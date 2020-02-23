MONDAY
One Stop Early Voting: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Eden Public Library, 134 N. Pierce St; Salvation Army Community Center, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville; and Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Also 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 24-28 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29, Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Wentworth. 336-342-8107. www.co.rockingham.nc.us.
Rockingham County Schools Kindergarten 101: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 8:30 a.m. March 10, Eden Parent Resource Center, 1130 Center Church Rd, Eden; 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25, Western Rockingham Middle School Media Center, 915 Ayersville Road, Madison; 5:30 p.m. March 3 and 8:30 a.m. March 12, Reidsville Parent Resource Center, 212 Lawsonville Ave., Reidsville; and 5:30 p.m. March 5, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Information also available at Catch the Reading Bug Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21, Rockingham County Middle School, 182 High School Road, Reidsville. Do you have a child turning 5 years old before Aug. 31 or just want to know more? Program will talk about registration, medical requirements, how to prepare your child for kindergarten and more. Free. Registration encouraged. Call Rockingham County Partnership for Children, 336-342-9676 or email info@rockinghamkids.org.
Hiring Event: 1:30-4 p.m. Feb. 25, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. AmeriStaff has immediate need for HR Assistant, bookkeeping assistant, machine operators, warehouse workers, manufacturing technicians, textile, manufacturing workers, warehouse order puller, quality control, maintenance mechanic and quality assurance manager. Pay depends on experience. Information: 336-949-4849.
Nary a Thing chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 25, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Special members’ Mayberry Fantastic Fall Festival planning session. Come join our club and have some “Goooood fun!.” 336-548-6553.
Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 27, Mayodan Goodwill Career Center, 6625 N.C. 135, Mayodan. Debbie’s Staffing has immediate need for bank tellers, shipping clerks, lift operators, machine operators, heat press operators, packers/pickers, sewers and material handlers. Pay up to $14 and maybe more depending on experience. Information: 336-949-4849.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Enjoy happy hour with a casual gallery walk and talk led by Tawny Chatmon, African American artist of the Fragile, Handle with Care exhibit. She will discuss her influences and techniques and answer questions. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by Piedmont Arts Guild. Free. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sixteenth Annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast: 7-10:30 a.m. Feb. 29, Leaksville Moravian Church, 712 McConnell St., Eden. Ticket $5 available at the door. Proceeds benefit Eden’s Cooperative Christian Ministries, which provides assistance to needy Eden families. Information: 336-623-9440 or email leaksvillemoravian@gmail.com.
Food for Thought Taster-Talk: noon-2 p.m. Feb. 29, Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, 1086 N.C. Highway 65, Wentworth. Multicultural and multi-generational program aimed to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month. Explore and reveal some intriguing, hidden histories through the undoubtedly universal narrative that is food. This years focus will be all about the rich history of barbecue. Valencia Abbot, history teacher at Rockingham Early College will guide guests in unpacking not only barbecue’s fascinating heritage, but also its unique significance in African American culture. On-going research is even revealing how the humble and beloved barbecue became a vehicle for political legitimacy among marginalized groups. Sample a variety of barbecue and side dishes provided by professional chefs and home-style cooks. Free. www.themarconline.org. 336-634-4949.
Activities For Special Needs and Friends: 1 p.m. Feb. 29, First Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 110 Franklin St., Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Spay-ghetti & No Balls Dinner Benefit: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Church of the Epiphany, 538 Henry St., Eden. Presented by Friends of Eden Animal Rescue. Dinner will raise awareness and funds for rescue services in our community. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Also 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Tickets: $15 per adult or $25 per couple, $10 for ages 6-17, under 5 free. Reservations required. Call 336-627-5746 or 912-1178.
Gardening In the Changing Climate: 2-4 p.m. March 1, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Greensboro Library, 1420 Price Park Dr., Greensboro. Triad daylily fans invited to enjoy this program with speaker Christina Larson, past president of Greensboro Horticultural Society, Master Gardener and avid gardener. Question and answer session to follow. Free. 336-456-4509.
Preschool in the Galleries: ZipZapZop Theatre Co., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. March 4, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Series of programs for pre-K students designed to foster a love of the performing and visual arts at a young age. Free to students and schools. Reservations, call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. March 5, Reidsville Orthodontics, 1429 Front St., Reidsville. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Cold River, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Brass 5: The Sounds of the Big Bands, 6:30 p.m. March 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. The Star City;s favorite quintet performs the group’s signature sounds. Playing a variety of music, from renaissance and classical, to dixieland and jazz, to rock and country, “The 5” bring something for everyone. Admission $20. Tickets: PiedmontArts.org.
Free Saxophone Concert: 11 a.m. March 6, RCC, Advanced Technologies Building auditorium, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Join RCC music instructor Benjamin Crouch and his former UNC-Chapel Hill instructor Matthew McClure, for a performance of saxophone duet music by Paul Hindemith and arrangements of music by JS Bach and Ludwig van Beethoven for saxophones. Extra credit will be given to attendees who are enrolled in MUS-110. Free. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Dan River Basin Association’s Annual Celebration: 9:30 a.m. March 7, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive., Eden. Public program and meeting. Optional 2-mile afternoon hike on Matrimony Creek Trail, 1335 Washington St., Eden. Wear hiking boots or walking shoes, bring hiking stick, lunch and water. Free. Trip coordinator: Wayne Kirkpatrick, wynbtyk@embarqmail.com or call 540-570-3511. www.danriver.org.
