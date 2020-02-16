TODAY
Black History Program: Know the Past, Shape The Future, 10 a.m. Feb. 16, Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 3890 U.S. 220 Business, Stoneville. Special guest speaker, 4-star General Dennis Via, U.S. army retired. Area veterans, JROTC groups and interested residents invited to attend. Reception to follow. 336-573-2337.
MONDAY
One Stop Early Voting: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-21, 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Eden Public Library, 134 N. Pierce St; Salvation Army Community Center, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville; and Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Also 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 17-21, 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Wentworth. 336-342-8107. www.co.rockingham.nc.us.
USTA Tennis Coaches Development Workshop: 12:30 -3 p.m. Feb. 17, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. For middle and high school tennis coaches, assistants, team managers and interested supporters. Improve your coaching knowledge, share tips for planning your program and practices, and ideas to help develop your team players. Lunch included. Free. Registration and information: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-rockingham3.
WEDNESDAY
Job Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 19, AmeriStaff, 302-D N. Pierce St., Eden. Hiring for HR Assistant, bookkeeping assistant, accountant/bookkeeper, machine operators, warehouse workers, manufacturing technicians, textile, manufacturing workers, warehouse order puller, quality control, warehouse manager, maintenance mechanic (direct hire) and quality assurance manager (direct hire). 336-623-6252.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 19, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd eight-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
THURSDAY
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Feb. 20, ATC Staffing Solutions, 2873 N.C. 135, Stoneville. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Mike Wiley’s Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Tired Souls opens in Montgomery, Alabama on Dec. 1, 1955 — the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man. Her determination was the catalyst that inspired Montgomery’s black citizens to abandon all travel on city buses until they were no longer forced to sit in the back or stand when a white person boarded. But there were others who came before Mrs. Parks and laid the groundwork for this pivotal moment. Tired Souls introduces audiences to Jo Ann Robinson, Claudette Colvin and others so instrumental in lighting a fire under the Civil Rights movement and changing the course of U.S. history forever. $20. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
African American Read-In and Family Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Danville-based story teller Fred Motley will perform classic folktales, songs and stories from around the world. Community members will also read excepts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors. Complimentary snacks. All ages welcome. Free. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Schools Kindergarten 101: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 8:30 a.m. March 10, Eden Parent Resource Center, 1130 Center Church Rd, Eden; 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25, Western Rockingham Middle School Media Center, 915 Ayersville Road, Madison; 5:30 p.m. March 3 and 8:30 a.m. March 12, Reidsville Parent Resource Center, 212 Lawsonville Ave., Reidsville; and 5:30 p.m. March 5, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Information also available at Catch the Reading Bug Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21, Rockingham County Middle School, 182 High School Road, Reidsville. Do you have a child turning 5 years old before Aug. 31 or just want to know more? Program will talk about registration, medical requirements, how to prepare your child for kindergarten and more. Free. Registration encouraged. Call Rockingham County Partnership for Children, 336-342-9676 or email info@rockinghamkids.org.
Hiring Event: 1:30-4 p.m. Feb. 25, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. AmeriStaff has immediate need for HR Assistant, bookkeeping assistant, machine operators, warehouse workers, manufacturing technicians, textile, manufacturing workers, warehouse order puller, quality control, maintenance mechanic and quality assurance manager. Pay depends on experience. Information: 336-949-4849.
Nary a Thing chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 25, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Special members’ Mayberry Fantastic Fall Festival planning session. Come join our club and have some “Goooood fun!.” 336-548-6553.
Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 27, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Debbie’s Staffing has immediate need for bank tellers, shipping clerks, lift operators, machine operators, heat press operators, packers/pickers, sewers and material handlers. Pay up to $14 and maybe more depending on experience. Information: 336-949-4849.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Enjoy happy hour with a casual gallery walk and talk led by Tawny Chatmon, African American artist of the Fragile, Handle with Care exhibit. She will discuss her influences and techniques and answer questions. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by Piedmont Arts Guild. Free. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Food for Thought Taster-Talk: noon-2 p.m. Feb. 29, Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, 1086 N.C. Highway 65, Wentworth. Multicultural and multi-generational program aimed to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month. Explore and reveal some intriguing, hidden histories through the undoubtedly universal narrative that is food. This years focus will be all about the rich history of barbecue. Valencia Abbot, history teacher at Rockingham Early College will guide guests in unpacking not only barbecue’s fascinating heritage, but also its unique significance in African American culture. On-going research is even revealing how the humble and beloved barbecue became a vehicle for political legitimacy among marginalized groups. Sample a variety of barbecue and side dishes provided by professional chefs and home-style cooks. Free. www.themarconline.org. 336-634-4949.
