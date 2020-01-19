MONDAY
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast: 8 a.m. Jan. 20, Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, Reidsville NAACP, Reidsville Human Relations Commission. Profits will be used for the MLK Jr. Unity Scholarship Fund which presents two scholarships each year for students to attend Rockingham Community College. Tickets:$10 at Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, 336- 349-8481.
AIR Shift Workshop: Jan. 20-22, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Creative people learn business skills and business people get more creative. The AIR Shift Workshop uses hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. Registration required. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
TUESDAY
Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 21, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Bayada Home Health Care is seeking both CNA’s and PCA’s. competitive wages, weekly pay, paid time off, scholarship programs and flexible scheduling. One year verifiable experience required. Information: call 336-637-1010.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Jan. 21, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “Barney Mends a Broken Heart” and “The Fun Girls.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. Come join our club and have some “Goooooood fun!” 336-548-6553.
Edward Jones Investments Financial Seminar: 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Edward Jones will share information on financial matters. Registration: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
WEDNESDAY
Basic Computer Skills Training Event: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 22 and 29, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop that includes basic computer, keyboarding, internet overview and basic e-mail. Free. Information: 336-949-4840.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 22, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd eight hour shifts available at $9-$10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: call 336-637-1010.
Cardio Tennis: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 22, 29, and Feb. 5, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Cardio tennis is a heart pumping fitness class for any level players from beginning to experts. For players and non-players who want something new for their fitness workout. Racket provided. $10 per class for Y members and non-members. SignUPGenius: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-cardio
THURSDAY
Winter Apocalypse Movies @ the Library: 1 p.m.-closing Jan. 23, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. Fun for all ages. 336-778-3659. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org
SATURDAY
YCamp for Rockingham County Middle and High School Tennis Players: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Middle school players 9:30-11 a.m. High school players 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Limited to 12 players per clinic. Free. Players must register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-january.
Dan River Basin Association and Rockingham County Education Foundation Outdoor Classroom Sprucing Volunteers needed: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25, Western Rockingham Middle School, 915 Ayersville Road, Mayodan. Help spread mulch, clean and stock bird feeders, mark trails, pick up litter and clear trail of tree limbs and debris. Lunch and t-shirts provided. Bring gloves and rake is you have them. All volunteers asked to sign waiver. RSVP to Jenny at jedwards@danriver.org.
MLK Day of Service: A Day On, not a Day Off!, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25, Western Rockingham Middle School, 915 Ayersville Road, Mayodan. Annual Day of Service to celebrate the Martin Luther King Day Holiday and join the national MLK Day of Service movement. All ages welcome to help with hands on projects to benefit students, families and community. We need everyone’s helping hands. Register at https://conta.cc/2E2koMv. Information: lori@helprockinghamstudents.org or call the Rockingham County Education Foundation, 336-552-0761.
UPCOMING
Hiring Event: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. United States Census Bureau is hiring for the 2020 US Census Team. No experience needed. 18 years of age, great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. Make up to $16 per hour, plus mileage. Information: 336-949-4849.
January Career Expo Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 29, Eden Public Library, 494 S. Pierce St., Eden. Presented by Triad Goodwill. employers include XLC Services and Workforce Unlimited. These companies are hiring for various positions including production line workers, warehouse distribution workers and maintenance technicians. Pay depends on experience. Information: 336-579-6418.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Encore Viewing and Discussion of White Christmas, Bloody Christmas @ the Library: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. General discussion and Lawson Family genealogical information. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Mock Interviews Workshop Training Event: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 31, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Become more confident when going to job interviews. Topics include interview basics, practice questions, strategies and practical experience. Information: 336-949-4849.
Activities For Special Needs and Friends: 1 p.m. Feb. 1, 15, and 29, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Franklin St., Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Lilac Basket, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Feb. 8, March, 14, April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
13th Annual Tasting Extravaganza: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 8, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Presented by the Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club. Silent auction, delicious wine, hops and appetizers. Proceeds benefit Rockingham County Help for the Homeless. Tickets: $20 advance or $25 at the door. Tickets available at Deep Springs Country Club or from any member.
Daddy Daughter Dance: 6 p.m. Feb. 8, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create lasting memories with your daughter. Arrive in style on the red carpet and be treated to a fun night of dancing. Free to members. $20 non-members and $5 per additional child. Tickets: PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
ONGOING
Fragile, Handle with Care; TransLight/TransPlace and Windows of the Soul Exhibit: Jan. 18-March 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. New exhibit by Tawny Chatmon, Halide Salam and Loretta Joy Crossman. Free and open to the public. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Tree of Life Lighting: through January 31, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Day Hospital Lobby, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. Symbolize your love and admiration for special people in your life with lovelights and starlights through January 31. Minimum donation: $5 per lovelight, $100 per starlight. Donations are tax deductible. Make donations in gift shop or call 336-627-8510.
TUESDAY
Billiard League: beginning Jan. 21, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. League rules will consist of the best two out of three games of eight ball. Please call the senior center to check your registration or to sign up. 336-349-1088.
THURSDAY
Faux Stained Glass Craft Class: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 23, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Additional classes. Call for more information. 336-349-1088.
Senior Mingle: Jan. 23, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Come join us for a meal, conversation and some fun. Registration deadline Jan. 20. 336-548-2789.
UPCOMING
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 28, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
M&M Fellowship Choir Practice: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 28, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Registration required. $30. 336-548-2789.
Painting with Watercolors: Jan. 28, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Class will be painting a snowy mailbox design. $10. Registration: 336-548-2789.
Senior Games Kick Off Party: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Early bird rate this day. Call if you need transportation. 336-349-1088.
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Sponsored by Jacob’s Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation. 336-548-2789.
ONGOING
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
FRIDAY
Rockingham County Community Partners: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work group is composed of representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, law enforcement and NAMI along with behavioral health agency representatives to address specific behavioral health needs of the residents of Rockingham County, including those identified by the Suicide Task Force. Open to the public. Come have a voice in your community. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Understanding Integrated Care: 6 p.m. Jan. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Course will demonstrate ways to promote integrated care and the benefits of ensuring that our members with complex needs are receiving care that meets their overall needs. Registration required two business days prior to event. Registration: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Group promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Helps build community capacity to provide effective, community-based, family and youth driven services that are delivered within a system of care philosophy. Information: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: Health Care Power of Attorney/Living Wills, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will teach you how to fill out and file the necessary forms to secure these important documents. Forms provided during session. Webinar will be followed by question and answer session with a licensed attorney. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
What is Recovery?: 6 p.m. Jan. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presentation will help participants define recovery, understand the ten fundamental components of recovery, the four dimension of recovery, and recovery supports. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Jan. 21, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Feb 3 and 17, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. Jan. 21, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Safely dispose of Sensitive Documents: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Securely dispose of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
NCDA Pesticide Exams: 1 p.m. Feb. 5, Rockingham County Agricultural Center, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Presented by Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Service. Call NCDA & CS/Pesticide section 919-733-3556 to confirm what licensing category is needed. Online exam registration form and methods to order study manuals can be found at http://www.ncagr.gov/SPCAP/pesticides/index.htm Information: Kathryn Holmes, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Agent at kathryn_holmes@ncsu.edu or call 336-342-8238.
