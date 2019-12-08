TODAY
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular: 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Martinsville High School Auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville, Va. Presented by Piedmont Arts. David Stewart Wiley will conduct the Holiday Pops with all the magical elements of high energy, familiar carols and lots of holiday warmth. Come lift your spirits with music of the season. Altrusa will collect non-perishable food items for Grace Network in the lobby. Reserved seating $25. General admission $15. Students $5. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.
MONDAY
Game Fun: noon-1 p.m. Dec. 9, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Hiring Event: 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Job Expo featuring a lineup of employers that includes Bayada Home Health Care, Hire Dynamics and KDH Defense Systems. These companies will be hiring for a variety of positions. Information: 336-579-6418.
TUESDAY
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Dec. 10, Eden Jewelry, 234 E. Meadow Road, Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “Plaque for Mayberry” and “Man in a Hurry.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. 336-548-6553.
WEDNESDAY
Teen Club: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Holiday party. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Yoga in the Galleries: noon-1 p.m. Dec. 12, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free to members. $10 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Spend studio time working with acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Advance registration required by noon the day prior to class. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Santa Story Time @ the Library: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. Hear stores, make crafts, and play games. We will have a special visitor from the North Pole, so bring your camera. For all ages. 336-548-6553.
Special Adults Christmas Dance: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 12, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. For special adults and their families. Information: Jonathan Briggs, 336-552-8576 or email jonathanb@umarinfo.com.
FRIDAY
Drizzle and Drink: Holiday Mixology, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Holiday Mixology will offer a mix of the previously taught techniques. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Guests may bring drinks, snacks or dinner to enjoy during class. Advance registration required; closes 48 hours prior to class. $35 members. $40 non-members. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
“C is for Cookie” Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Featuring Miss Dale. Crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. 336-548-6553.
Wentworth Christmas Parade: 11 a.m. Dec. 14. Sponsored by town of Wentworth. Marching bands, floats, and Santa. Parade begins at N.C. 87 near NC Highway Patrol office and proceeds northwest on N.C. 87 and continues straight on N.C. 65 ending at the former Wentworth Elementary School.
2019 Christmas Homes Tour: noon-5 p.m. Dec. 14. Sponsored by the United Methodist Women of Main Street United Methodist Church, Reidsville. Homes: Sandy and Karen Brady, 972 Church Street Extension; David and Martha Cross, 351 Chickasaw Drive; Rev. Robert and Sara Peterson, 1907 Shepherd Drive; Scott Greene and Stokes Ann Hunt, 1210 Huntsdale Road; and The Penn House, 324 Maple Avenue. Bake sale at The Penn House. Proceeds benefit local mission projects. Tickets: $15 at homes the day of tour. Information: 336-342-1817.
Artspiration: Gingerbread House: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy. Dress for mess. Family friendly class. $20 members. $25 non-members. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Hike With A Ranger: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Hike with a park ranger at the park’s largest tract, the Hickory Creek Access. Start at the gravel cul-de-sac at the end of Tyne Road, Stoneville. Go down an old farm path at the end of Tyne Road to the Mayo River. Wear sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for cold weather hiking. Bring your own drinking water. Please note there are no restroom facilities at Hickory Creek Access. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Madison-Mayodan Christmas Parade: 1 p.m. Dec. 14. Rain or shine. Parade starts on Main Street in Mayodan, heads south to 220 Business toward Madison, turns south onto Franklin Street, east on Murphy Street and ends at the Clock Tower. Floats and Santa Claus.
UPCOMING
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Dec. 17, Planning your 2020 Genealogy research goals. Information: 336-548-6553 or email sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Santa Hotline: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18. Presented by Eden Parks & Recreation Department, 308 E. Stadium Drive. For anyone who wants Santa to call your children from the North Pole. Free. 336-623-2110, Option 3.
Community Shred Event: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 17 and 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Protect yourself against identity theft by securely disposing of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. 336-778-3659.
