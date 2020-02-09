MONDAY
Public Input Workshop: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 10, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Dr., Eden. The City of Eden is updating its land use regulations and creating a new Unified Development Ordinance. Your voice matters. Attend the workshop and help shape the future of your community. Information: Kelly Stultz at kstultz@edennc.us or call 336-612-8041.
TUESDAY
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Feb. 11, Ashley Latham Photography, 619 Washington St., Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Job Fair: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 11, Peebles, 220 W. Kings Highway, Eden and 118 New Market, Madison. Stage is converting its Peebles stores to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price retailer with name brand apparel, on-trend home decor and merchandise for the entire family with prices lower than department stores. Gordmans is now hiring for their opening April 7.
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Feb. 4, Lab work “23 Unexpected Websites You Can Use for Genealogy.” Feb. 11, 49 Ancestry.com Tips: A Useful Guide. 336-548-6553. Email: sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
WEDNESDAY
Teen Club: 4 p.m. Feb. 12, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. “Breaker’s Space.” 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
One Stop Early Voting: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-14, 17-21, 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Eden Public Library, 134 N. Pierce St; Salvation Army Community Center, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville; and Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Also 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 13-14, 17-21, 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Wentworth. 336-342-8107. www.co.rockingham.nc.us.
Yoga in the Galleries: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 13, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Relaxing one-hour, slow-paced yoga practice. All levels of yoga welcome. Bring your own mat. Free to members. $10 non-members at the door. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Valentine’s Day Party and Advocacy Event: 11:30-1 p.m. Feb. 14, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Join the seniors and the North Carolina Senior Center Alliance in writing and sending thank you valentines for funding senior centers. We will let legislators know what your senior center means to you. Bring finger foods, and play bingo and games. 336-627-4711.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 14 and 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SATURDAY
Artspiration: Family, 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. All supplies provided. Guest may bring snacks to enjoy during class. Dress for mess. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. $20 members or $25 non-members. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Activities For Special Needs and Friends: 1 p.m. Feb. 15, and 29, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Franklin St., Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Black History Celebration: 5 p.m. Feb. 15, St. John United Methodist Church, 1112 Center Church Road, Eden. Celebrate through songs, testimonies and giving thanks to God for all the many blessings. Requesting that your church and choir participate by singing two or three selections. RSVP by Feb. 9 if your church and choir will attend. Contact, Helena Scales, 336-623-7527.
UPCOMING
USTA Tennis Coaches Development Workshop: 12:30 -3 p.m. Feb. 17, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. For middle and high school tennis coaches, assistants, team managers and interested supporters. Improve your coaching knowledge, share tips for planning your program and practices, and ideas to help develop your team players. Lunch included. Free. Registration and information: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-rockingham3.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 19, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd eight-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Feb. 20, ATC Staffing Solutions, 2873 N.C. 135, Stoneville. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Mike Wiley’s Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Tired Souls opens in Montgomery, Alabama on Dec. 1, 1955 — the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man. Her determination was the catalyst that inspired Montgomery’s black citizens to abandon all travel on city buses until they were no longer forced to sit in the back or stand when a white person boarded. But there were others who came before Mrs. Parks and laid the groundwork for this pivotal moment. Tired Souls introduces audiences to Jo Ann Robinson, Claudette Colvin and others so instrumental in lighting a fire under the Civil Rights movement and changing the course of U.S. history forever. $20. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
African American Read-In and Family Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Danville-based story teller Fred Motley will perform classic folktales, songs and stories from around the world. Community members will also read excepts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors. Complimentary snacks. All ages welcome. Free. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon, March, 14, April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
ONGOING
Fragile, Handle with Care; TransLight/TransPlace and Windows of the Soul Exhibit: through March 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. New exhibit by Tawny Chatmon, Halide Salam and Loretta Joy Crossman. Free and open to the public. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
TUESDAY
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 11 and 25, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
ONGOING
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP): 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
TUESDAY
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
UPCOMING
Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
How to Become a Hospice Volunteer: noon-2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn how you can volunteer at Hospice of Rockingham County. Drop in session to learn more information about how to give back to our community. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Game Fun: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. Fun for all ages. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Line Dancing for Health: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn new line dances while you exercise by having fun. By line dancing for an hour, you could possibly burn 300-500 calories per hour. Instructed by Jordan Jefferies-James, or Rockingham County Cooperative Extensnion. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Alternative Programs for Adults with I/DD Lunch and Learn: noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Mount Jubilee Ministries to introduce a new alternative day program called His Path Developmental Day Program. Registration at least two business days prior to event. Registration and information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
MONDAY
OBD/IM Emissions Training: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 10-11, Jumpers Auto Service, 124 N. Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Course prepares auto technicians and service personnel to be safety and emissions inspectors for motor vehicles. Learn the necessary skills to pass the qualification exam. Cost: $75. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
THURSDAY
Nursing Information Session: 6 p.m. Feb. 13 or Feb. 18, RCC, Owens Health Sciences Building, room 210, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn more about the admissions process and nursing profession. Information: 336-342-4261. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
FRIDAY
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 14, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn to recognize an emergency or signs of heath attack, care for choking victims, rescue breathing and CPR. Course completion gives you an American Heart Association/Basic Life Support recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $55 due a week prior to class. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2602. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
SATURDAY
Pen Turning: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15, RCC Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Students will need wood or acrylic for making their pen. Blank may be purchased at Wall Lumber, Woodcraft, online or you may bring a blank which holds meaning for you. Instructor must approve all blanks. Cost: $60 includes supply fee. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
MONDAY
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Feb. 10, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Feb. 10, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
TUESDAY
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Feb. 11, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Wentworth United Methodist Church, 1308 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
THURSDAY
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Feb. 13, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Dress for Success Training Workshop: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop will teach you how to dress like a pro. Information: 336-949-4840.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Employee Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 13, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will educate workers about their rights as employees under North Carolina and Federal law. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SUNDAYS
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale St., Stokesdale.
Al-Anon: Paths to Recovery, 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Fran Hughes, 336-394-1403 or Annalisa Flynn, 336-394-1226.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Evening Words of Wisdom, 6 p.m. Mondays; and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Fellowship Group, 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Madison-Mayodan: 8 p.m. Mondays, and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8 p.m. Mondays, Peace United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Road, Summerfield.
