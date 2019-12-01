Events
TODAY
Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Annie Penn Hospital, 618 S. Main St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Annie Penn Auxiliary. Purchase lights in memory or honor of loved one or friend. Lighting ceremony, musical entertainment, holiday refreshments. Forms available at information desk and area churches and businesses. 336-951-4595.
MONDAY
Game Fun: 1-2 p.m. Dec. 2 and noon-1 p.m. Dec. 9, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. For for all ages. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Jammin’ at the Library: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Jam open to pickers (musicians) who play acoustic instruments and are interested in playing and having fun. Grinners (listeners) are welcome to come enjoy the music. Tuning starts at 5 p.m. 336-548-6553.
TUESDAY
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Dec. 3, Lab work and general research. Dec. 17, Planning your 2020 Genealogy research goals. Information: 336-548-6553 or email sbrimjones@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Community Shred Event: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 3, 17, 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Protect yourself against identity theft by securely disposing of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. 336-778-3659.
Tree of Life Lighting Ceremony and Reception: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Day Hospital Lobby, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. Symbolize your love and admiration for special people in your life with lovelights and starlights through January 31. Minimum donation: $5 per lovelight, $100 per starlight. Donations are tax deductible. Make donations in gift shop or call 336-627-8510.
Draper Village Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Draper Children’s Park, Corner of Stadium Drive and Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Hot cocoa, cookies and a visit with Santa.
WEDNESDAY
Rockingham County Countywide Coffee: 8 a.m. Dec. 4, Rockingham County Economic & Tourism Development, 425 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Presented by Eden, Reidsville and Western Rockingham Chambers of Commerce. For members and prospective members. Information: 336-623-3336, 336-349-8481 or 336-548-6248.
Making Memories: Personalized Holiday Ornaments, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 4, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. In partnership with Rockingham County Partnership for Children. Please bring a picture that you would like to use for your ornament. Holiday snacks and cookies, hot chocolate. Supplies provided free of charge. Registration required at least two business days prior to class. Registration: 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Painting with Ed Gowen: Twilight Beauty, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Advanced registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Dark Side of Christmas Movies @ the Library: 1 p.m. til closing Dec. 5, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Christmas Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Dec. 5, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Join Piedmont Arts for the second annual lighting of the Christmas tree in the art garden, with free crafts, hot chocolate and caroling. Music by Martinsville High School Jazz Band. Appearance by Santa. Information: PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Pay It Forward Coat Drive: Reidsville Parks and Recreation Department is collecting donations of coats for all ages through Dec. 6. Giveaway date is 9 a.m. Dec. 14. Deliver coats to 201 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information: 336-349-1090.
Computer Class: 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Christmas Shopping Online — learn the basics. Free. 336-548-6553.
Craft Time for Kids: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come enjoy craft time with your children. Children will learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Geared towards ages four to ten years old. However, anyone is welcomed. Supplies provided free or charge. 336-778-3659.
Mayodan Christmas Stroll and Tree Lighting: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, downtown Mayodan, 210 W. Main St., Mayodan. Save the Date and help us light the tree, usher in the holidays, and play in a little snow.
SATURDAY
Annual Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7, Madison United Methodist Church, 110 W. Academy St., Madison. Presented by Madison United Methodist Women. Holiday crafts, shared treasures market, canned goods, baked goods and breakfast. Proceeds benefit local missions. 336-548-6658.
14th Annual Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, Shiloh Community Center, 3325 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville. Sponsored by Amazing Grace Baptist Church Youth Group. Handmade jewelry, fruit cake, bake sale, sourdough Amish friendship breads, church cookbooks, Christmas cards, homemade crafts, gifts and more.
Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, The Penn House, 324 Maple Ave., Reidsville. Presented by Running Pine Herb Farm and Friends featuring arts and crafts vendors. Free admission. Shop and tour the Penn House. 336-349-1099.
Candle Tea and Bazaar: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7, Leaksville Moravian Church, 712 McConnell Ave., Eden. Moravian chicken pies, Dewey’s Moravian Sugar Cake, Moravian cookies, Lovefeast buns, homemade baked goods, Moravian stars, Beeswax candles, handcrafted items, homemade pulled mints and pecans. Raffle for Moravian Chicken pies, Moravian gift basket, Moravian Star and painting. 336-623-9440.
