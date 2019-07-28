MONDAY
Adult Painting “Chain & String Painting:” Kathy’s Art Workshop: 5 p.m. July 29, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. $30 supply fee. Register at kathysartworkshop@yahoo.com or at the library. 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Summer Art Camp: “Art Outside the Box,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 30 and 31, Mayodan Arts Center, 207 E. Main St., Mayodan. Campers ages 4-8. Snacks. $45. Registration: https://forms.gle/tzr4pe4KvXwjh9NX6. Email hickok.ashley@yahoo.com. 336-427-7788.
Job Fair: noon-4 p.m. July 30, AmeriStaff, 302-D N. Pierce St., Eden. Immediate openings available for EHS Manager, Machinist, Machine Operators, Warehouse/Distribution Associates, Manufacturing Woodworking and Clerical. 336-623-6252.
WEDNESDAY
Community Meal: 6:30-7:15 p.m. July 31, Leaksville United Methodist Church, 603 Henry St., Eden. Menu: Lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Joins us for a free meal that is open to everyone. 336-612-2722.
THURSDAY
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Aug. 1, Chamber office, 140 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Greensboro Swarm. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
FRIDAY
Madison 1st Fridays Cruise-in: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2, downtown Madison. Antique classics, street rods, motorcycles, downtown dining, music, unique shops. Extended merchants hours downtown. 50/50 raffle proceeds benefits Hospice of Rockingham County. Free. Sponsored by the Town of Madison and the Downtown Merchants. Jeff Pruett, 336-932-5645.
FlashPoints Opening Reception: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free. Exhibit will be on display from Aug. 3-Oct. 5. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
Dan River Boat Race: 10 a.m. Aug. 3, Lindsey Bridge Boat Access, Madison. Presented by Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department. Race is 2.5 miles down Dan River and ends at 704 Bridge Access in Madison. Parking and shuttle available. Awards. Age categories. Food vendors. Registration and check-in: 7:30-9:45 a.m. Preregistration $25. On-site registration $30. $5 additional entry. Boat rentals available by calling recreation center or on-site, first-come, first-served. Life jackets required. Information and registration: www.m-mrec.org/danriverboatrace or call the recreation department at 336-548-9572. Email: laurenmotsinger@gmail.com.
The Last Dons 5th Annual Back2School Supply Giveaway: 10 a.m. Aug. 3, Reidsville High School,1901 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. The Last Dons, a 501c3 confirmed nonprofit, awards The Last Dons Second Chance Scholarship to non-traditional students who have had their share of adversity in the past. School supplies will be given away while supplies last. All children must be present to select their backpack. Information: 336-394-3942. www.thelastdonsllc.com.
UPCOMING
Jammin’ @ the Library: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 5, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Prizes. 336-548-6553.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 7, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Triad Goodwill has immediate openings for shift supervisors and entry level cashiers. Jobs offer competitive wages, flexible hours, benefits and paid vacation time and advancement opportunities. Information: 336-637-1010.
Transformers Movies @ the Library: noon-closing Aug. 8, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
RCTA Tennis Clinic: 5:30 or 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Bridge Street Recreation Center, 319 N. Bridge St., Eden. High-school players 5:30-7 p.m. Adults 7-8:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. $10. Space is limited so register now to reserve your spot. RCTennisAssocation@gmail.com www.Rockingham.usta.com.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover @ the Library: Aug. 9 and 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Read a story to your stuffed animal 3-5 p.m. Aug. 9 and leave them overnight to play. Come back 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 and share story time, watch a slide show and enjoy juice muffins and donuts. 336-548-6553.
Second Downtown Fridays: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9, downtown Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Event will feature classic cars and trucks, family activities, music at Mural Park, food and more. Free admission. Event occurs 2nd Friday monthly.
Movies at Market Square: dusk (about 9:15 p.m.) Aug. 9, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Showing The Wizard of Oz. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
Mis-Snake Identity: 1 p.m. Aug. 10, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Join a park ranger as we learn about the snakes we sometimes misidentify. Meet at the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
TUESDAY
Mental Health First Aid Training: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Participants will learn how to recognize the risk factors and warning signs of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis, eating disorders, substance use disorders and self-injury. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Cardinal Innovations Overview: 3 p.m. July 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn how to access services, the Provider Network, and what to do in you or someone you know experiences a behavioral health crisis. Registration required two business days prior to event. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
WEDNESDAY
Health and Wellness: Sun Safety, 3 p.m. July 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Physical and emotional wellness are necessary for a good quality of life which includes spiritual, social and financial wellness. Registration required at least two business days prior. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Madison Town Hall, 120 N. Market St., Madison and Aug. 19, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Aug. 8, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Aug. 8, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barret, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
MONDAY
City of Eden Prowlers Youth Football Registration: The city of Eden Parks & Recreation Department and the Eden Prowlers will combine for one program, which will help build the football program and continue success in the future. Coaches will continue in their previous roles for the City of Eden Prowlers and new coaches are welcome. Registration fee is $100 for tackle and $50 for flag tag. However, if the player qualifies for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) through the Department of Social Services the registration fee will be waived. Written documentation from the Department of Social Services is required. First day of practice will be July 29. Games will be played on Saturdays at Rockingham and Guilford County High Schools. Registration open until 25 members assigned to each team. One team per age group. Flag: ages 5-6. 8U ages 7-8. 10U ages 9-10 and 12U ages 11-12. Information: 336-623-2110, option 3 or email eyflprowlers@gmail.com.
Madison Mayodan Recreation Youth Football and Cheerleading Registration: 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Divisions: 6U, 8U, 10U and 12 U. Practice begins the week of July 29. Games will be played on Saturdays beginning Sept. 7. Costs: Football $90. Cheer $70 + uniform. 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.
SUNDAYS
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Goodwill Career Services: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Information or appointments: Laurie Suthard, 336-579-6418.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park Tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. For players age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet for drills and match play. Free. Sponsored by Chuck Faint Realty. Registration: email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com. www.rockingham.usta.com
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Fitness on the Square: Zumba, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning in May, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Free.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
TUESDAYS
Market Square Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays May-Oct, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville.
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Resume Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Learn how to build, create and maintain your personalized resume. Information: 336-637-1010.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Exploring Relaxation Techniques: 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore different ways to assist in increasing relaxation including gardening, crafts, exploring music, and breathing techniques. Material provided. Free. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Fitness on the Square: Yoga, 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning May 7, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Bring mat or towel. Free.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Self-care Activity: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. DIY Hand scrubs, manicure, simple crafts, puzzles and more. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stress Relief Activities: 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Take part in various activities such as puzzles, games and art in order to relieve any stress that you may be experiencing. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Tai Chi: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A gentle low-impact and relaxing discipline that will help improve coordination, balance, focus and breathing while teaching students various movements in martial arts. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Adult Coloring: noon Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. A soothing alternative to meditation, coloring reduces stress and anxiety. Materials provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Stoneville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon last Saturday monthly from April 27-Oct. 26, Fidelity Bank, 103 S. Henry St., Stoneville.
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.