MONDAY
Hiring Event: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. United States Census Bureau is hiring for the 2020 US Census Team. No experience needed. 18 years of age, great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. Make up to $16 per hour, plus mileage. Information: 336-949-4849.
WEDNESDAY
Basic Computer Skills Training Event: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 29, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop that includes basic computer, keyboarding, internet overview and basic e-mail. Free. Information: 336-949-4840.
January Career Expo Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 29, Eden Public Library, 494 S. Pierce St., Eden. Presented by Triad Goodwill. employers include XLC Services and Workforce Unlimited. These companies are hiring for various positions including production line workers, warehouse distribution workers and maintenance technicians. Pay depends on experience. Information: 336-579-6418.
Cardio Tennis: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 29, and Feb. 5, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Cardio tennis is a heart pumping fitness class for any level players from beginning to experts. For players and non-players who want something new for their fitness workout. Racket provided. $10 per class for Y members and non-members. SignUPGenius: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-cardio
THURSDAY
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Encore Viewing and Discussion of White Christmas, Bloody Christmas @ the Library: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. General discussion and Lawson Family genealogical information. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Mock Interviews Workshop Training Event: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 31, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Become more confident when going to job interviews. Topics include interview basics, practice questions, strategies and practical experience. Information: 336-949-4849.
SATURDAY
Activities For Special Needs and Friends: 1 p.m. Feb. 1, 15, and 29, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Franklin St., Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
Jammin’ @ the Library: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 3, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Information: 336-548-6553.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Feb. 4, Lab work “23 Unexpected Websites You Can Use for Genealogy.” Feb. 11, 49 Ancestry.com Tips: A Useful Guide. 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Feb. 6, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, 140 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Paychex. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Lilac Basket, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Valentine’s Day Comedy Movies @ the Library: 1:30-closing Feb. 6, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. Information: 336-548-6553.
Pokemon Bingo Family Edition @ the Library: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 7, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Information: 336-548-6553.
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Feb. 8, March, 14, April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
“Hugs & Kisses” Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Featuring Miss Dale. Joins us for crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. 336-548-6553.
13th Annual Tasting Extravaganza: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 8, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Presented by the Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club. Silent auction, delicious wine, hops and appetizers. Proceeds benefit Rockingham County Help for the Homeless. Tickets: $20 advance or $25 at the door. Tickets available at Deep Springs Country Club or from any member.
Daddy Daughter Dance: 6 p.m. Feb. 8, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create lasting memories with your daughter. Arrive in style on the red carpet and be treated to a fun night of dancing. Free to members. $20 non-members and $5 per additional child. Tickets: PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
ONGOING
Fragile, Handle with Care; TransLight/TransPlace and Windows of the Soul Exhibit: through March 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. New exhibit by Tawny Chatmon, Halide Salam and Loretta Joy Crossman. Free and open to the public. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Tree of Life Lighting: through January 31, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Day Hospital Lobby, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. Symbolize your love and admiration for special people in your life with lovelights and starlights through January 31. Minimum donation: $5 per lovelight, $100 per starlight. Donations are tax deductible. Make donations in gift shop or call 336-627-8510.
TUESDAY
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 28, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
M&M Fellowship Choir Practice: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 28, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Registration required. $30. 336-548-2789.
Painting with Watercolors: Jan. 28, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Class will be painting a snowy mailbox design. $10. Registration: 336-548-2789.
THURSDAY
Senior Games Kick Off Party: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Early bird rate this day. Call if you need transportation. 336-349-1088.
FRIDAY
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Sponsored by Jacob’s Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation. 336-548-2789.
ONGOING
Billiard League: beginning Jan. 21, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. League rules will consist of the best two out of three games of eight ball. Please call the senior center to check your registration or to sign up. 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
MONDAY
Understanding Integrated Care: 6 p.m. Jan. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Course will demonstrate ways to promote integrated care and the benefits of ensuring that our members with complex needs are receiving care that meets their overall needs. Registration required two business days prior to event. Registration: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Group promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Helps build community capacity to provide effective, community-based, family and youth driven services that are delivered within a system of care philosophy. Information: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: Health Care Power of Attorney/Living Wills, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will teach you how to fill out and file the necessary forms to secure these important documents. Forms provided during session. Webinar will be followed by question and answer session with a licensed attorney. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
What is Recovery?: 6 p.m. Jan. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presentation will help participants define recovery, understand the ten fundamental components of recovery, the four dimension of recovery, and recovery supports. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Autism Alternative Programs: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Autism Society of North Carolina Rockingham County Chapter invites you to attend a presentation on alternative programs presented by Mount Jubilee Ministries.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
MONDAY
Shiloh Fire Department Annual Fire Protection Association Meeting: 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Shiloh Fire Department, 3320 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Feb 3 and 17, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barrett, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
TUESDAY
Safely dispose of Sensitive Documents: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Securely dispose of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
NCDA Pesticide Exams: 1 p.m. Feb. 5, Rockingham County Agricultural Center, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Presented by Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Service. Call NCDA & CS/Pesticide section 919-733-3556 to confirm what licensing category is needed. Online exam registration form and methods to order study manuals can be found at http://www.ncagr.gov/SPCAP/pesticides/index.htm Information: Kathryn Holmes, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Agent at kathryn_holmes@ncsu.edu or call 336-342-8238.
SUNDAYS
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale St., Stokesdale.
Al-Anon: Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Fran Hughes, 336-394-1403 or Annalisa Flynn, 336-394-1226.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Evening Words of Wisdom, 6 p.m. Mondays; and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Fellowship Group, 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Madison-Mayodan: 8 p.m. Mondays, and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Mondays, Peace United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield.
TUESDAYS
Zumba: 6:15 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Self-care Activities: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Self-care is the practice of taking an active role in protecting one’s own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress. Taking good care of your body and mind can make a difference in how healthy you are in general and how well you cope with change. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Brain Fit: Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
Alcoholics Anonymous: A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays monthly, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Circle of Love Group, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Sparrow Group, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, 2614 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Brown Summit: 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Fridays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Variety of music by The Mayodan Band. Family fun environment. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation at the door. No alcohol.
