Piedmont Arts.org. 276-632-3221.
“Aliens and Mario” Gaming Night @ the Library: 6 p.m. July 18, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Limited controllers available or bring your own. Prizes and snacks. 336-548-6553.
Yard Sale: 3-6 p.m. July 19, Ayersville Ruritan Club, 533 N.C. 770, Mayodan. Proceeds benefit families in need in the community.
Franks and Dranks: 6-9 p.m. July 19, Gravely Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Presented by Piedmont Arts. Live music, hot dogs and craft beer. Cash bar. $20 adults. $5 ages 12 and under. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and Piedmont Arts.org. 276-632-3221.
Creek Creep: 1 p.m. July 20 and Aug. 31, DeShazo Mill Road Access parking area, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. A park ranger will guide you at the Fall Creek Falls access to see what you can catch. Wear clothing and shoes for getting wet in the creek. Bring your own drinking water and insect repellent. For directions, please call the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Aaron Manuel Memorial Cruise-In: 5-8 p.m. July 20, downtown Stoneville. Presented by Carolina Cruizers. Enjoy food, fun, family and classic cars. Event occurs third Friday monthly through September. Benefits the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund. Information: Michael Manuel, 336-404-5565.
Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest: 7-10 p.m. July 20, Draper Village, Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Presented by Draper Merchants Association and Eden Tourism Development. Join us and area shag clubs to dance the night away to your favorite beach music by Jim Quick & Coastline. Great food vendors and beer garden. No outside coolers. Bring your lawn chairs, family and friends for a great time. Information: Cindy Adams, 336-612-8049. www.ExploreEdennc.com.
Seniors
UPCOMING
Pickle Ball Beginners Clinic: Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the senior center if you would like to learn how to play. Carla Huffman, 336-627-4711.
Senior Bingo: 1 p.m. July 18, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Please bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
RCC
MONDAY
eLearning CPR Skills Practice & Testing: One-hour appointments available Monday-Friday, July 8-12, Rockingham Community College. After taking the online cognitive portion of the American Heart Association certification, attend a scheduled hands-on session to complete certification. Cost: $30. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602 or thompsond0375@rockinghamcc.edu.
Summer Camps: through July 24, RCC’s summer day camp for kids ages 7-17 includes academic, career, sports, elementary, food trucks and more. Day camp experience where kids can get creative, physically fit, learn and have fun! Sessions include July 8-11 and July 22-24. $65 half-day camps; $115 two half day camps, $50 each three or more camps; $115 health science immersion camp and $115 working well camp. Limited number of scholarships available through the RCC Foundation. www.rockinghamcc.edu/docs/publications/Camp_Big_Book_-_FINAL1.pdf. Information, questions or concerns, call 336-342-4261, Ext. 2330 or 2011 or email Judy Jones at jonesj9095@rockinghamcc.edu.
TUESDAY
Sketchbook Drawing: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 9-Sept. 3, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn basic and advanced skills to correctly draw subjects such as animals, landscapes, people and nature. Former drawing students welcome. Beginner to advanced artists also welcome. $70. Information and registration: 336-342-4261, ext. 2011 or email terryf9496@rockinghamcc.edu.
FRIDAY
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 12, Rockingham Community College. Learn to recognize an emergency or signs of heart attack, care for choking victims, rescue breathing and CPR. Introduces defibrillator. Course completion yields an American Heart Association/Basic Life Support recognition card valid for two years. Registration and prepayment of $55 are due July 5. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602 or thompsond0375@rockinghamcc.edu.
First Aid: 2-5 p.m. July 12, Rockingham Community College. Learn critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until EMS arrives. Learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and more. Course completion yields an American Heart Association First Aid recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $35. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011 or terryf9496@rockinghamcc.edu.
SATURDAY
Pediatric ALS Recertification: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13, Rockingham Community College. This classroom, video-based, instructor-led course uses a series of simulated pediatric emergencies to reinforce concepts of a systematic approach to pediatric assessment, basic life support, PALS treatment algorithms, effective resuscitation, and team dynamics. Cost: $80. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602 or thompsond0375@rockinghamcc.edu.
Notary Public: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13, Rockingham Community College. Students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition are required. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011 or terryf9496@rockinghamcc.edu.
Wild Mushroom Food Safety Certification: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13-14, Rockingham Community College. Students who successfully complete this two-day class will be eligible for a five-year permit to forage and sell wild mushrooms at farmer’s markets, to restaurants, etc. The permit meets the criteria required by the health department in N.C., S.C., Va., Ga., N.Y. and N.J. This course is new to the region and will be taught by local favorite Stesha Warren of Stoneville, authorized mushroom hunting instructor representing Mushroom Mountain, LLC, an Easley, SC mushroom cultivation and research facility. Students will receive a study guide and slides. Cost: $250. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
UPCOMING
Home School Parent Teacher Workshop: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, July 15, Rockingham Community College, Advanced Technologies Building Room 105. RCC and AmeriCorps Vista present the Singapore Math Intro Workshop. Lunch provided. RSVP by July 10. Limited Seating. Free. To register or for more info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2061 or ext. 2324.