Dan River Basin Association’s First Saturday Outing: 10 a.m. Dec. 7. 3.2-mile hike on the Great Blue Heron Loop Trail in Iron Ore Belt Access of Haw River State Park, 6069 North Church St., Greensboro. Meet 10 a.m. at the public parking lot at the end of the North Church Street entrance road. Bring lunch water and hiking poles and wear hiking boots or walking shoes. Dress in layers of synthetic fabric or wool, be prepared for wind or rain, and to sign a waiver. Open to the public. Free. Trip Coordinator: Will Truslow, 336-547-1903 or email willtruslow@hotmail.com. www.danriver.org.
Madison Christmas Stroll: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7, Historic downtown Madison.
Draper Children’s Christmas Parade: 11 a.m. Dec. 7. Route: Meadow Road to Main Street, left on Fieldcrest Road, south through Draper Village and ending at Stadium Drive, Eden. Floats, marching bands, church groups, antique cars and Santa Claus.
Downtown Lantern Walking Tour: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 7, Downtown Reidsville. Leave from Mural Park for a walking tour about the history of downtown buildings, businesses and people, led by Historic Preservation Commission members ending at city hall with music and refreshments. Free.
WinterFest: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7, Grogan Park, 308 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Presented by Eden Tourism and Rockingham County Schools. An evening of winter fun for the entire family with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Santa, characters, balloon ice castle, hot chocolate, warm cider, s’mores bar, outdoor movie, inflatable slide, neighborhood holiday light tour and more.
Town of Stoneville Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, downtown Stoneville. Parade will start at Stoneville School and end at Hundley’s Grocery.
Enchanted Evening: 7-11:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pennrose Park Country Club, 1622 County Club Drive, Reidsville. Presented by Annie Penn Hospital Foundation. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and dancing to music by The Pizazz Band. Proceeds benefit Annie Penn Hospital Healing Garden. Free valet parking. Tickets: one.bidpal.net. Information: Alda Hanks, 336-951-4490.
UPCOMING
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular: 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Martinsville High School Auditorium, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville Va. Presented by Piedmont Arts. David Stewart Wiley will conduct the Holiday Pops with all the magical elements of high energy, familiar carols and lots of holiday warmth. Come lift your spirits with music of the season. Altrusa will collect non-perishable food items for Grace Network in the lobby. Reserved seating $25. General admission $15. Students $5. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.
Hiring Event: 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Job Expo featuring a lineup of employers that includes Bayada Home Health Care, Hire Dynamics and KDH Defense Systems. These companies will be hiring for a variety of positions. Information: 336-579-6418.
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Dec. 10, Eden Jewelry, 234 E. Meadow Road, Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “Plaque for Mayberry” and “Man in a Hurry.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. 336-548-6553.
Teen Club: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Holiday party. 336-548-6553.
Yoga in the Galleries: noon-1 p.m. Dec. 12, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free to members. $10 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Spend studio time working with acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Advance registration required by noon the day prior to class. Registration: visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Santa Story Time @ the Library: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Presented by Western Friends of the Library. Hear stores, make crafts, and play games. We will have a special visitor from the North Pole, so bring your camera. For all ages. 336-548-6553.
Special Adults Christmas Dance: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 12, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. For special adults and their families. Information: Jonathan Briggs, 336-552-8576 or email jonathanb@umarinfo.com.
Drizzle and Drink: Holiday Mixology, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Holiday Mixology will offer a mix of the previously taught techniques. Smocks or old clothes encouraged. Guest may bring drinks, snacks or dinner to enjoy during class. Advance registration required closes 48 hours prior to class. $35 members. $40 non-members. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
“C is for Cookie” Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Featuring Miss Dale. Crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. 336-548-6553.
Wentworth Christmas Parade: 11 a.m. Dec. 14. Sponsored by town of Wentworth. Marching bands, floats, and Santa. Parade begins at N.C. 87 near NC Highway Patrol office and proceeds northwest on NC 87 and continues straight on N.C. 65 ending at the former Wentworth Elementary School.
2019 Christmas Homes Tour: noon-5 p.m. Dec. 14. Sponsored by the United Methodist Women of Main Street United Methodist Church, Reidsville. Homes: Sandy and Karen Brady, 972 Church Street Extension; David and Martha Cross, 351 Chickasaw Drive; Rev. Robert and Sara Peterson, 1907 Shepherd Drive; Scott Greene and Stokes Ann Hunt, 1210 Huntsdale Road; and The Penn House, 324 Maple Avenue. Bake sale at The Penn House. Proceeds benefit local mission projects. Tickets: $15 at homes the day of tour. Information: 336-342-1817.
