TODAY
Food for Fines: through Dec. 31. The Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce Street, Eden, will reduce your fines by $1 for each food or toiletry item donated. Items cannot be expired. Donations will be sent to the Salvation Army. 336-623-3168.
TUESDAY
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Dec. 3, Lab work and general research. Dec. 17, Planning your 2020 Genealogy research goals. Information: 336-548-6553 or email sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Santa Hotline: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18. Presented by Eden Parks & Recreation Department, 308 E. Stadium Drive. For anyone who wants Santa to call your children from the North Pole. Free. 336-623-2110, Option 3.
Community Shred Event: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 17 and 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Protect yourself against identity theft by securely disposing of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Lego Club: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 18, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. For grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Dec. 19, Always & Forever Florist, 704 Rockingham Square, Madison. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Kids Christmas Movies @ the Library: 1 p.m.-closing Dec. 19, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Art at Happy Hour: Hands, Head, Heart, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 19, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Casual gallery walk and talk through the museum’s exhibits, Hands, Head, Heart: Jill Jensen, Wild & Colorful World of Barbara Kobylinksa and Working Men. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by Piedmont Arts Guild. Admission is free. PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Holiday Cookie Decorating: 1-2 p.m. Dec. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Craft Time for Kids: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come enjoy craft time with your children. Children will learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Geared towards ages four to ten years old. However, anyone is welcomed. Supplies provided free or charge. 336-778-3659.
SATURDAY
Breakfast with Santa: 7:45, 9 or 10:15 a.m. Dec. 21, Cafe 99, 128 S. Scales Street, Reidsville. Breakfast buffet and free 4X6 photo with Santa. $10. Tickets and RSVP: Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, 336-349-8481.
Hike With A Ranger: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Hike with a park ranger along the Mayo Mountain Loop Trail. Start at the picnic area parking lot. Wear Sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for cold weather hiking. Bring your own drinking water. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
UPCOMING
Unwind with Adult Coloring and Challenge Your Mind with Puzzles: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 27, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Relax with coloring pages and peaceful light music, or wake up the “grey matter” with puzzles. Materials provided. 336-548-6553.
First Day Hike: 11 a.m. Jan. 1, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. The Bushwack hike follows the Mayo River to the waterfall at DeShazo Mill Access. Easy hike, however, the route requires maneuvering over uneven rocks while crossing Fall Creek. Pets on leash welcome. Meet at Anglin Mill Access, Old Anglin Loop Road, Stoneville. A park ranger will lead the 2 mile hike. Wear sturdy, comfortable shoes, bring drinking water and dress for the weather. Get active outdoors with other Tarheels at state parks all across North Carolina and start your new year off on the right foot. Also great time to begin the PASSPORT program and the 100 Mile Challenge program sponsored by N.C. State Parks. 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
YCamp for Rockingham County Middle and High School Tennis Players: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Middle school players 9:30-11 a.m. High school players 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Limited to 12 players per clinic. Free. Players must register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-january1
Bus Trip to N.C. Museum of Art: Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits: Jan. 9. Presented by Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Trip to N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh to view the exhibits Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection and Scott Avett: INVISIBLE. Bus leaves 8 a.m. with arrival to N.C. Museum of Art 10 a.m. Self-guided tours until 11:45 a.m. Lunch at Iris Restaurant. Estimated time of return 3:30 p.m. Ticket includes transportation, admission and reserved lunch. $70 per person. For tickets, visit PiedmontArts.org. 276-632-3221.
ONGOING
Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Fundraising Store: 1-4 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 23, Hospice of of Rockingham County, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Proceeds will help provide care to uninsured patients. Store closed Thanksgiving Day. 336-427-9022.
Dewey’s Bakery Fundraising Store: through Dec. 23, Preppy Pirate Outfitter, 647 Washington St., Eden. Presented by Women’s League of Eden. Proceeds support local scholarship program and community projects for women and children.
Rent-a-Santa: through Dec. 20. Presented by Eden Parks & Recreation Department, 308 E. Stadium Drive. Let Santa visit your holiday party, luncheon, family gathering and other events for 20 minutes to celebrate the Holiday season. $30 inside city limits. $40 outside city limits. To schedule, call 336-623-2110, Option 3.
Tree of Life Lighting: through January 31, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Day Hospital Lobby, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. Symbolize your love and admiration for special people in your life with lovelights and starlights through January 31. Minimum donation: $5 per lovelight, $100 per starlight. Donations are tax deductible. Make donations in gift shop or call 336-627-8510.
MONDAY
Bingo: 9 a.m. Dec. 16, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Sponsored by Blue Ridge Therapy. 336-627-4711.
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. Dec. 17, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Christmas Wine Glass Craft Class: 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 19, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. $1. 336-349-1088.
TUESDAY
Secondary Trauma: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Program will help you recognize the symptoms of secondary trauma and how to take care of yourself during stressful times. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
FRIDAY
Now That I’m 18: 5-6 p.m. Dec. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. For families and youth who will be turning 18 who have Medicaid and/or disabilities to learn how to transition to adult Medicaid and other important information. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Guardianship and Alternatives for IDD and MH: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn basic facts about guardianship, assessment, and a guardian’s rights and responsibilities. Registration required at least two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
TUESDAY
Upward to Financial Stability: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 17, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the basic principles of money, why it’s important, how we get it, how we create good money habits and how money management skills help us reach our goals for financial stability. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
SUNDAYS
Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles Tennis: 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Rockingham Community College courts, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free. To join the group, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or text 614-284-4716.
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.