Health
MONDAY
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. July 8, Vera Holland Center, 203 E. Main St., Stoneville. All blood types needed. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TUESDAY
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 9, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Member Engagement Overview: 6 p.m. July 9, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn what services are available through Cardinal Innovations Healthcare. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Dance Mix: noon July 10 and 12, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Come and explore different types of dance as you relieve stress and improve the condition of your heart and lungs. Everyone welcome. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Game Fun: 1 p.m. July 10 and 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Board games can perfect fine motor skills and strategic reasoning and social negotiation. Fun for all ages. Everyone welcome. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Pact 360: 1 p.m. July 10, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Program includes dangers on unsecured prescription drugs within the home, educate participants on proper disposal sites and teach you how to ensure safety in securing medications. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Brain Fit: 2 p.m. July 10, 24, and 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11, First Baptist Church, 409 S. Main St., Reidsville. All blood types needed. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. July 11, Eden YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. All blood types needed. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
FRIDAY
Opioid 101: 6 p.m. July 12, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Information on defining what opioids are, exploring signs and symptoms, and the effects on teh body and brain. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SATURDAY
Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 13, Dan River Wesleyan Church, 191 Dan River Church Road, Eden. All blood types needed. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
UPCOMING
Blood Drive: 3-7:30 p.m. July 15, New Vision Fellowship, 1135 W. Academy St., Madison. All blood types needed. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Life Skills: 2 p.m. July 16 and 3 p.m. July 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore life skills that better equip you to deal with life’s problems and frustrations. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act: 6-7 p.m. July 16, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Join a member engagement specialist as they explain the importance of allowing people with disabilities to save money for qualified expenses without it affecting their SSI, SSDI, or Medicaid benefits. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Guardianship 101 Training: 3 p.m. July 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This course will cover basic facts about guardianship, assessment, and a guardian’s rights and responsibilities geared towards mental health and IDD guardianship. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. July 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Meetings
MONDAY
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. July 8, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. July 8, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” third Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. July 9, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. July 9, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. July 9, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
WEDNESDAY
Reading Club Meeting: 2 p.m. July 10 and 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. About the sun and storm water smart. 336-548-6553.
Teen Club Meeting: 4 p.m. July 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Scavenger Hunt and trivia. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. July 11, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. July 11, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. July 11, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
SATURDAY
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. July 13, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barret, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. July 15, RCS District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. No work session. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. July 16, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. July 16, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. July 18, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
Etc.
MONDAY
Conversational Spanish for Beginners: 4 p.m. July 8 and 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. For beginners, learn colors, numbers and basic phrases for communication. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. July 9, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Employee Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. July 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will educate workers about their rights as employees under North Carolina and Federal law. Registration required.
UPCOMING
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce, 2:30-4 p.m. July 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
City of Eden Prowlers Youth Football Registration: The city of Eden Parks & Recreation Department and the Eden Prowlers will combine for one program, which will help build the football program and continue success in the future. Coaches will continue in their previous roles for the City of Eden Prowlers and new coaches are welcome. Registration fee is $100 for tackle and $50 for flag tag. However, if the player qualifies for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) through the Department of Social Services the registration fee will be waived. Written documentation from the Department of Social Services is required. First day of practice is July 29. Games will be played on Saturdays at Rockingham and Guilford County high schools. Registration open until 25 members assigned to each team. One team per age group. Flag: ages 5-6. 8U ages 7-8. 10U ages 9-10 and 12U ages 11-12. Information: 336-623-2110, option 3 or email eyflprowlers@gmail.com.
Ongoing
SUNDAYS
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Goodwill Career Services: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Information or appointments: Laurie Suthard, 336-579-6418.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park Tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. For players age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet for drills and match play. Free. Sponsored by Chuck Faint Realty. Registration: email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com. www.rockingham.usta.com
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Fitness on the Square: Zumba, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning in May, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Free.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
TUESDAYS
Market Square Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays May-Oct, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville.
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Resume Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Learn how to build, create and maintain your personalized resume. Information: 336-637-1010.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Exploring Relaxation Techniques: 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore different ways to assist in increasing relaxation including gardening, crafts, exploring music, and breathing techniques. Material provided. Free. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Fitness on the Square: Yoga, 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning May 7, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Bring mat or towel. Free.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Self-care Activity: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. DIY Hand scrubs, manicure, simple crafts, puzzles and more. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stress Relief Activities: 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Take part in various activities such as puzzles, games and art in order to relieve any stress that you may be experiencing. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Tai Chi: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A gentle low-impact and relaxing discipline that will help improve coordination, balance, focus and breathing while teaching students various movements in martial arts. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Adult Coloring: noon Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Stoneville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon last Saturday monthly from April 27-Oct. 26, Fidelity Bank, 103 S. Henry St., Stoneville.
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.