Fish Fry, Chicken Tender Plates, Gospel Sing: 3-7 p.m. March 7, Bald Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 593 Bailey Road, Madison. Proceeds will be used for the church Fellowship Hall. 336-548-7065.
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon, March, 14, April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
Fragile, Handle with Care; TransLight/TransPlace and Windows of the Soul Exhibit: through March 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. New exhibit by Tawny Chatmon, Halide Salam and Loretta Joy Crossman. Free and open to the public. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Bingo: 9 a.m. Feb. 24, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 25, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided sessions that provided a space for seniors to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
2020 United States Census Bureau Information: noon Feb. 26, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Come find out why it is important to participate in the 2020 Census, what to expect and how to distinguish a legitimate Census worker from a scam artist. Registration: 336-627-4711.
Thursday at the Theater: Feb. 27. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Join us as we see “Call of the Wild.” Limited space. To sign up, call 336-627-4711.
Women and Heart Disease: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 24, UNC Rockingham Health Care, main conference room, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Dr. Fernando Ortiz, cardiologist at UNC Cardiology will address the unique symptoms women experience during a heart attack and how to decrease chances of being one of the nearly 300,000 women who die of heart disease in our country every year. Includes a free heart healthy box lunch. Seating is limited, so register early. RSVP to 336-627-6191.
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Group promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Helps build community capacity to provide effective, community-based, family and youth driven services that are delivered within a system of care philosophy. Information: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Overview: noon-1 p.m. Feb. 25, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Introductory presentation assists members in learning what services are available, the Provider Network, and what to do if you or someone you know experiences a behavioral health crisis. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Free. Registration: 336-778-3659. Information: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
FAFSA Night: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 26, RCC, Advanced Technologies Building, Room 104, N.C. 65, Wentworth. RCC staff will be available to assist students and their families with completing the student’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Required items include 2018 tax returns, Social Security number, birth date, and FSA ID. Dependent students must have at least one parent present with the same information on hand. Free. Information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2203 or finaid@rockinghamcc.edu.
Vehicle Safety Inspection: 5-9 p.m. March 2-3, Jumper’s Auto Service, 124 N. Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Learn the proper procedures for conducting vehicle safety inspections and operating a safety inspection station. Cost: $78. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu
Effective/Substitute Teacher Training: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 3-25, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn how to be successful in a classroom setting. Course is required by Rockingham County Schools in order to gain employment as a substitute teacher. Cost: $125. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Cake Decorating: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3-April 7, Elree’s Sweet Shop, 323 E. Meadow Road, Eden. Learn to design and decorate cakes, make frosting, and use different cake decorating tips. Students will design a cake to take home. Supplies extra. Cost: $70. Information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Emergency Medical Technician Initial: 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every other Saturday, March 3-July 14, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Learn basic life support skills. Also lectures and hands on skills instruction as well as field clinical opportunities. Upon successful completion of this course, students will be eligible to sit for the North Carolina or National Registry EMT examination. Textbook and workbooks required. Cost $248 includes fees and malpractice insurance, not books. Information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2111. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Learn to Groom Your Own Dog: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3-April 7, Get Your Groom On, 311 W. Academy St., Madison. Hands-on instructions for head-to-toe pet grooming. Includes bathing, body trims, nail care, skin care and pad trimming. All fur babies welcome. Cost: 70. Information: 336-342-4261, ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Notary Public: 6-9 p.m. March 3-4, RCC, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th edition required. Cost: $70. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Fundamentals of Stained Glass: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, March 5-April 30, RCC Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Learn stained glass artistry at the introductory level. Upon completion, students will be prepared to advance to a higher level or to fabricate and market their goods. Initial supplies investment will range from $200-300. Register early. Only six students allowed per class. Cost: $90. Information: 336-342-4261, Ext. 2333. www.rockinghamcc.edu.
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. March 2 and 16, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. March 3, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. March 3, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
Pecan Pest Management Program Broadcast: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 26. Broadcast viewing location is Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Service, 525 N.C. 65, Suite 200, Reidsville. Program will cover insect, disease, and weed management. For NC commercial pecan growers. Broadcast will provide pesticide re-certification credit, a copy of the Georgia Pecan Pest management guide and directions and information on pesticide applicator certification in North Carolina. Please contact Kathryn Holmes, to reserve your spot. 336-342-8230.
Legal Aid Clinic: Landlord/Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate you, explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. May ask questions to a volunteer attorney through the webinar. And to request a call back from Legal Aid to see if you qualify for additional help. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Growing Grapes Day: 9 a.m. Feb. 28, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. The day will focus on growing grapes to produce healthier plants and maximum fruit yields. Dr. Mark Hoffman, NC Grape Extension Specialist will be here. Part of day scheduled to be outside event in a vineyard. Please dress appropriately. Free. RSVP to Kathryn Holmes, Extension Agent, at kathryn_holmes@ncsu.edu or call 336-342-8238.
