MONDAY
Blanket Drive: through Jan. 17. Presented by YMCA of Greensboro which includes the Reidsville Family YMCA, Eden Family YMCA and Western Rockingham Family YMCA. Blankets accepted will go towards warming the members of our community this winter. As a way of saying thanks, we are waiving the joining fee for any new member who donates a blanket. Blankets will be donated to various local organizations for distribution.
Hiring Event: 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 13, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Hosted by Triad Goodwill. XLC Services is hiring production line positions. All shifts available for full-time positions. Starting pay $10 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. 2nd and 3rd shift openings. Information: call 336-579-6418.
Bingo for Books @ the Library: Adults Only, 6 p.m. Jan. 13, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. 336-548-6553.
WEDNESDAY
Game Fun: noon-1 p.m. Jan. 15 and 4-5 p.m. Jan. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. Fun for all ages. 336-778-3659. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org
THURSDAY
Pancake Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 16, Golden Corral, 1566 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Join us and help send a military child to summer camp.
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Jan. 16, Ronni’s Restaurant, 112 New Market, Madison. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and 30, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Kitchen Towel Crafting Time @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Jan. 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. Relax with light music and do a little craftin’. 336-548-6553.
Fragile, Handle with Care; TransLight/TransPlace and Windows of the Soul Exhibits Opening Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibit by Tawny Chatmon, Halide Salam and Loretta Joy Crossman. Exhibits run Jan 18-March 7. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments served. RSVP at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
YCamp for Rockingham County Middle and High School Tennis Players: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Middle school players 9:30-11 a.m. High school players 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Limited to 12 players per clinic. Free. Players must register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-january1
Artspiration: Hope + Healing, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 18, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Co-partnered with SOVAH Health to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers to focus on the healing power of art. No artistic experience necessary. All supplies provided. Due to limited space, registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org. 276-632-3221.
Artspiration: Family, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. All supplies provided. Guest may bring snacks to enjoy during class. Dress for mess. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. $20 members or $25 non-members. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
UPCOMING
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast: 8 a.m. Jan. 20, Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, Reidsville NAACP, Reidsville Human Relations Commission. Profits will be used for the MLK Jr. Unity Scholarship Fund which presents two scholarships each year for students to attend Rockingham Community College. Tickets:$10 at Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, 336- 349-8481.
AIR Shift Workshop: Jan. 20-22, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Creative people learn business skills and business people get more creative. The AIR Shift Workshop uses hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. Registration required. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Jan. 21, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “Barney Mends a Broken Heart” and “The Fun Girls.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. Come join our club and have some “Goooooood fun!” 336-548-6553.
Edward Jones Investments Financial Seminar: 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Edward Jones will share information on financial matters. Registration: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 22, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd eight hour shifts available at $9-$10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: call 336-627-1010.
Winter Apocalypse Movies @ the Library: 1 p.m.-closing Jan. 23, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 14 and 28, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Senior Bingo: 1 p.m. Jan. 16, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Please bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
FRIDAY
Breakfast and Bingo:, 9 a.m. Jan. 17, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Fun, fellowship, food and prizes. 336-627-4711.
UPCOMING
Billiard League: beginning Jan. 21, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. League rules will consist of the best two out of three games of eight ball. Please call the senior center to check your registration or to sign up. 336-349-1088.
Faux Stained Glass Craft Class: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 23, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Additional classes. Call for more information. 336-349-1088.
ONGOING
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
TUESDAY
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 14, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
FRIDAY
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Community Partners: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work group is composed of representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, law enforcement and NAMI along with behavioral health agency representatives to address specific behavioral health needs of the residents of Rockingham County, including those identified by the Suicide Task Force. Open to the public. Come have a voice in your community. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TODAY
Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Counties Meeting, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Danbury Public Library, 1104 Main St., Danbury. Speaker Jason Anthony, park ranger at Hanging Rock State Park talking about the formation and history of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Board of directors will meet at 1:30 p.m. prior to meeting. Come join us and bring a friend. Refreshments. Free. www.gsrsnc.com.
MONDAY
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Jan. 13, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Jan. 13, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
TUESDAY
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Jan. 14, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Wentworth United Methodist Church, 1308 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
UPCOMING
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Jan. 21, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. Jan. 21, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 14, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Safely dispose of Sensitive Documents: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 14 and 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Securely dispose of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Disease and Insect Issues of Brassica, Cucurbits and Fruiting Vegetables: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15, Rockingham County Agricultural Center, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Guest speaker will be Erin Eure, area specialized agent, agriculture for the N.C. Extension Service in commercial fruit and vegetables. Applied to NCDA for this program for 1 recertification NC Pesticide Credit in subclasses N, O, D, and X. Light lunch included. RSVP to Kathryn Holmes, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Agent at kathryn_holmes@ncsu.edu. 336-342-8238.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 16, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SUNDAYS
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
TUESDAYS
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Self-care Activities: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Self-care is the practice of taking an active role in protecting one’s own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress. Taking good care of your body and mind can make a difference in how healthy you are in general and how well you cope with change. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Brain Fit: Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga Helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depressions, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work, and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.
