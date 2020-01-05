Events
MONDAY
Jammin’ @ the Library: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 6, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. 336-548-6553.
WEDNESDAY
Rockingham County Countywide Chamber Coffee: 8 a.m. Jan. 8, Rockingham Community College, Whitcomb Student Center, 484 County Home Road, Wentworth. Presented by Eden, Reidsville and Western Rockingham chambers of commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336, 349-8481 or 580-7229.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 8, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd eight hour shifts available at $9-$10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: call 336-627-1010.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. Jan. 8, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. “Bad Art.” 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Painting with Ed Gowen: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Advanced registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
YCamp for Rockingham County Middle and High School Tennis Players: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 18, 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Middle school players 9:30-11 a.m. High school players 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Limited to 12 players per clinic. Free. Register at www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-january1
“Happy Birthday” Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Featuring Miss Dale. Join us for crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. 336-548-6553.
UPCOMING
Bingo for Books @ the Library: Adults Only, 6 p.m. Jan. 13, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. 336-548-6553.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and 30, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Kitchen Towel Crafting Time @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Jan. 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. Relax with light music and do a little craftin’. 336-548-6553.
Fragile, Handle with Care; TransLight/TransPlace and Windows of the Soul Exhibits Opening Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibit by Tawny Chatmon, Halide Salam and Loretta joy Crossman. Exhibits run Jan 18-March 7. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments served. RSVP at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Artspiration: Hope + Healing, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 18, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Co-partnered with SOVAH Health to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers to focus on the healing power of art. No artistic experience necessary. All supplies provided. Due to limited space, registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org. 276-632-3221.
Artspiration: Family, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. All supplies provided. Guest may bring snacks to enjoy during class. Dress for mess. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. $20 members or $25 non-members. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
ONGOING
Tree of Life Lighting: through January 31, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Day Hospital Lobby, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. Symbolize your love and admiration for special people in your life with lovelights and starlights through January 31. Minimum donation: $5 per lovelight, $100 per starlight. Donations are tax deductible. Make donations in gift shop or call 336-627-8510.
Seniors
TUESDAY
Friends Meeting: 10 a.m. Jan. 7, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Everyone is welcomed. 336-627-4711.
WEDNESDAY
Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Session topic is intermediate computer skills and how to complete online applications. 336-349-1088.
THURSDAY
Clothing and Household Items Give Away: Jan. 9, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Gather items you no longer need and bring them to the center for the give-away. Only items that are clean and in good usable condition will be accepted. Any items not taken the day of the event must be removed from the property by the person who brought it. If you want to participate, please complete a registration form at the center. Seniors 55+ are the only ones eligible to pick up items donated. 336-349-1088.
Craft Classes: 9 a.m. Jan. 9 and 23, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Additional classes. Call for more information. 336-349-1088.
UPCOMING
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 14 and 28, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Senior Bingo: 1 p.m. Jan. 16, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Please bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
Breakfast and Bingo:, 9 a.m. Jan. 17, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Fun, fellowship, food and prizes. 336-627-4711.
Health
UPCOMING
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 14, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Meetings
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 21, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Jan. 7, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Jan. 7, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
THURSDAY
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Jan. 9, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Jan. 9, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
SATURDAY
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Jan. 11, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barrett, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
UPCOMING
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Jan. 13, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Jan. 13, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Jan. 14, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Wentworth United Methodist Church, 1308 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
Etc.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Expungement, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 7, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will explain the expunction law. It is intended to help participants determine if they are eligible to have one or more charges removed from their records. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Employee Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 9, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate workers about their rights as employees under North Carolina and Federal law. Learn about employment at will, right to work, discrimination and retaliation in the workplace, and eligibility for unemployment benefits. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
OngoingTUESDAYS
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Self-care Activities: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Self-care is the practice of taking an active role in protecting one’s own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress. Taking good care of your body and mind can make a difference in how healthy you are in general and how well you cope with change. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Brain Fit: Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga Helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depressions, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work, and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