Lego Club: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 18, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. For grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Dec. 19, Always & Forever Florist, 704 Rockingham Square, Madison. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Kids Christmas Movies @ the Library: 1 p.m.-closing Dec. 19, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Art at Happy Hour: Hands, Head, Heart, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 19, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Casual gallery walk and talk through the museum’s exhibits, Hands, Head, Heart: Jill Jensen, Wild & Colorful World of Barbara Kobylinksa and Working Men. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by Piedmont Arts Guild. Admission is free. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Holiday Cookie Decorating: 1-2 p.m. Dec. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Craft Time for Kids: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come enjoy craft time with your children. Children will learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Geared toward ages 4 to 10 years old. However, anyone is welcomed. Supplies provided free of charge. 336-778-3659.
Breakfast with Santa: 7:45, 9 or 10:15 a.m. Dec. 21, Cafe 99, 128 S. Scales Street, Reidsville. Breakfast buffet and 4X6 photo with Santa. $10. Tickets and RSVP: Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, 336-349-8481.
Hike With A Ranger: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Hike with a park ranger along the Mayo Mountain Loop Trail. Start at the picnic area parking lot. Wear sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for cold weather hiking. Bring your own drinking water. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Bus Trip to NCMA: Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits: Jan. 9. Presented by Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Trip to N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh to view the exhibits Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection and Scott Avett: INVISIBLE. Bus leaves 8 a.m. with arrival to N.C. Museum of Art 10 a.m. Self-guided tours until 11:45 a.m. Lunch at Iris Restaurant. Estimated time of return 3:30 p.m. Ticket includes transportation, admission and reserved lunch. $70 per person. For tickets, visit PiedmontArts.org. 276-632-3221.
TUESDAY
Last Minute Shopping Trip to Greensboro: 9 a.m. Dec. 10. Presented by Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Shopping trip to Hamrick’s, At Home, Ollie’s and Gabes in Greensboro. Lunch at Big Burger Stop. Limited to the first 18 participants to pay. Cost: $5. 336-349-1088.
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. Dec. 10 and 17, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Snowman Craft Class: 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 12, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Class limited to the first 10 people to register. $35. 336-349-1088.
Christmas Party: 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Join us for an evening of dining, dancing and fun. Meal catered by Debbie’s Restaurant. Door prizes. $10. Limited to the first 100 participants to register and pay. 336-349-1088.
Legal Aid: Dec. 12, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. You must call 800-951-2257 or 877-579-7562 to make an appointment. 336-627-4711.
FRIDAY
Denton Farmpark Christmas Trip: Dec. 13. Presented by Reidsville Center for Active Retirement Enterprises, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Depart 3 p.m. and stop for dinner along the way. Ride the Handy Dandy Railroad, lighted walking tour, hear a Christmas story. Others stops include the Gingerbread House, General Store, Doll Museum and the arts and crafts exhibit. Cost: $35 per person. Dinner not included. Call about availability: 336-349-1088.
ONGOING
Spring Registration: Registration started Nov. 6 for Spring classes at Rockingham Community College. Visit www.rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261.
TUESDAY
Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP): 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 12, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Program helps individuals in identifying on what makes them well and creates a culture that encourages them to be an active participant in their own wellness. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This collaborative promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
WEDNESDAY
Alternative Programs for Adults with IDD Lunch and Learn: noon-1 p.m. Dec. 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Mount Jubilee Ministries. Learn about a new alternative day program called His Path Developmental Day Program and how it is beneficial and how it addresses the dimensions of wellness. Registration: call 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
UPCOMING
Secondary Trauma: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Program will help you recognize the symptoms of secondary trauma and how to take care of yourself during stressful times. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Now That I’m 18: 5-6 p.m. Dec. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. For families and youth who will be turning 18 who have Medicaid and/or disabilities to learn how to transition to adult Medicaid and other important information. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Guardianship and Alternatives for IDD and MH: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn basic facts about guardianship, assessment, and a guardian’s rights and responsibilities. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