Artspiration: Gingerbread House: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Create an original acrylic painting. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy. Dress for mess. Family friendly class. $20 members. $25 non-members. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Hike With A Ranger: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Hike with a park ranger at the park’s largest tract, the Hickory Creek Access. Start at the gravel cul-de-sac at the end of Tyne Road, Stoneville. Go down an old farm path at the end of Tyne Road to the Mayo River. Wear Sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for cold weather hiking. Bring your own drinking water. Please note there are no restroom facilities at Hickory Creek Access. Information and directions: 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Madison-Mayodan Christmas Parade: 1 p.m. Dec. 14. Rain or shine. Parade starts on Main Street in Mayodan, heads south to 220 Business towards Madison, turns south onto Franklin Street, east on Murphy Street and ends at the Clock Tower. Floats and Santa Claus.
ONGOING
Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Fundraising Store: 1-4 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 23, Hospice of of Rockingham County, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Proceeds will help provide care to uninsured patients. Store closed Thanksgiving Day. 336-427-9022.
Dewey’s Bakery Fundraising Store: through Dec. 23, Preppy Pirate Outfitter, 647 Washington St., Eden. Presented by Women’s League of Eden. Proceeds support local scholarship program and community projects for women and children.
Seniors
TUESDAY
Christmas Social: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Meats provided. Please bring your favorite dish to share. Everyone welcome. 336-627-4711.
UPCOMING
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. Dec. 10 and 17, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Christmas Party: 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Join us for an evening of dining , dancing and fun. Meal catered by Debbie’s Restaurant. Door prizes. $10. Limited to the first 100 participants to register and pay. 336-349-1088.
Legal Aid: Dec. 12, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. You must call 800-951-2257 or 877-579-7562 to make an appointment. 336-627-4711.
Denton Farmpark Christmas Trip: Dec. 13. Presented by Reidsville Center for Active Retirement Enterprises, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Depart 3 p.m. and stop for dinner along the way. Ride the Handy Dandy Railroad, lighted walking tour, hear a Christmas story. Others stops include the Gingerbread House, General Store, Doll Museum and the arts and crafts exhibit. Cost: $35 per person. Dinner not included. Registration and payment due by Nov. 30 to the first 50 participants. 336-349-1088.
ONGOING
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP): 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Dec. 7, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
RCC
THURSDAY
Surgical Technology Info Session: 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, RCC, Owens Building Room 209. Come learn about pursuing this career in the medical field! www.rockinghamcc.edu.
ONGOING
Spring Registration: Registration begins on Nov. 6 for Spring classes at Rockingham Community College. Visit www.rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261. In addition, the upcoming Continuing Education course booklet should be arriving in Rockingham County mailboxes in early November.
Health
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: SSI/SSDI, 2:30-4 p.m. Dec. 5, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn about the types of adult Social Security Disability benefits, how you qualify, the application process, and what you need to show to prove you are entitled to benefits. At the end of video presentation, participants can ask general questions to attorney through webinar. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP): 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 12, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Roa d, Suite C, Eden. Program helps individuals in identifying on what makes them well and creates a culture that encourages them to be an active participant in their own wellness. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This collaborative promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Alternative Programs for Adults with IDD Lunch and Learn: noon-1 p.m. Dec. 11, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Mount Jubilee Ministries. Learn about a new alternative day program called His Path Developmental Day Program and how it is beneficial and how it addresses the dimensions of wellness. Registration: call 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Meetings
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Dec, 3, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
UPCOMING
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Dec. 9, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Dec. 9, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Wentworth United Methodist Church, 1308 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Dec. 12, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Dec. 12, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Dec. 14, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barrett, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
Etc.
UPCOMING
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. Dec. 10, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce Law, 2:30-4 p.m. Dec. 12, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Ongoing
SUNDAYS
Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles Tennis: 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Rockingham Community College courts, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free. To join the group, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or text 614-284-4716.
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
TUESDAYS
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Brain Fit: Tuesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County NC area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Want to help those in need keep warm next winter? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga Helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depressions, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work, and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.
