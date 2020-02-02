MONDAY
Jammin’ @ the Library: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 3, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Information: 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Feb. 4, Lab work “23 Unexpected Websites You Can Use for Genealogy.” Feb. 11, 49 Ancestry.com Tips: A Useful Guide. 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
WEDNESDAY
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 5 and 19, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd eight-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
Cardio Tennis: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 5, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Cardio tennis is a heart pumping fitness class for any level players from beginning to experts. For players and non-players who want something new for their fitness workout. Racket provided. $10 per class for Y members and non-members. SignUPGenius: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-cardio
THURSDAY
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Feb. 6, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, 140 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Paychex. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Lilac Basket, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Valentine’s Day Comedy Movies @ the Library: 1:30-closing Feb. 6, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. Information: 336-548-6553.
FRIDAY
Valentine’s Day Social: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Pokemon Bingo Family Edition @ the Library: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 7, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Information: 336-548-6553.
SATURDAY
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Feb. 8, March, 14, April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
“Hugs & Kisses” Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Featuring Miss Dale. Joins us for crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. 336-548-6553.
13th Annual Tasting Extravaganza: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 8, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Presented by the Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club. Silent auction, delicious wine, hops and appetizers. Vendors include Childress Vineyards, Autumn Creek Vineyards, GIA Distillery, Kalo, The Mad Bean Cafe, Hell on Horsecreek Brewing, Tryon, Southern Spirits, Riverbirch Vineyards and Farm, Shadrach Brewing Co., Eliana’s Garden, LLC and Apple House Catering & Bakery. Proceeds benefit Rockingham County Help for the Homeless. Tickets: $20 advance or $25 at the door. Tickets available at Deep Springs Country Club or from any member.
Daddy Daughter Dance: 6 p.m. Feb. 8, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create lasting memories with your daughter. Arrive in style on the red carpet and be treated to a fun night of dancing. Create tissue paper corsages to wear during event. Complimentary snacks and desserts. Free to members. $20 non-members and $5 per additional child. Tickets: PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
UPCOMING
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Feb. 11, Ashley Latham Photography, 619 Washington St., Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Dress for Success Training Workshop: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop will teach you how to dress like a pro. Information: 336-949-4840.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. Feb. 12, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. “Breaker’s Space.” 336-548-6553.
One Stop Early Voting: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-14, 17-21, 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Eden Public Library, 134 N. Pierce St; Salvation Army Community Center, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville; and Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Also 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 13-14, 17-21, 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Wentworth. 336-342-8107. www.co.rockingham.nc.us.
Yoga in the Galleries: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 13, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Relaxing one-hour, slow-paced yoga practice. All levels of yoga welcome. Bring your own mat. Free to members. $10 non-members at the door. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 14 and 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Artspiration: Family, 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. All supplies provided. Guest may bring snacks to enjoy during class. Dress for mess. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. $20 members or $25 non-members. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Activities For Special Needs and Friends: 1 p.m. Feb. 15, and 29, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Franklin St., Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Fragile, Handle with Care; TransLight/TransPlace and Windows of the Soul Exhibit: through March 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. New exhibit by Tawny Chatmon, Halide Salam and Loretta Joy Crossman. Free and open to the public. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
UPCOMING
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 11 and 25, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
ONGOING
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 4, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Conflict Resolution: 5-6 p.m. Feb. 4, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn how to achieve compromise and collaboration in conflictual situations as you learn why people act and/or react in specific ways, effective communication skills, problem solving, and steps to deescalate in a crisis. Registration required at least two days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 5, City of Eden Public Works, 1050 Klyce St., Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Eden YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy St., Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Legal Aid Clinic: SSI/SSDI, 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 6, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn about the types of adult Social Security Disability benefits, how you qualify, the application process, and what you need to show to prove you are entitled to benefits. At the end of video presentation, participants can ask general questions to attorney through webinar. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
MONDAY
Vehicle Safety Inspection: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 3-4, Jumper’s Auto Service, 124 N. Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Learn the proper procedures for conducting vehicle safety inspections and operating a safety inspection station. Cost: $78. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
TUESDAY
Effective/Substitute Teacher Training: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 4-26, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn how to be successful in a classroom setting. Course is required by Rockingham County Schools in order to gain employment as a substitute teacher. Cost: $125. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
THURSDAY
Music Production: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6-March 26, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn how to create music using computer software and live instrumentation. Students will be able to edit and create music fro commercials and movies. Cost: $70. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
SATURDAY
Notary Public: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th edition required. Cost: $70. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Open Shop: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8, RCC Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Woodturning enthusiasts and beginners may bring their own projects to work on. A knowledgeable instructor will be available to work with students closely to instruct on specific techniques and answer questions. Students may bring their own tools and safety equipment or use tools and safety equipment at the center. Students will need miscellaneous wood, sandpaper and finish. Cost: $70. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
UPCOMING
OBD/IM Emissions Training: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 10-11, Jumpers Auto Service, 124 N. Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Course prepares auto technicians and service personnel to be safety and emissions inspectors for motor vehicles. Learn the necessary skills to pass the qualification exam. Cost: $75. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Nursing Information Session: 6 p.m. Feb. 13 or Feb. 18, RCC, Owens Health Sciences Building, room 210, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn more about the admissions process and nursing profession. Information: 336-342-4261. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 14, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn to recognize an emergency or signs of heath attack, care for choking victims, rescue breathing and CPR. Course completion gives you an American Heart Association/Basic Life Support recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $55 due a week prior to class. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2602. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Pen Turning: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15, RCC Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Students will need wood or acrylic for making their pen. Blank may be purchased at Wall Lumber, Woodcraft, online or you may bring a blank which holds meaning for you. Instructor must approve all blanks. Cost: $60 includes supply fee. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Feb 3 and 17, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
SATURDAY
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barrett, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
UPCOMING
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Feb. 10, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Feb. 10, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Feb. 11, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Wentworth United Methodist Church, 1308 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Feb. 13, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Expungement, 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 4, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will explain the expunction law. It is intended to help participants determine if they are eligible to have one or more charges removed from their records. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Safely Dispose of Sensitive Documents: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 4 and 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Securely dispose of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Basic Computer Training Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 5, 19, March 4, and 18, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop for basic computer skills. Topics include basic computer and keyboarding, internet overview and basic e-mail. Information: 336-949-4840.
NCDA Pesticide Exams: 1 p.m. Feb. 5, Rockingham County Agricultural Center, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Presented by Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Service. Call NCDA & CS/Pesticide section 919-733-3556 to confirm what licensing category is needed. Online exam registration form and methods to order study manuals can be found at http://www.ncagr.gov/SPCAP/pesticides/index.htm Information: Kathryn Holmes, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Agent at kathryn_holmes@ncsu.edu or call 336-342-8238.
UPCOMING
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: Employee Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 13, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will educate workers about their rights as employees under North Carolina and Federal law. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SUNDAYS
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale St., Stokesdale.
Al-Anon: Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Fran Hughes, 336-394-1403 or Annalisa Flynn, 336-394-1226.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Evening Words of Wisdom, 6 p.m. Mondays; and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Fellowship Group, 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Madison-Mayodan: 8 p.m. Mondays, and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Mondays, Peace United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield.
