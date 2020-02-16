TODAY
Black History Program: Know the Past, Shape The Future, 10 a.m. Feb. 16, Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 3890 U.S. 220 Business, Stoneville. Special guest speaker, 4-star General Dennis Via, U.S. army retired. Area veterans, JROTC groups and interested residents invited to attend. Reception to follow. 336-573-2337.
MONDAY
One Stop Early Voting: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-21, 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Eden Public Library, 134 N. Pierce St; Salvation Army Community Center, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville; and Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Also 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 17-21, 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Wentworth. 336-342-8107. www.co.rockingham.nc.us.
USTA Tennis Coaches Development Workshop: 12:30 -3 p.m. Feb. 17, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. For middle and high school tennis coaches, assistants, team managers and interested supporters. Improve your coaching knowledge, share tips for planning your program and practices, and ideas to help develop your team players. Lunch included. Free. Registration and information: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-rockingham3.
WEDNESDAY
Job Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 19, AmeriStaff, 302-D N. Pierce St., Eden. Hiring for HR Assistant, bookkeeping assistant, accountant/bookkeeper, machine operators, warehouse workers, manufacturing technicians, textile, manufacturing workers, warehouse order puller, quality control, warehouse manager, maintenance mechanic (direct hire) and quality assurance manager (direct hire). 336-623-6252.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 19, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd and 3rd eight-hour shifts available at $9-10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: 336-637-1010.
THURSDAY
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Feb. 20, ATC Staffing Solutions, 2873 N.C. 135, Stoneville. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Mike Wiley’s Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Tired Souls opens in Montgomery, Alabama on Dec. 1, 1955 — the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man. Her determination was the catalyst that inspired Montgomery’s black citizens to abandon all travel on city buses until they were no longer forced to sit in the back or stand when a white person boarded. But there were others who came before Mrs. Parks and laid the groundwork for this pivotal moment. Tired Souls introduces audiences to Jo Ann Robinson, Claudette Colvin and others so instrumental in lighting a fire under the Civil Rights movement and changing the course of U.S. history forever. $20. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
African American Read-In and Family Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Danville-based story teller Fred Motley will perform classic folktales, songs and stories from around the world. Community members will also read excepts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors. Complimentary snacks. All ages welcome. Free. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Ladies Night Out: Feb. 21. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Enjoy MENOPAUSE The Musical a hilarious celebration of women and the change. Van leaves from Hardees at 5 p.m. Cost:$41. First come, first served. Call 336-627-4711 to sign up.
ONGOING
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call for an appointment, 336-627-4711.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: January-April, RCARE, 102. N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free tax preparation. 336-349-1088.
Free Tax Assistance: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Trained volunteers ready to assist you in filing your income tax returns electronically. Appointments: 336-627-4711.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
How to Become a Hospice Volunteer: noon-2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn how you can volunteer at Hospice of Rockingham County. Drop in session to learn more information about how to give back to our community. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Game Fun: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. Fun for all ages. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Line Dancing for Health: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn new line dances while you exercise by having fun. By line dancing for an hour, you could possibly burn 300-500 calories per hour. Instructed by Jordan Jefferies-James, or Rockingham County Cooperative Extensnion. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
THURSDAY
Alternative Programs for Adults with I/DD Lunch and Learn: noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Mount Jubilee Ministries to introduce a new alternative day program called His Path Developmental Day Program. Registration at least two business days prior to event. Registration and information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
FRIDAY
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Women and Heart Disease: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 24, UNC Rockingham Health Care, main conference room, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Dr. Fernando Ortiz, cardiologist at UNC Cardiology will address the unique symptoms women experience during a heart attack and how to decrease chances of being one of the nearly 300,000 women who die of heart disease in our country every year. Includes a free heart healthy box lunch. Seating is limited, so register early. RSVP to 336-627-6191.
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Group promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Helps build community capacity to provide effective, community-based, family and youth driven services that are delivered within a system of care philosophy. Information: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Overview: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Introductory presentation assists members in learning what services are available, the Provider Network, and what to do if you or someone you know experiences a behavioral health crisis. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Free. Registration: 336-778-3659. Information: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
MONDAY
Sustainable Trail Design and Layout, Construction and Maintenance: 12:30-5 p.m. Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18-19 and 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 20, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn to design, layout, construct and maintain sustainable trails from trail planning to design and layout, corridor flagging, and pin flagging of a trail alignment in the fields. Students will construct new trail reroutes and maintain existing trails on the RCC campus. Tools provided. Cost $125. Registration and information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
TUESDAY
Nursing Information Session: 6 p.m. Feb. 18, RCC, Owens Health Sciences Building, room 210, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn more about the admissions process and nursing profession. Information: 336-342-4261. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Feb 17, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Feb. 18, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
TUESDAY
Safely Dispose of Sensitive Documents: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 18, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Securely dispose of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Basic Computer Training Workshop: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 19, March 4, and 18, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Free workshop for basic computer skills. Topics include basic computer and keyboarding, internet overview and basic e-mail. Information: 336-949-4840.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce, 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