Activities For Special Needs and Friends: 1 p.m. Feb. 29, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Franklin St., Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Spay-ghetti & No Balls Dinner Benefit: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Church of the Epiphany, 538 Henry St., Eden. Presented by Friends of Eden Animal Rescue. Dinner will raise awareness and funds for rescue services in our community. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Also 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Tickets: $15 per adult or $25 per couple, $10 for ages 6-17, under 5 free. Reservations required. Call 336-627-5746 or 912-1178.
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon, March, 14, April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
FRIDAY
Ladies Night Out: Feb. 21. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Enjoy MENOPAUSE The Musical a hilarious celebration of women and the change. Van leaves from Hardees at 5 p.m. Cost:$41. First come, first served. Call 336-627-4711 to sign up.
UPCOMING
Bingo: 9 a.m. Feb. 24, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 25, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”http://PiedmontArts.org” target=”_blank”}PiedmontArts.org{/a}.
2020 United States Census Bureau Information: noon Feb. 26, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Come find out why it is important to participate in the 2020 Census, what to expect and how to distinguish a legitimate Census worker from a scam artist. Registration: 336-627-4711.
Thursday at the Theater: Feb. 27. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Join us as we see “Call of the Wild.” Limited space. To sign up, call 336-627-4711.
ONGOING
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
Free Tax Assistance: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Trained volunteers ready to assist you in filing your income tax returns electronically. Appointments: 336-627-4711.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
How to Become a Hospice Volunteer: noon-2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn how you can volunteer at Hospice of Rockingham County. Drop in session to learn more information about how to give back to our community. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Game Fun: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. Fun for all ages. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Line Dancing for Health: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn new line dances while you exercise by having fun. By line dancing for an hour, you could possibly burn 300-500 calories per hour. Instructed by Jordan Jefferies-James, or Rockingham County Cooperative Extensnion. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
THURSDAY
Alternative Programs for Adults with I/DD Lunch and Learn: noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Mount Jubilee Ministries to introduce a new alternative day program called His Path Developmental Day Program. Registration at least two business days prior to event. Registration and information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
FRIDAY
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Women and Heart Disease: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 24, UNC Rockingham Health Care, main conference room, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Dr. Fernando Ortiz, cardiologist at UNC Cardiology will address the unique symptoms women experience during a heart attack and how to decrease chances of being one of the nearly 300,000 women who die of heart disease in our country every year. Includes a free heart healthy box lunch. Seating is limited, so register early. RSVP to 336-627-6191.
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Group promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Helps build community capacity to provide effective, community-based, family and youth driven services that are delivered within a system of care philosophy. Information: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Overview: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Introductory presentation assists members in learning what services are available, the Provider Network, and what to do if you or someone you know experiences a behavioral health crisis. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Free. Registration: 336-778-3659. Information: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
MONDAY
Sustainable Trail Design and Layout, Construction and Maintenance: 12:30-5 p.m. Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18-19 and 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 20, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn to design, layout, construct and maintain sustainable trails from trail planning to design and layout, corridor flagging, and pin flagging of a trail alignment in the fields. Students will construct new trail reroutes and maintain existing trails on the RCC campus. Tools provided. Cost $125. Registration and information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
TUESDAY
Nursing Information Session: 6 p.m. Feb. 18, RCC, Owens Health Sciences Building, room 210, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn more about the admissions process and nursing profession. Information: 336-342-4261. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Feb 17, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Feb. 18, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
TUESDAY
Safely Dispose of Sensitive Documents: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Securely dispose of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Basic Computer Training Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 19, March 4, and 18, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop for basic computer skills. Topics include basic computer and keyboarding, internet overview and basic e-mail. Information: 336-949-4840.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce, 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Circle of Love Group, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Sparrow Group, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, 2614 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
Alcohols Anonymous: Open Meeting: noon Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly March-October, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga Helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depressions, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work, and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon: Draper Group, 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Al-Anon: Madison-Mayodan Group, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Brown Summit: 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Fridays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Variety of music by The Mayodan Band. Family fun environment. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation at the door. No alcohol.
SATURDAYS
Alcoholics Anonymous: YANA Women’s Group, 11 a.m. Saturdays, Mount Zion Methodist Church, 3708 Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Serenity Group, 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Happy Destiny Group, 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.
